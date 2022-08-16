ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.5 WOKQ

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 WOKQ

Fashionistas of Maine, the 1980s and More is on Display at the Maine Historical Society

Seeing how fashion has changed over the decades is a fashion-lover's dream. And who doesn't agree that the '80s were one of the most fun and eclectic times?. And if you're feeing old because you can't believe they're including the 1980s in an exhibit that started with the 1780s earlier this summer, never fear, as its a celebration of the Maine Historical Society and its 200th Anniversary. What a milestone!
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Fire Damages Three Hampton, New Hampshire, Businesses

A three-alarm fire damaged a building that houses three businesses on Ocean Boulevard in Hampton just after midnight Friday morning. The owner of North Beach Bar and Grill discovered smoke in the building when she got an alert about the door of the business, and called 911 around 12:20 a.m., Hampton Fire Chief Michael McMahon told Seacoast Current.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine#The Maine Mall#New Hampshire#Patreon
97.5 WOKQ

Get Pampered at Ash Alchemy + Spa, Now Open in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Over the past few months, many new businesses have begun calling the Seacoast home. This summer, The Groovy Witch boutique opened at their new Dover, New Hampshire, location, where you can shop for cute clothes and have a tarot card reading all in one visit. Weeks later, The Fermanent held their grand opening celebration, where people learned more about the specialty wine shop and tasting room. The Islander Cafe and Dover Coffee and Tea Co. were also among those who joined the ranks and opened their doors to the public.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Beer, Cash, and Paint Sprayers Stolen From York, ME Businesses

Thieves made off with beer, $20,000 worth of paint sprayers, and cash during recent robberies at three York businesses. York Police posted video of two young men removing several hundred dollars worth of beer and other beverages from the cold case at the Oceanside Store on Oceanside Avenue around 5:30 a.m. early Wednesday morning.
YORK, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Chef Andrew Zimmern Finds Any Excuse to Keep Coming Back to Maine

This time his excuse was finding the perfect lobster roll. It's a tough job but somebody's gotta do it. Andrew loves Maine. According to an article in the Press Herald about an episode of his show, The Zimmern List, set in Portland, Andrew had good reason to love Maine. His dad, Robert Zimmern, who was 89 when he died in 2015 lived the last 10 years of his life near Portland’s Back Cove. Andrew would come to visit his dad and his dad's husband. They were foodies and helped Andrew fall in love with the immense food scene in Portland.
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Maine Couple Killed in Berwick Head-On Crash

Berwick Police have identified the two people inside a Volvo who died after a head-on collision Sunday afternoon. The Volvo was heading southbound on Portand Avenue (Route 4) and passed several cars before hitting a northbound Chevrolet Volt at the intersection of Old Route 4, according to police. The driver, Samuel Flick, 20, and passenger Genna Guffey, 18, both of Casco, Maine, died in the crash.
BERWICK, ME
97.5 WOKQ

There’s an Exorcist Looking for Demons to Eat in Scarborough, Maine

There are plenty of articles on the internet that feature provocative titles but don't really deliver after you've clicked. Occasionally though, the headline tells you exactly what is going on with no extra sauce needed. This is one of those times, and it's likely to leave a few people who live in Scarborough, Maine, wondering what's going on and whether or not they need to dial up Father Karras immediately.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Take a Look at This Maine Restaurant’s Super Rare Blue Lobster

Have you seen a blue lobster before? Do you know how rare it is to catch one?. If you have feasted your eyes on one of these blue crustaceans, then you’re lucky. According to BBC, the chance of catching a blue lobster is estimated to be one in 2 MILLION. So, a restaurant in Maine getting their hands on one is pretty crazy.
MAINE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

The Best Places to Watch Portsmouth NH’s Parade of Sail

The first Portsmouth Parade of Sail in two years is set to unfurl Thursday morning at the mouth of the Piscataqua River. The Kalmar Nickel, Spirit of Bermuda, and Lynx will be the center of a weekend full of activities presented by Sail Portsmouth, many of which are ticketed and already sold out. Although there are several opportunities for the public to see the ships both up close and from afar, the event is a fundraiser for Sail Portsmouth (formerly known as the Piscataqua Maritime Commission) according to its board chair Phil von Hemert.
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy