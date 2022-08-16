Inquiring minds want to know: Does Ben Poremba ever get tired?. Since arriving on the St. Louis restaurant scene in 2008, the Bengelina Hospitality Group chef and owner has opened Salume Beddu, fine-dining spot Elaia and the Benevolent King. He's converted a service station to a Mediterranean/Israeli restaurant with Olio, opened and then closed Old Standard and Parigi, expanded the Elaia/Olio compound down Tower Grove Avenue with Nixta and AO&CO, launched children's store Honeycomb with Zoe Kaemmerer, created lifestyle brand B. Poremba Feinschmecker and released a fragrance with Saint Rita Parlor.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO