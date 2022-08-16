ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Lydia Caesar is the only opening act for Boyz II Men Concert this Sunday

ST. LOUIS — She used to watch family members leave for a Boyz II Men concert as a young girl, and now she’s the opening act for them. Lydia Caesar stops by and gives us a sampling of what we’ll hear during the opening of the Boyz II Men concert this Sunday at 7 pm at the Liberty Bank Amphitheater in Alton, IL.
Love is in the art at the Saint Louis Art Fair

ST. LOUIS — For the 29th year, the Saint Louis Art Fair is in downtown Clayton. This St. Louis tradition hosts the top artists from around the country. This year you will get to see over 180 artists, including some from St. Louis. Plus sip on some wine eats...
Wrap it up all while keeping the surprise

St. LOUIS — You go to the trouble to get the perfect gift, but what if it’s so obvious what the gift is?. Inventor Duffy Hofer has the solution. It’s called Disguise the Surprise. See how she packs a punch of creativity into any gift-giving item.
St. Louis Standards: Ted Drewes Has Been a Legend for 93 Years

Travis Dillon, owner of legendary St. Louis custard chain Ted Drewes, can be found most days inside the Chippewa shop. More likely than not, he'll be mixing custard base alongside the rest of the employees — nearly all of whom are at least a few decades younger than him.
Audacy St. Louis lays off four on-air figures, including three local veterans

Radio industry publications are reporting layoffs by Audacy Radio in St. Louis — involving three radio veterans with more than a century of combined time on local airwaves. According to Inside Radio, longtime traffic reporter Lance Hildebrand has been jettisoned from his gig at adult contemporary KYKY (98.1 FM), where he did both morning- and afternoon-drive traffic reports.
Blue Owl owner retiring, children taking over

It's a favorite in the town of Kimmswick and beyond. Water main breaks causes boil order in Collinsville, …. Shooting injures one teen, kills another in St. Louis. Remembering St. Louis’ role in space race as NASA …. Girls Scouts of Eastern Missouri prepare for cookie …. Chic-Fil-A tests...
Tireless Ben Poremba To Open Yet Another Restaurant

Inquiring minds want to know: Does Ben Poremba ever get tired?. Since arriving on the St. Louis restaurant scene in 2008, the Bengelina Hospitality Group chef and owner has opened Salume Beddu, fine-dining spot Elaia and the Benevolent King. He's converted a service station to a Mediterranean/Israeli restaurant with Olio, opened and then closed Old Standard and Parigi, expanded the Elaia/Olio compound down Tower Grove Avenue with Nixta and AO&CO, launched children's store Honeycomb with Zoe Kaemmerer, created lifestyle brand B. Poremba Feinschmecker and released a fragrance with Saint Rita Parlor.
Spokes welcomes community back to 'amazing atmosphere'

The October 2021 closure was sudden and heartbreaking for both employees and patrons of Spokes Pub & Grill. The business’s abrupt closing after 25 years caused the employees obvious financial anguish and stress over losing their jobs. Spokes Pub & Grill and the Surestay Plus Hotel, both located at...
Compass Retirement Solutions: The top 5 roadblocks to retirement

ST. LOUIS — Let’s blast through those roadblocks that prevent us from getting on the retirement super highway. Compass Retirement Solutions are planning experts. Let them take a whole financial picture of your life and come up with a plan for you to retire worry-free. Let Compass Retirement...
Ticket for All White Gala Fundraiser on sale Aug. 17

ST. LOUIS – Tickets for the All White Gala Fundraiser for the Whitfield Foundation are officially on sale Wednesday, August 17. We are recognizing Minority Men in S.T.E.A.M. Hosted by @wesleybell_stlprosecutor. There will be a live band performance by the @the_dirty_muggs and a few other surprise guests. Get your tickets now.
Austism Speaks St. Louis Walk Fundraiser

It's time to tie up your shoes for the world's largest autism support fundraiser, Autism Speaks. Water main breaks causes boil order in Collinsville, …. Shooting injures one teen, kills another in St. Louis. Remembering St. Louis’ role in space race as NASA …. Girls Scouts of Eastern Missouri...
Tim's Travels: Union Elementary School

Many students are headed back to school Thursday morning. Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments: The gift of a …. Outgoing Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt endorses Eric Schmitt …. GM investing $1.5B in new trucks built at Wentzville …. MetroLink Blue line service returns Monday, August …. Chesterfield couple tours St....
