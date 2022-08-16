Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Hunting 101
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Learning to hunt may seem out of reach for those who didn’t grow up with hunting as part of their family experience. Fortunately, Alabama’s Adult Mentored Hunt (AMH) Program teaches all the skills needed to put wild game on the dinner table and help start new traditions. Getting started in the AMH program is as simple as signing up for a Hunting 101 workshop.
The Daily South
Why Lunch at Your Local Meat 'N' Three Is Always Worth the Long Line
The last time I had worked this hard for a meal of baked chicken, I was helping my Uncle John dig a well. But this current venture seemed like such a good idea, at first. "Want to go to Johnny's Restaurant?" my friend Jake Reiss asked me one day. Visions...
wbrc.com
Life is a Picnic!
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A few months ago, we introduced you to a place called Destination Resorts near Lake Martin where they specialize in something called Glamping. But if you don’t have time for a whole glamorous camping experience now, you can still enjoy a couple of hours of luxury with U Pic Nic.
wbrc.com
Free cake giveaway at Nothing Bundt Cakes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday by giving away free cakes at all its bakeries, including locations in the Birmingham area and Tuscaloosa. The first 250 people who arrive at any of their local bakeries on Thursday, September 1, 2022, will each get one...
wbrc.com
Coping tips for empty nesters
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Our kids are back to school, which may be welcome relief for you, but can also be a hard transition for others. We spoke with a dad who just became an empty nester a few days ago, and an expert who’s offering some ways to cope.
wbrc.com
Longtime sportscaster Dick Vitale announces he is cancer free
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news for the beloved Dick Vitale!. The ESPN basketball analyst announced on August 17 he is cancer free!. In a video shared with WBRC, Vitale thanked his supporters for their prayers and support throughout his journey. “Yesterday was a very emotional day, a life-changing moment,”...
wvtm13.com
City Walk unfolding new security measures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The BJCC is continues to unfold layers of his City Walk security plan. ALDOT transferred the $34 million venue following the end of the World Games on July 17. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
Jurassic Quest invades the BJCC this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dinosaurs will be invading the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex in an event for families and prehistoric enthusiasts that lasts through the weekend. Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America, with its animatronics showing dinosaurs from different eras throughout history. The event will be hosted at the […]
Alabama’s first aerospace and aviation high school opens in Bessemer
Tia Wilson didn’t want to waste any time getting her 14-year-old into a school to help him fulfill his dream of becoming an astronaut, so she did research to find a good fit for her son, Daniel. She found two schools: One was in Dallas, Texas, and the other was in Bessemer, Alabama—the Alabama Aerospace & Aviation High School (AAHS).
Bham Now
5 Black-owned event venues to host your next celebration
Whether you’re celebrating a momentous occasion or simply want to throw an unforgettable event, we’re sharing five Black-owned event venues that’ll help you host the event of your dreams. 1. Avenue D Events. Avenue D is one of the newest Black-owned event venues on the block. From...
nrn.com
Menu Tracker: New items from Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell and Outback Steakhouse
Taco Bell has long been praised by animal rights groups and vegetarians for its many high-protein vegetarian options, thanks to the fact that beans are always on offer on the menu, but the chain is also testing the waters of meat substitutes, but only in Birmingham, Ala., at the moment. Alabama might seem like an unusual choice to test plant-based protein, but many chains have reported enthusiastic trial of these meat analogs across the country, not just in the trendy coastal areas where their popularity might be expected. The challenge is getting people to come back for more once they have tried it the first time. Maybe Taco Bell will lead the way in establishing whether customers prefer plant-based meat analogs over actual plants, such as beans.
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank expands summer meal program into fall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank kept hundreds of children in our area fed over the summer through its summer meals program, and it’s hoping to keep that same energy this school year. The food bank served more than 35,000 meals—providing free lunches and snacks to children...
wbrc.com
Oneonta City Schools dismissing at noon Friday
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - Oneonta City Schools will dismiss at noon Friday, August 19 due to a water leak. A post on the Oneonta Elementary School Facebook page says front car line will begin at 11:50. Please make sure your child’s teacher is aware of any transportation changes due to the early dismissal.
Bham Now
UAB plans 1,200 new parking spaces + student organization building
The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) has several campus projects in the works, including a new student organization assembly building and a parking deck on the northern end of campus. Keep reading for all of the details. UAB Student Organization Assembly Building. According to the Birmingham Business Journal, UAB...
vestaviavoice.com
Rebels come up short in tight game
VESTAVIA HILLS – Chris Yeager and Robert Evans can meet for coffee once again. The head coaches of the Mountain Brook and Vestavia Hills high school football teams worked together for the last four years at Mountain Brook, Evans running Yeager’s defense, turning it into one of the most dominant defenses in the state.
New count shows hundreds face homelessness in the Birmingham area. The real number may be four times higher.
Newly released data shows homelessness in the Birmingham area is up since last year, and local and national experts say even that elevated number is likely a significant undercount.
Bessemer Police make safety a top priority ahead of upcoming football season
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Area law enforcement agencies are getting ready to take on football season. High school football is a highlight for many communities. However, in light of recent gun violence in the area and across the country, safety is in the back of everyone’s mind. This is especially true for local law enforcement agencies. Bessemer […]
hooversun.com
Noah Galloway: Losing arm, leg was 'best thing that ever happened to me'
Losing an arm and leg due to an explosive in war takes a tremendous toll on a person, but Iraq war veteran Noah Galloway today told Hoover chamber members it was the best thing that ever happened to him. Galloway, speaking at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at the...
wbrc.com
Reward increased to $20K in shooting death of UAB researcher
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The reward for information in the shooting death of a man in May 2022 is now up to $20,000 according to Crime Stoppers. David Gibbs Westbrook, Jr. was shot to death in the 100 block of 54th Street North around 10:51 p.m. on May 23. Westbrook...
Bham Now
The ultimate foodie’s guide to enjoying Sidewalk Film Festival 2022 at The Pizitz
Sidewalk Film Festival 2022 is almost here, and whether this is your tenth Sidewalk or you’re a film fest newbie, you’re in for a treat. We’ve got you covered with the ultimate guide to enjoying the festival with foodie recs at The Pizitz Food Hall. First things...
