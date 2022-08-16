Read full article on original website
Arlington treasurer reports record-low tax-delinquency rate
The Arlington County Treasurer’s Office has set another record low tax-delinquency rate, using both the carrot and the stick to collect more than a billion dollars passing through its office over the past year. “Give yourselves a hand – you all did that!” said Carolyn Meadows, the deputy treasurer...
Glenn Youngkin Says NIMBY Regulations Are Making Virginia an Impossibly Expensive Place To Live
Today, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin took a surprising YIMBY-inflected ("yes in my backyard") swipe at restrictive development regulations that he says are making the state increasingly unwelcoming for renters and homebuyers. "The cost to rent or buy a home is too expensive," said the governor in a wide-ranging speech before...
Arlington Chamber of Commerce to offer 401(k) plan for member organizations
The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has launched a new effort to give its member organizations, that do not have one access to one, an employee-retirement plan. The business organization on Aug. 17 announced a partnership with Lincoln Financial Group and Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to deliver a group 401(k) Multiple Employer Aggregation Program (MEAP) to its members. Through this program, Chamber members will receive access to a cost-effective retirement program that will relieve businesses of many of the administrative obligations associated with providing a retirement program.
Fairfax homes market fails to break the billion-dollar ceiling in July
What had been a billion-dollar sales month for Fairfax homes in July 2021 didn’t quite reach that height in July 2022, according to new data, but prices kept on rising despite headwinds in the market. A total of 1,285 properties went to closing across the county last month, down...
44-acre Great Falls parcel will stay in agricultural district for now
A nearly 44-acre parcel in Great Falls, which since 1988 has been shielded from redevelopment under an agreement with Fairfax County, will continue to be preserved for at least eight more years. The Board of Supervisors in early August unanimously approved an application from 1999 Land Acquisitions LLC for an...
Home-sellers still getting more on per-square-foot-basis, but increase slows
Home-sellers in most of the local region received more, on a per-square-foot basis, in July than sellers obtained a year before, but those per-square-foot prices are showing signs of softening. With the exception of the District of Columbia and Falls Church, average per-square-foot sales prices were up in the nine...
Arlington home sales down, but single-family prices keep rocketing upward
Home sales may have belly-flopped in July, but the average sales price of a single-family home just kept on pushing into record territory in Arlington, according to new sales data. Will that be a symbol of the “new normal” in local real estate – fewer sales, higher prices – or...
Morning Poll: Detached homes vs. townhomes and duplexes
This Wall Street Journal article telling the story of the steep price of single-family homes in Arlington has attracted lots of local attention this week. The crux of the story: members of the Millennial generation, many of whom first came to the area as apartment-dwelling singles, are increasingly starting families and looking to trade up to single-family homes, but a lack of supply has made it difficult for them to find something affordable in Arlington.
Changes coming to Fairfax Connector, OmniRide bus service in Northern Va.
Changes are coming to some Northern Virginia bus systems. In Prince William County, the OmniRide bus service will begin Sunday bus service starting Aug. 28. Sunday service will include the Local Woodbridge/Lake Ridge, Dale City, Dumfries and Route 1 routes, as well as the Prince William Metro Express, which provides service to the Franconia-Springfield Metro station in Fairfax County.
Expansive Retail Development to Bring Interactive Community to Loudoun County
The Kincora project brings world class museums, restaurants, apartments, and more to Ashburn and Sterling. Loudoun County may soon be in store for more significant development in the form of new retail and residential properties situated on an expansive plot between Ashburn and Sterling. The Kincora project, which has been...
Age-restricted housing proposed near Manassas
A McLean-based company is proposing an age-restricted housing project near a potential distribution or data center. RCKF Bull Run Commercial LLC and the Blackburn Homeowners Association are seeking to change the conditions of a previously approved project in the Manassas area. The application, submitted June 16, seeks to allow up to 144 age-restricted units as an allowed use for the property.
DC announces one-time $1,000 payments for families heading back to school
Low-income families in Washington, D.C., are set to receive a one-time payment of $1,000 as they prepare to return to school later this month, according to a new initiative announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday. Families who are enrolled in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families are set to...
Sun Gazette editorial: Are Arlington officials trying to dissuade public comment?
Perhaps we are reading too much into them – that’s what we do – but actions taken by the Arlington School Board and County Board over the summer (when nobody was looking) should be disconcerting for those who value a robust community conversation. School Board members decided...
Nonprofit announces affordable housing grant awards in Culpeper
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission (RRRC) announced $1 million in grant funding to three affordable housing developers in the region, two of which reside in Culpeper. “We are excited to announce these initial awards to Culpeper Community Development Corporation, People Incorporated and Skyline Community Action Partnership,” said RRRC Executive Director Patrick...
Arlington officials set out timetable to get 'Missing Middle' feedback
The Arlington County Board has announced a schedule of events to gather community feedback on its way to likely adoption of “Missing Middle” zoning changes that will allow more development on single-family lots. A total of 11 “community conversations” – some in person, some online – are planned...
COVID-19 cases continue slow decline in Northern Virginia
Northern Virginia's three largest localities have fallen back into the lowest level of transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported cases have declined slowly but steadily over the past two months. Prince William County dropped from the medium level of transmission to the...
Amtrak has 4,000 jobs to fill
Amtrak plans more than 50 hiring events in its current fiscal year in several cities across the country, including Washington, D.C., as it looks to fill thousands of available jobs. 4,000 positions are open, including management, finance, technology, onboard services, electrical, customer service and others. Starting pay for all onboard...
Fairfax to activate speed cameras near schools on Monday
FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — A new Virginia law that allows cities and counties to put speed cameras in school zones is enabling several Northern Virginia jurisdictions to do so, including some that will begin when students go back to school next week. It received positive feedback from several people walking those streets who […]
Doing just the basics could have prevented worst of I-95 January storm
State officials kept a list of preventive measures for dealing with a major snowstorm on the shelf. They issued promises of help to desperate, stranded motorists that they couldn’t keep. Those were two of the most damning findings of the newly released audit by the Office of the State Inspector General of Virginia’s response to […] The post Doing just the basics could have prevented worst of I-95 January storm appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
New Route 28 intersections proposed in Manassas Park
Manassas Park is looking for some state help to free up traffic on its stretch of Route 28. The city is asking for over $18 million in Smart Scale funding from the Commonwealth Transportation Board for intersection changes from Manassas Drive to Spruce Street along Route 28. The plan is...
