Arlington County, VA

Inside Nova

Arlington treasurer reports record-low tax-delinquency rate

The Arlington County Treasurer's Office has set another record low tax-delinquency rate, using both the carrot and the stick to collect more than a billion dollars passing through its office over the past year. "Give yourselves a hand – you all did that!" said Carolyn Meadows, the deputy treasurer...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington Chamber of Commerce to offer 401(k) plan for member organizations

The Arlington Chamber of Commerce has launched a new effort to give its member organizations, that do not have one access to one, an employee-retirement plan. The business organization on Aug. 17 announced a partnership with Lincoln Financial Group and Morgan Stanley Wealth Management to deliver a group 401(k) Multiple Employer Aggregation Program (MEAP) to its members. Through this program, Chamber members will receive access to a cost-effective retirement program that will relieve businesses of many of the administrative obligations associated with providing a retirement program.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

44-acre Great Falls parcel will stay in agricultural district for now

A nearly 44-acre parcel in Great Falls, which since 1988 has been shielded from redevelopment under an agreement with Fairfax County, will continue to be preserved for at least eight more years. The Board of Supervisors in early August unanimously approved an application from 1999 Land Acquisitions LLC for an...
GREAT FALLS, VA
arlnow.com

Morning Poll: Detached homes vs. townhomes and duplexes

This Wall Street Journal article telling the story of the steep price of single-family homes in Arlington has attracted lots of local attention this week. The crux of the story: members of the Millennial generation, many of whom first came to the area as apartment-dwelling singles, are increasingly starting families and looking to trade up to single-family homes, but a lack of supply has made it difficult for them to find something affordable in Arlington.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Changes coming to Fairfax Connector, OmniRide bus service in Northern Va.

Changes are coming to some Northern Virginia bus systems. In Prince William County, the OmniRide bus service will begin Sunday bus service starting Aug. 28. Sunday service will include the Local Woodbridge/Lake Ridge, Dale City, Dumfries and Route 1 routes, as well as the Prince William Metro Express, which provides service to the Franconia-Springfield Metro station in Fairfax County.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Age-restricted housing proposed near Manassas

A McLean-based company is proposing an age-restricted housing project near a potential distribution or data center. RCKF Bull Run Commercial LLC and the Blackburn Homeowners Association are seeking to change the conditions of a previously approved project in the Manassas area. The application, submitted June 16, seeks to allow up to 144 age-restricted units as an allowed use for the property.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Nonprofit announces affordable housing grant awards in Culpeper

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission (RRRC) announced $1 million in grant funding to three affordable housing developers in the region, two of which reside in Culpeper. “We are excited to announce these initial awards to Culpeper Community Development Corporation, People Incorporated and Skyline Community Action Partnership,” said RRRC Executive Director Patrick...
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

COVID-19 cases continue slow decline in Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia's three largest localities have fallen back into the lowest level of transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported cases have declined slowly but steadily over the past two months. Prince William County dropped from the medium level of transmission to the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Amtrak has 4,000 jobs to fill

Amtrak plans more than 50 hiring events in its current fiscal year in several cities across the country, including Washington, D.C., as it looks to fill thousands of available jobs. 4,000 positions are open, including management, finance, technology, onboard services, electrical, customer service and others. Starting pay for all onboard...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Fairfax to activate speed cameras near schools on Monday

FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — A new Virginia law that allows cities and counties to put speed cameras in school zones is enabling several Northern Virginia jurisdictions to do so, including some that will begin when students go back to school next week. It received positive feedback from several people walking those streets who […]
FAIRFAX, VA
Virginia Mercury

Doing just the basics could have prevented worst of I-95 January storm

State officials kept a list of preventive measures for dealing with a major snowstorm on the shelf. They issued promises of help to desperate, stranded motorists that they couldn’t keep. Those were two of the most damning findings of the newly released audit by the Office of the State Inspector General of Virginia’s response to […] The post Doing just the basics could have prevented worst of I-95 January storm appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

New Route 28 intersections proposed in Manassas Park

Manassas Park is looking for some state help to free up traffic on its stretch of Route 28. The city is asking for over $18 million in Smart Scale funding from the Commonwealth Transportation Board for intersection changes from Manassas Drive to Spruce Street along Route 28. The plan is...
MANASSAS PARK, VA

Community Policy