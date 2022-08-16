Faster internet is coming when the government locates an area
ST. LOUIS – A plan to bring affordable high-speed internet to underserved communities has frozen.
The Biden Administration's plan was approved last November. It was worth more than $42 billion and was part of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.
The Wall Street Journal reported that there is a lack of accurate maps to guide the plan The report said the Federal Communications Commission must finish new and accurate maps before sending money. Officials warn that could take months.
