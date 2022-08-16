ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

New Route 28 intersections proposed in Manassas Park

Manassas Park is looking for some state help to free up traffic on its stretch of Route 28. The city is asking for over $18 million in Smart Scale funding from the Commonwealth Transportation Board for intersection changes from Manassas Drive to Spruce Street along Route 28. The plan is...
MANASSAS PARK, VA
Inside Nova

State test scores up in Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park

Prince William County Schools saw gains in almost all subject areas on the 2021-22 Standards of Learning exams, though pass rates still remained below pre-COVID levels. Across the school system’s in-person test-takers, pass rates on the state exams increased in reading (from 72% to 75%), mathematics (54% to 67%), history and social studies (59% to 70%) and science (57% to 63%). The one major subject that saw a decline in scores was writing, where 70% of takers passed, down from 79%.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfax County, VA
Traffic
Local
Virginia Traffic
County
Fairfax County, VA
Mclean, VA
Government
City
Mclean, VA
City
Oakton, VA
Mclean, VA
Traffic
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Government
Inside Nova

COVID-19 cases continue slow decline in Northern Virginia

Northern Virginia's three largest localities have fallen back into the lowest level of transmission of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as reported cases have declined slowly but steadily over the past two months. Prince William County dropped from the medium level of transmission to the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Age-restricted housing proposed near Manassas

A McLean-based company is proposing an age-restricted housing project near a potential distribution or data center. RCKF Bull Run Commercial LLC and the Blackburn Homeowners Association are seeking to change the conditions of a previously approved project in the Manassas area. The application, submitted June 16, seeks to allow up to 144 age-restricted units as an allowed use for the property.
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Regional home sales decline as market 'calms' from past frenzy

Home-sales declines across Northern Virginia’s five largest jurisdictions may be seen as a case of the haves and have-nots, as homes in tip-top condition are drawing buyer interest away from those that are not. “Well-maintained, updated properties that are priced correctly are still in very high demand,” said Heather...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speed Limits#Wi
Inside Nova

Nonprofit announces affordable housing grant awards in Culpeper

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission (RRRC) announced $1 million in grant funding to three affordable housing developers in the region, two of which reside in Culpeper. “We are excited to announce these initial awards to Culpeper Community Development Corporation, People Incorporated and Skyline Community Action Partnership,” said RRRC Executive Director Patrick...
CULPEPER, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Inside Nova

Culpeper fox hunting group constructing new kennel

An over 110-year-old local fox hunting club is updating its accommodations for one of the most integral parts in continuing the decades long tradition. Originally located in Manassas and named after the Battle of Bull Run, Bull Run Hunt has begun construction on a new kennel for its hounds. After relocating to Culpeper in the 1980s, the club opened its now former kennel - which can be found alongside the new kennel - inside an old barn that was built to house livestock, not hounds.
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

44-acre Great Falls parcel will stay in agricultural district for now

A nearly 44-acre parcel in Great Falls, which since 1988 has been shielded from redevelopment under an agreement with Fairfax County, will continue to be preserved for at least eight more years. The Board of Supervisors in early August unanimously approved an application from 1999 Land Acquisitions LLC for an...
GREAT FALLS, VA
Inside Nova

Around Prince William: Something exciting is going on here

The city of Manassas Park has never really been on my radar. It struck me as a place without any particularly interesting attractions. That being said, my search for something to write about caused me to attend the ribbon-cutting on July 16 to celebrate Manassas Park’s new City Hall and public plaza. Jirani Coffeehouse was there giving away drinks and pastries, so I had nothing to lose.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
Inside Nova

Many cross country teams have potential

As is so often the case each fall, local teams and individual runners in the Sun Gazette’s coverage areas have considerable potential to have successful cross country seasons. In team competition, the McLean Highlanders and Oakton Cougars are the defending girls and boys region team champions, respectively. Each squad...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Two shot near Sudley Manor 7-Eleven

Two people were shot Friday night near the 7-Eleven on Sudley Manor Drive at Williamson Boulevard outside Manassas. The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m., with police reporting injuries but no further details. The conditions of the victims was unknown late Friday and police did not report any arrests. Stay with...
MANASSAS, VA
Inside Nova

Juror questionnaires coming to mailboxes in Arlington, Falls Church

About 35,000 residents of Arlington and the city of Falls Church will soon be receiving a jury-duty questionnaire, as the local court system starts gearing up for 2023. Potential jurors are randomly selected from voter-registration lists to receive the questionnaire, which must be filled out either online or in paper form (online being preferred by the Circuit Court) and returned as directed.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington treasurer reports record-low tax-delinquency rate

The Arlington County Treasurer’s Office has set another record low tax-delinquency rate, using both the carrot and the stick to collect more than a billion dollars passing through its office over the past year. “Give yourselves a hand – you all did that!” said Carolyn Meadows, the deputy treasurer...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy