Alaska Summit on critical mining minerals to be held next week
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - In partnership with state and congressional leaders, the University of Alaska will host a summit to explore Alaska’s role in meeting the country’s need for a domestic supply of critical mineral resources. The gathering will include policymakers, industry leaders, Alaska Native corporations, state and...
Live weather at the Alaska State Fair
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure is shielding the Panhandle from wet weather. However, it is nothing but wet weather in Southcentral Alaska on Friday and more expected Saturday. If you are considering the weather and attending the Alaska State Fair in Palmer over the weekend, the drier day is expected to be Sunday.
Kenai Classic Roundtable On Fisheries Held Wednesday At KPC
The Kenai River Sportfishing Association hosted their annual Kenai Classic Roundtable on Fisheries Wednesday afternoon at Kenai Peninsula College’s campus in Soldotna where a panel addressed bycatch and aquatic invasive species. U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Governor Mike Dunleavy joined panelists from across the state and Lower 48 including the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and NOAA Fisheries.
Iditarod Elementary closed Friday due to staffing shortage
Alaska National Guard look into helping ASD with bus driver shortage. The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers.
Alaska National Guard prohibited by statute to assist with ASD bus driver shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers. A National Guard spokesperson said they have been in contact with the Alaska Emergency Operations Center, adding that this partnership is still in the works and they do not have a concrete answer yet if the partnership will be possible.
Alaska Fisheries Report August 18, 2022
On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report:. Robert Woolsey reports from KCAW on a ruling against the National Marine Fisheries Service regarding troll caught chinook salmon. And KDLL’s Sabine Poux adds to the saga of Cook Inlet setnetters.
Despite persistent rain, morale is high as vendors finalize booths ahead of opening day of the Alaska State Fair
Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska's rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
Yamaha signs agreement to expand marine technical training in Alaska
Pat Pitney, President, University of Alaska, Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit, Dr. Tamika L. Ledbetter, Commissioner, Alaska Department of Labor, Mike Dunleavy, Governor. (Credit: Yamaha.) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit and the Alaska Maritime Education Consortium signed a Yamaha Marine Training Program Agreement...
Anchorage homeless planning discussion continues
Serve Alaska awarded AmeriCorps funding to organizations across Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - AmeriCorps has awarded $2,010,338 in grants to Serve Alaska State Service Commission, matching $1.8 million in local funding. The award will expand Serve Alaska and AmeriCorps’s presence across Alaska where sub-grantees have been receiving funding to bring support and training to communities. AmeriCorps State and...
Persistent rain unable to dampen vendor morale as preparations continue for Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Fair opens this Friday as yet another sign that summer is ending and fall has begun. Alaska State Fair CEO Jerome Hertel said Thursday that while the wet weather has made setup a little more difficult, they are right on track to open the gates at 11 a.m. on opening day.
Alaska’s dry start to the summer has been anything but since July, after earlier-than-usual shift to rain
Alaska had its driest June on record this year, but it’s been mostly rainy, especially in Southcentral, since about the first week of July. National Weather Service climate researcher Brian Brettschneider says that’s when a low-pressure system set up over the Bering Sea, causing moisture to flow from the Pacific Ocean into Alaska.
National Park Service Names Deputy Regional Director for Alaska
The National Park Service (NPS) selected David Alberg as Deputy Regional Director for Alaska. Alberg is currently the head of the resource management and compliance division at Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada and Arizona and has been serving as Alaska’s acting deputy regional director for the last two months. Alberg begins his permanent assignment in October.
Alaska Troopers receive funding to purchase body worn cameras
Anchorage Assembly passes ordinance to address emergency shelter plan for cold weather. The agenda was put forward by Felix Rivera after assembly members say Mayor Dave Bronson's administration failed to bring their own plan forward to resolve these issues.
Carly's Kenai Fishing Report
North Slope Pikka Project moves to Phase 1
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Oil Search and Repsol have announced that they are moving forward with Phase 1 of the Pikka project on Alaska’s North Slope, the project area contains an estimated 768 million barrels of oil that is recoverable. Pikka is Located in the Nanushuk oil formation on...
Investor Plans Largest Solar Farm in Alaska to Supply MEA
Renewable IPP’s solar farm in Willow, with 3,240 panels, is less than one-fifth the size of a new facility being built in Houston. Construction begins this month on a new solar power facility in Houston, the largest yet built in Alaska. When completed by next summer, the array will supply an estimated 8.5 MW to Matanuska Electric Association (MEA).
All Aboard!! Passenger railway systems could be coming back to Southwest Wyoming
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Regional advocacy organization All Aboard Northwest presented Rock Springs City officials with the potential plans for a passenger car rail system that would essentially connect Colorado to Oregon by way of Rock Springs yesterday at a meeting open to the public. Presenters Dan Bilka and Vice President Charlie Hamilton presented, in video form, the mission of their organization diving deeper into the logistics of achieving such a railway system in council chambers.
Soldotna Shepherds Honored as 2022 Farm Family of the Year
(Left to right) Jane Conway, Martha Merry, and Amy Seitz raise sheep for fiber and meat at Lancashire Farm in Soldotna. Alaska’s 2022 Farm Family of the Year title goes to Martha Merry, Amy Seitz, and Jane Conway of Soldotna, who own and operate Lancashire Farm. Filling a Need.
Fentanyl crisis hits Alaska: 'We're seeing growing addiction'
Anchorage, AK – Anchorage, AK - In October, 2021, Bruce Snodgrass died after a fentanyl overdose. He was 22 years old. "He loved Alaska," said Bruce’s mother, Sandy. "He was meant to be in the Alaskan wilderness. He was safe there. He wasn’t safe in the city."
