Belle Rose, LA

83-year-old Louisiana man accused of pointing gun at dog during neighbor dispute

By Michael Scheidt
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a disturbance on LA 1.

The disturbance involved neighbors in the 6300 block of LA 1.

One of those neighbors was identified as Harold J. Theriot, 83, of Belle Rose.

Deputies arrived at the scene and “the complainant advised that the neighbor pointed a gun at her and her dog during a dispute,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Harold J. Theriot was contacted during the investigation and deputies found reason to take the elderly man into custody.

Theriot was arrested and taken to the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

APSO says that a “firearm believed to have been brandished during the incident” was located by deputies.

The 83-year-old man was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

The Belle Rose native remains behind bars until a scheduled bond hearing takes place with Judge Verdigets.

