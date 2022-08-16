Read full article on original website
‘A fresh and needed voice of reason’: Florida Leadership Council endorses Ashley Gantt in HD 109
'Ashely Gantt is tested, prepared and will always put Floridians first.'. The Florida Leadership Council (FLC) is throwing its collective weight behind Democratic community leader, lawyer and entrepreneur Ashley Gantt’s bid to represent north-central Miami-Dade County in House District 109. The group’s members include Broward County Commissioner Nan Rich,...
Relationships key, panelists say, for hospitality businesses’ media involvement
It’s not quite, “reporters — they’re just like us,” but there are a lot of similarities between working in news and hospitality, and a group of experts at the 2022 Florida Restaurant and Lodging Summit discussed what businesses can do to leverage reporting in order to get their story out.
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Run This Town
It’s not just all about the Top 5. The state’s biggest lobbying firms may be scooping up well over $2 million a quarter, but there’s still plenty of work to go around for the rest of the lobby corps. In fact, many of the firms lingering just...
State Republican leaders seek ticket to Washington in CD 15 contest
Laurel Lee, Kelli Stargel, Jackie Toledo all vie for the GOP nomination in an open seat. A new Republican-leaning congressional seat in east Tampa Bay drew several high-profile women in state politics into the federal fray. Republican voters will now decide if former Secretary of State Laurel Lee, state Sen. Kelli Stargel or state Rep. Jackie Toledo advances to a General Election.
California love? Golden State poll shows Ron DeSantis competitive with Donald Trump
DeSantis is within 11 points of Trump in a hypothetical GOP Primary. Could the Golden State be golden for a potential Ron DeSantis presidential run in 2024?. Given its status as a blue state, there’s not much likelihood DeSantis could win California’s electoral votes in a 2024 Presidential General Election. But new poll of California Republicans suggests that DeSantis could give former President Donald Trump a run in a very-much-still-hypothetical 2024 Republican Presidential Preference ballot.
Florida Chamber poll shows voters bullish on Florida, concerned for U.S.
Most feel the nation has already entered a recession. Floridians feel split about whether the Sunshine State is on the right track. But they feel more optimistic about Florida than the nation as a whole. That’s according to the latest polling by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, which found just...
Lincoln Project claims Christina Pushaw is Ron DeSantis’ ‘master strategist’
'Alt-right activist who speaks fluent MAGA and directs all aspects of his campaign.'. The Lincoln Project is closing the week trolling Florida’s Governor, as he stumps for General Election candidates in Pennsylvania and Ohio, by purportedly pointing out the “master strategist” behind the curtain. In a Friday...
Florida Chamber poll: Ron DeSantis with solid leads over either Democratic opponent
The poll also found the Governor with solid approval ratings. A Florida Chamber of Commerce poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis in position to win re-election against either major Democrat running. Cherry Communications polled the Republican incumbent in hypothetical head-to-head matchups and found a slight majority of respondents favoring him regardless....
Family ties take center stage in contentious HD 17 Primary
Personal attacks prevail in Jessica Baker, Christina Meredith battle. In southern Duval County, two first-time candidates for public office are holding one of the most bruising Primary campaigns in the region. Jessica Baker, an Assistant State Attorney in Florida’s 7th Circuit, appeared to have a clear path to the Republican...
Laurel Lee paints Primary opponents as cartoon villains in fresh ad
Comic-style video suggests Kelli Stargel and Jackie Toledo are masquerading as conservatives. Republican Laurel Lee’s congressional campaign just released ads characterizing her GOP Primary opponents as comic book villains. “Politicians Jackie Toledo and Kelli Stargel say one thing, do another!” a narrator states as images of the state lawmakers...
Progressive club rescinds Nikki Fried endorsement, backs Charlie Crist
The Sanibel Democratic group cited media reports on the Agriculture Commissioner's regulatory record. A progressive group based in Southwest Florida is rescinding its support for Democrat Nikki Fried days ahead of the Primary Election. Instead, the group now encourages voters to back Charlie Crist for the Democratic nomination for Governor.
HD 45 rumble to show which Republican might represent Disney
Carolina Amesty, Janet Frevola, Vennia Francois, Bruno Portigliatti and Mike Zhao seek the GOP nomination. The hottest Legislature election battle in Central Florida is taking place among Republicans wanting to represent the newly formed House District 45, covering the Walt Disney World region. The race has led to hundreds of...
In HD 16, Ron DeSantis’ candidate takes on the Jacksonville establishment
Kiyan Michael has the Governor's backing against Lake Ray, Chet Stokes. The three-way Republican Primary race in Jacksonville’s House District 16 took a turn in late July, when Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed the candidate with the least money and fewest endorsements in the field. “Kiyan Michael is an Angel...
Planned Parenthood Votes kicks off $50M ‘Take Control’ 2022 electoral program
Local Planned Parenthood advocacy groups will run 'robust' campaigns in Florida, Colorado, California, Maine and Ohio. Planned Parenthood Votes is launching a $50 million 2022 electoral program, “Take Control,” to help elect champions for sexual and reproductive health care and rights. Planned Parenthood Votes also launched a 2022...
Nikki Fried slams Gov. DeSantis, Surgeon General for medical cannabis ‘disaster’
Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out with sharp criticisms of the state’s medical cannabis program changes under Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ second Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo. “He is really hurting patients every single day,” Fried, a medical cannabis patient and former marijuana lobbyist, told Florida Politics during...
Retailers back Jimmy Patronis for re-election
'Under his leadership, we've maintained a fair, free and open marketplace, where businesses can compete and prosper.'. The Florida Retail Federation is endorsing CFO and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis for re-election. In a news release, the industry group said Patronis has protected Florida’s economy and worked with retailers to...
Survey shows the start of a new school year stresses out kids, parents
Parents and students who are feeling increased stress and anxiety should seek help, FAME Executive Director Natalie Kelly said. With the start of the academic year comes new stress and anxiety for children and their parents, a new survey of Florida voters shows. A whopping 63% of Florida parents say...
