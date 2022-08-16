ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

InFive: Plea in family murders and another data center proposal

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Amazon wants to bring another 900,000 square feet of data centers to western Prince William County. Levi Norwood has pleaded guilty in Fauquier County Circuit Court to shooting and killing his mother and 6-year-old brother in February 2020 in the family’s Midland home.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Virginia continues to see job growth, still below pre-pandemic levels

(The Center Square) – Virginia saw another month of employment growth in July, but the commonwealth’s job numbers have still not caught up to its employment levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, the commonwealth added more than 5,800 jobs and the unemployment rate dipped down by...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Virginia first quarter traffic deaths up 71%

(The Center Square) – Traffic-related fatalities in Virginia rose significantly in the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the first quarter of 2021, according to numbers released by the National Highway Traffic Administration at the U.S. Department of Transportation. During the first three months of the year, there...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Inside Nova

InFive: Back to class, planes collide and late-day storms in the forecast

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Virginia’s three largest school divisions kick off the new school year this week, with Fairfax and Prince William students returning today and Loudoun County students starting Thursday. 4. Airplanes collide. Four people suffered minor injuries when two aircraft collided...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy