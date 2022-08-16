Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Welcome back! New school year begins for Fairfax, Prince William students
Virginia’s three largest school divisions kick off the new school year this week, with Fairfax and Prince William students returning today and Loudoun County students starting Thursday. In a note to the school community Friday night, Prince William County Schools Superintendent LaTayna McDade said students, parents and staff are...
Inside Nova
InFive: Plea in family murders and another data center proposal
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Amazon wants to bring another 900,000 square feet of data centers to western Prince William County. Levi Norwood has pleaded guilty in Fauquier County Circuit Court to shooting and killing his mother and 6-year-old brother in February 2020 in the family’s Midland home.
Inside Nova
Virginia continues to see job growth, still below pre-pandemic levels
(The Center Square) – Virginia saw another month of employment growth in July, but the commonwealth’s job numbers have still not caught up to its employment levels from before the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, the commonwealth added more than 5,800 jobs and the unemployment rate dipped down by...
Inside Nova
Virginia first quarter traffic deaths up 71%
(The Center Square) – Traffic-related fatalities in Virginia rose significantly in the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the first quarter of 2021, according to numbers released by the National Highway Traffic Administration at the U.S. Department of Transportation. During the first three months of the year, there...
Inside Nova
InFive: Back to class, planes collide and late-day storms in the forecast
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Virginia’s three largest school divisions kick off the new school year this week, with Fairfax and Prince William students returning today and Loudoun County students starting Thursday. 4. Airplanes collide. Four people suffered minor injuries when two aircraft collided...
Inside Nova
Virginia spent most of surplus; Youngkin wants nearly $400 million for tax relief
(The Center Square) – Although Virginia has already earmarked most of its budget surplus for spending on government programs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin intends to set aside nearly $400 million for tax reduction. The commonwealth closed its fiscal year with about $2 billion in unplanned revenue and spent about $1.2...
Inside Nova
Inflation Reduction Act could hurt VA taxpayers, do little to stop inflation, groups warn
(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law last week, could have a negative impact on certain sectors of Virginia’s economy and do little to halt inflation, some groups are warning. Federal lawmakers narrowly passed the IRA along party lines with...
