Sir Jim Ratcliffe confirms desire to buy Man Utd from Glazers
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is interested in buying Man Utd from the Glazer family.
Xavi hails Frenkie de Jong's qualities amid ongoing transfer speculation
Barcelona manager Xavi has lauded Frenkie de Jong as a 'spectacular' player.
Xavi responds to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Chelsea transfer rumours
Barcelona head coach Xavi has refused to rule out an exit for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid transfer interest from Chelsea.
Man Utd ready new Antony bid; Ajax prepare move for Hakim Ziyech
Manchester United are ready to make a new offer for Antony as Ajax prepare to move for Chelsea playmaker and former player Hakim Ziyech.
Roberto Firmino: Liverpool forward back in training ahead of Man Utd clash
Roberto Firmino has returned to Liverpool training ahead of the Man Utd game.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Celta Vigo - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Celta Vigo.
Raheem Sterling reveals how Chelsea convinced him to leave Man City
Raheem Sterling has admitted he joined Chelsea after being impressed with their intent to sign him from Manchester City.
Mikel Arteta reveals why Gabriel Jesus had to leave Man City for Arsenal
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that Gabriel Jesus was ready to take the next step in his career and become a leader rather than a squad player.
Antonio Conte: Richarlison gives Tottenham a 'nasty' edge; 4-2-4 formation possible
Antonio Conte has admitted that he likes 'focused, nasty' Richarlison and hinted that he could experiment with playing an attacking 4-2-4 formation this season.
Eric Bailly close to joining Marseille on loan from Man Utd
Eric Bailly is on the verge of joining Olympique Marseille on loan from Manchester United, 90min can confirm.
Manchester City predicted lineup vs Newcastle United - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Newcastle
Unai Emery urges Villarreal to reject Barcelona's interest in Juan Foyth
Unai Emery has urged Villarreal to reject Barcelona's interest in right-back Juan Foyth.
Chelsea working on deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona
Chelsea will continue to hold talks with Barcelona over a deal for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is valued around £20m
Scott McTominay subject of Premier League interest after Man Utd sign Casemiro
Scott McTominay has been the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs after it emerged Man Utd were close to signing Real Madrid's Casemiro.
Luis Suarez fires warning to Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez after red card
Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez warns Darwin Nunez that Premier League defenders will target him more often after his red card against Crystal Palace.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Leeds United - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds United
Man Utd make fresh offer for Antony but Ajax stand firm over £78m valuation
Ajax standing firm as Manchester United make new move for Antony
Mikel Arteta press conference: Team news for Bournemouth; Gabriel Jesus' form; transfer plans
Mikel Arteta's press conference as Arsenal prepare to face Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Antony: Man Utd transfer target refuses to commit future to Ajax
Antony admits that he can't promise Ajax's supporters that he'll stay at the club amid interest from Manchester United.
Carlo Ancelotti reveals Real Madrid's plan to cope with Casemiro exit
Carlo Ancelotti has revealed Real Madrid's plan to cope with Casemiro's potential move to Man Utd.
