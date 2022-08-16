ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington County, AL

WKRG News 5

Breakdown: Most powerful hurricanes to hit Destin

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is prepared for the second half of the Atlantic Hurricane season. With three named storms so far, we look back on how the biggest storms to impact Destin and the Okaloosa County coast were formed. “Into October is when we see our highest […]
DESTIN, FL
WSFA

1 dead, 2 injured in Covington County crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and two others are recovering after a Friday morning crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Larry E. Reno, 79, of Hanceville, was critically injured when the 2007 Toyota Yaris he was driving struck a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer, ALEA said. Following that crash, authorities said the Toyota collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata. Reno was transported to Andalusia Health and later died of his injuries, according to ALEA.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

High impact crash sends four prisoners to hospital

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A private prisoner transport van was struck by a commercial semi-truck early Thursday morning on Alabama Highway 87 in Coffee County. Coffee County Sheriff Deputies were first on the scene, followed by ALEA State Troopers with the highway division. The van was transporting four prisoners to...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman drowns in Destin near Marler Bridge

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death near Marler Bridge Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Destin.  Around 2:15 p.m., a “woman was spotted floating in the water,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Boaters pulled the woman from the water and began CPR.  She was taken […]
DESTIN, FL
WSFA

Big name retailers headed to Andalusia

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - What once was the Covington County Mall will now be known as the Shoppes of Covington County. The city of Andalusia announced the details of the development on Thursday. Some of the retailers that are slated to fill the vacant space include Five Below, Marshals, Big Lots, Burkes Outlet and Harbor Freight. Verizon and Firehouse Subs are already located in the area.
ANDALUSIA, AL
lowndessignal.com

JD Davison participates in parade, gives back to Fort Deposit via meet-and-greet

Over 700 community members from Fort Deposit and beyond lined Alabama Highway 185 near Lowndes Middle School for a parade honoring local basketball standout JD Davison. A five-star recruit out of The Calhoun School in 2021 and former point guard for the University of Alabama who was selected 53rd overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, Davison held a meet-and-greet event following the parade at Lowndes Middle School.
FORT DEPOSIT, AL
Andalusia Star News

COVID cases down, variants still a concern

While the total reported cases of COVID-19 and its variants have decreased, there has been a surge of the omicron BA.5 in recent weeks in some communities. According to the CDC, the community level of positive COVID cases in Covington County is ranked as “medium,” which offers the following health guidelines:
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man dead after shooting in Luverne Tuesday

LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following a shooting in Luverne Tuesday. According to the Luverne Police Department, officers were called just after 9 p.m. in the area of Liptrot Street after a report of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived in the area, they found a man who had died.
LUVERNE, AL
wtvy.com

Fraudulent use of credit card lands man in Geneva County jail

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was booked into the Geneva County Jail following an investigation into a stolen credit card. According to a release from the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Paul Dickerson responded to an address in Hartford on August 9 in regards to theft of property. It was determined that the property stolen was a credit card.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Edwards named City of Andalusia’s Director of Leisure Services

Willie Edwards was introduced to the Andalusia City Council on Tuesday as the City of Andalusia’s new Director of Leisure Services. Edwards most recently served as director of parks and recreation for the City of Opp, a job which he had held since 2011. In addition, he has been head basketball coach for both boys and girls basketball at Opp High School since 2015.
ANDALUSIA, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass Medical Center opens new swing bed unit

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva unveiled a significant addition today. The hospital is equipped with their first swing bed unit. Swing bed units are in-patient rehabilitation centers within hospitals. They are meant for patients who have finished hospitalization but aren’t ready to return home. Rooms...
GENEVA, AL
Andalusia Star News

Covington Mall reveals name change, five new retailers for area

As the Covington Mall continues to undergo its redevelopment process, a name change and five retailers were revealed during a special announcement made Thursday. Covington Mall, which will become known as The Shoppes of Covington, will bring Marshalls, Burkes Outlet, Five Below, Big Lots!, and Harbor Freight to Andalusia. Five Below is scheduled to be the first retailer to open its doors in December. The other four businesses plan to open by May of 2023.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Proud To Be A Farmer: Inside the Enterprise Farmers Market

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When you visit any Wiregrass farmers market, you’re greeted with a smile from familiar faces in your community. Whether it’s the comradery amongst vendors, or the support from returning customers, serving the community is what makes those at the Enterprise Farmers Market “Proud To Be A Farmer.”
ENTERPRISE, AL
alabamanews.net

Covington Mall in Andalusia Being Transformed, Adding Stores

The transformation of the decades-old Covington Mall in Andalusia is well underway, with national retailers making plans to open locations there. Thursday, city leaders announced five well-known retailers that will be coming to what will now be called “The Shoppes of Covington.”. Marshalls, Big Lots, Burkes Outlet, Harbor Freight...
Andalusia Star News

CCBOE approves additional personnel at special meeting

The Covington County Board of Education made 10 immediate personnel changes during a special called board meeting on Wednesday, August 17. Arawan Law as lunchroom worker at Pleasant Home School effective immediately, pending verification of new or existing background reviews. Starla Williams as paraprofessional at Red Level School effective immediately,...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
Andalusia Star News

Caton, Veasey unite in double-ring ceremony

Miss Jacqueline Hope Caton became the bride of Tanner Neal Veasy in an impressive candlelight ceremony at First Presbyterian Church of Andalusia on Saturday, May 21, at half after five o’clock in the afternoon. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Todd Caton, Sr. and the...
ANDALUSIA, AL

