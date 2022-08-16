Read full article on original website
Related
Breakdown: Most powerful hurricanes to hit Destin
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is prepared for the second half of the Atlantic Hurricane season. With three named storms so far, we look back on how the biggest storms to impact Destin and the Okaloosa County coast were formed. “Into October is when we see our highest […]
wdhn.com
Serious car wrecks at the intersection of Coffee Co. Rd. 709 and U.S. Highway 84
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN)—As WDHN first reported Tuesday night, an Enterprise woman has been charged with “vehicular homicide” from a Coffee County Grand Jury indictment stemming from an incident more than a year and a half ago. WDHN found that the fatal, two-vehicle wreck outside of Level...
WSFA
1 dead, 2 injured in Covington County crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and two others are recovering after a Friday morning crash in Covington County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Larry E. Reno, 79, of Hanceville, was critically injured when the 2007 Toyota Yaris he was driving struck a 2015 Freightliner tractor-trailer, ALEA said. Following that crash, authorities said the Toyota collided head-on with a 2017 Hyundai Sonata. Reno was transported to Andalusia Health and later died of his injuries, according to ALEA.
wdhn.com
High impact crash sends four prisoners to hospital
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A private prisoner transport van was struck by a commercial semi-truck early Thursday morning on Alabama Highway 87 in Coffee County. Coffee County Sheriff Deputies were first on the scene, followed by ALEA State Troopers with the highway division. The van was transporting four prisoners to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman drowns in Destin near Marler Bridge
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning death near Marler Bridge Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Destin. Around 2:15 p.m., a “woman was spotted floating in the water,” according to a Facebook post from the OCSO. Boaters pulled the woman from the water and began CPR. She was taken […]
WSFA
Big name retailers headed to Andalusia
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - What once was the Covington County Mall will now be known as the Shoppes of Covington County. The city of Andalusia announced the details of the development on Thursday. Some of the retailers that are slated to fill the vacant space include Five Below, Marshals, Big Lots, Burkes Outlet and Harbor Freight. Verizon and Firehouse Subs are already located in the area.
lowndessignal.com
JD Davison participates in parade, gives back to Fort Deposit via meet-and-greet
Over 700 community members from Fort Deposit and beyond lined Alabama Highway 185 near Lowndes Middle School for a parade honoring local basketball standout JD Davison. A five-star recruit out of The Calhoun School in 2021 and former point guard for the University of Alabama who was selected 53rd overall in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics, Davison held a meet-and-greet event following the parade at Lowndes Middle School.
Andalusia Star News
COVID cases down, variants still a concern
While the total reported cases of COVID-19 and its variants have decreased, there has been a surge of the omicron BA.5 in recent weeks in some communities. According to the CDC, the community level of positive COVID cases in Covington County is ranked as “medium,” which offers the following health guidelines:
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Man dead after shooting in Luverne Tuesday
LUVERNE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following a shooting in Luverne Tuesday. According to the Luverne Police Department, officers were called just after 9 p.m. in the area of Liptrot Street after a report of multiple gunshots. When officers arrived in the area, they found a man who had died.
wtvy.com
Fraudulent use of credit card lands man in Geneva County jail
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man was booked into the Geneva County Jail following an investigation into a stolen credit card. According to a release from the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Paul Dickerson responded to an address in Hartford on August 9 in regards to theft of property. It was determined that the property stolen was a credit card.
Andalusia Star News
Edwards named City of Andalusia’s Director of Leisure Services
Willie Edwards was introduced to the Andalusia City Council on Tuesday as the City of Andalusia’s new Director of Leisure Services. Edwards most recently served as director of parks and recreation for the City of Opp, a job which he had held since 2011. In addition, he has been head basketball coach for both boys and girls basketball at Opp High School since 2015.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Medical Center opens new swing bed unit
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva unveiled a significant addition today. The hospital is equipped with their first swing bed unit. Swing bed units are in-patient rehabilitation centers within hospitals. They are meant for patients who have finished hospitalization but aren’t ready to return home. Rooms...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Andalusia Star News
Covington Mall reveals name change, five new retailers for area
As the Covington Mall continues to undergo its redevelopment process, a name change and five retailers were revealed during a special announcement made Thursday. Covington Mall, which will become known as The Shoppes of Covington, will bring Marshalls, Burkes Outlet, Five Below, Big Lots!, and Harbor Freight to Andalusia. Five Below is scheduled to be the first retailer to open its doors in December. The other four businesses plan to open by May of 2023.
wtvy.com
Proud To Be A Farmer: Inside the Enterprise Farmers Market
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - When you visit any Wiregrass farmers market, you’re greeted with a smile from familiar faces in your community. Whether it’s the comradery amongst vendors, or the support from returning customers, serving the community is what makes those at the Enterprise Farmers Market “Proud To Be A Farmer.”
Andalusia Star News
ALL STUDENTS INVOLVED: Andalusia High School revives cross-country program
Andalusia High School sports have been a rich tradition for several years, so it’s “fitting” that AHS adds to its legacy with the return of cross-country this fall. Amy Bryan, a seventh-grade math teacher at Andalusia Junior High School, will serve as the program’s head coach.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom calls out Alabama for using COVID funds to build prisons
California Gov. Gavin Newsom called out Alabama’s plans to build prisons with COVID relief money on Monday. “Lotta talk about education and choice from these GOP governors,” he posted in a tweet. “Let’s look at the choices they’re making. When states received new federal money, CA gave 3.5...
alabamanews.net
Covington Mall in Andalusia Being Transformed, Adding Stores
The transformation of the decades-old Covington Mall in Andalusia is well underway, with national retailers making plans to open locations there. Thursday, city leaders announced five well-known retailers that will be coming to what will now be called “The Shoppes of Covington.”. Marshalls, Big Lots, Burkes Outlet, Harbor Freight...
Man found shot inside burning car, Escambia Co. deputies investigating homicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a fiery truck off Santa Fe Circle and Erress Boulevard Tuesday, Aug. 16. Deputies were called after a car crashed into a resident’s yard. When deputies arrived, they found dead inside the car. Investigators said the […]
Andalusia Star News
CCBOE approves additional personnel at special meeting
The Covington County Board of Education made 10 immediate personnel changes during a special called board meeting on Wednesday, August 17. Arawan Law as lunchroom worker at Pleasant Home School effective immediately, pending verification of new or existing background reviews. Starla Williams as paraprofessional at Red Level School effective immediately,...
Andalusia Star News
Caton, Veasey unite in double-ring ceremony
Miss Jacqueline Hope Caton became the bride of Tanner Neal Veasy in an impressive candlelight ceremony at First Presbyterian Church of Andalusia on Saturday, May 21, at half after five o’clock in the afternoon. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Todd Caton, Sr. and the...
Comments / 1