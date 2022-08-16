ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

KRQE News 13

New Mexico highlighted in congressional report on ‘dire problem of election misinformation’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Legislators in Washington, D.C. point to New Mexico as an example of how election misinformation and disinformation can spread. A recent report by the U.S. House of Representatives’ main investigative committee points to Otero County, New Mexico as a case study in “fraudulent audits.” “The Committee investigated two such audits: in Maricopa […]
OTERO COUNTY, NM
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico Restaurant Association calls for state relief after pandemic-related shutdowns

SANTA FE, New Mexico -- New Mexico lost 18 percent of full-service restaurants between December 2019 and December 2021, according to the New Mexico Restaurant Association. The association says small businesses were negatively impacted by COVID-19 enforcement measures that were enacted by the state to combat the disease. The NMRA is asking the state legislature The post New Mexico Restaurant Association calls for state relief after pandemic-related shutdowns appeared first on KVIA.
RESTAURANTS
J.R. Heimbigner

New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousands

Photo of money in envelopePhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) Need a financial boost? You're not alone. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These three senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
SANTA FE, NM
State
New Mexico State
KRQE News 13

Is chile a dying industry in New Mexico?

HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a time when New Mexico’s farmers harvested tens of thousands of acres of chile a year. Last year, farmers harvested just 8,500 acres, a 75% decrease from the all-time high, back in the 1990s. In fact, in 2021 New Mexico had its smallest chile pepper production in more than a […]
AGRICULTURE
krwg.org

Schools a main cause for last-place ranking in child well-being

New Mexico has fallen back into last place in the annual ranking of childhood well-being, and there is one clear reason why, education. The KIDS COUNT data book produced by the Annie E. Casey Foundation ranks states in four categories, Economic Wellbeing; Education; Health; and Family and Community. While the first category, which deals with poverty, has understandably received the most attention, it is in Education that we are farthest behind.
LAS CRUCES, NM
newmexicopbs.org

Albuquerque Action on Homeless Camps, Previewing the 100th Santa Fe Indian Market & Understanding Alcohol’s Impact in New Mexico

This week on New Mexico in Focus, the Line Opinion Panel discusses recent action from Albuquerque City Council that would stop the creation of any new homeless encampments in the city. How does this fit with Mayor Tim Keller’s plan to address this issue? Plus, there are new concerns about media access after republican nominee Mark Ronchetti’s latest rally in the race for governor. And the panel explores possible uses for a historic state surplus, thanks to booming oil and gas revenues.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KRQE News 13

New Mexico projected to have another record-breaking budget

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico will once again break a record for extra money to spend this coming year and experts say there are no signs of slowing down. State lawmakers have projected nearly $2.5B more in their budget this year. That money comes from income taxes, gross receipts taxes, and the booming oil industry. […]
EDUCATION
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico August 19 – August 25

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 19 – Aug. 25 around New Mexico. Aug. 1 – 26 – Wilson Middle School supply drive – Help HHC Supply and Wilson Middle School as we are collecting school supplies for the students. It is crucial that students in our community have the tools they need to be successful in the classroom. Donation locations: HHC Supply 3511 Gibson Blvd. SE and other participating locations. Businesses can donate $300 of School supplies (Monetarily or Physical donations) to the students at Wilson Middle School.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico business owners react to Coronado Park closure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Coronado Park closure has been a controversial topic for several months. Mayor Tim Keller announced the final decision to close the park on Aug. 17. Business owners nearby said they hope it’s a step in the right decision. “We kind of feel we would...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

How could Colorado River cuts impact New Mexico farmers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the federal government makes cuts on the seven states drawing water from the Colorado River, many are now asking, what cuts could New Mexico see and how will this imapct farmers across the state? Most of the Southwest is suffering from a devastating drought and states to our West are seeing […]
AGRICULTURE
KOAT 7

Nearly 1,100 New Mexico restaurants closed in 2 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The pandemic hit the hospitality and food service sector the hardest, and new data shows nearly a fifth of all full-service New Mexico restaurants shut down over two years. "We lost about 1,100 restaurants during the pandemic and that's 18% of the restaurants in New Mexico,"...
RESTAURANTS
pinonpost.com

MLG, Dems lose their minds as DeSantis rallies for Ronchetti in Carlsbad

On Sunday, firebrand conservative Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) rallied in Carlsbad for New Mexico Republican gubernatorial nominee Mark Ronchetti, who faces off against embattled incumbent Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, whose scandal-ridden tenure has made national attention. “Your governor had some of the most brutal lockdowns in this country, and...
CARLSBAD, NM

