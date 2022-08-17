'It Wasn't Even A Headbutt' - Former Liverpool Player Offers Darwin Nunez Defence

Former Liverpool player Dietmar Hamann has defended Darwin Nunez after he was sent off in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Monday.

Former Liverpool player Dietmar Hamann has defended Darwin Nunez after he was sent off in the 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Monday.

The Uruguayan clashed with Eagles defender, Joachim Andersen , in the penalty area before being shown the red card by referee Paul Tierney.

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool fought hard after the sending off and Luis Diaz scored a brilliant individual goal to cancel out Wilfried Zaha's well-taken opener to earn a point.

Former Germany international Hamann played down the incident when he spoke to talkSPORT on Tuesday.

"I think he just walked into him. It wasn't even a headbutt, he just walked into the defender, Andersen."

Hamann admitted that he can see no reason why the ban should be extended considering the nature of the incident but acknowledged the 23-year-old was in the wrong.

"If it was a proper headbutt I can understand it, to extend the ban, but he just walked into him, three games is enough. Yes you shouldn't do it, we all agree he shouldn't do it."

IMAGO / PA Images

LFCTR Verdict

It was indeed a rash moment from Nunez and he will very quickly need to get this type of reaction out of his game as other Premier League defenders will be looking for a similar response now.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |