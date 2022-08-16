ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston seeks to ban fossil fuels in new buildings

BOSTON  — Boston is seeking to ban fossil fuels from new building projects and major renovations, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday.

The Democrat said the state's largest city will take advantage of a key provision in the climate change bill signed into law by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker last week.

That legislation , which is meant to bring the state closer to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, calls for a pilot project allowing 10 Massachusetts cities and towns to require new building projects be all-electric, with the exception of life sciences labs and health care facilities.

Wu said the city will file a home rule petition with the state Legislature to join the pilot.

"Boston must lead by taking every possible step for climate action," she said in a statement. "Boston's participation will help deliver healthy, energy efficient spaces that save our residents and businesses on utilities costs and create local green jobs that will fuel our economy for decades."

Wu's office said natural gas, oil and other fossil fuels used in buildings represent more than one-third of the city's greenhouse gas emissions.

New York, Washington, D.C., and Seattle are among the major U.S. municipalities that have enacted similar bans, The Boston Globe reports .

CBS Boston

American Airlines cuts 31,000 November flights; Boston routes affected

American Airlines is once again cutting its flight schedule, slashing 16% or 31,000 flights during November, according to data from Cirium, an aviation analytics company.The airline said the move is "in line with our approach to network and schedule planning throughout the year."Schedule data provided by Cirium shows the largest cuts are between Chicago O'Hare and Dallas-Fort Worth, as well as between Boston and Philadelphia.American is cutting 109 flights from Boston to Philly in November, and 42 from Boston to Miami, according to Cirium data."Preliminary schedules are published 331 days in advance and then adjustments are made closer in based...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

English-only Orange Line signs create confusion in some neighborhoods

BOSTON - Two days before the shutdown of the Orange Line, some riders who don't speak English as their first language are struggling to understand new routes as the MBTA signs are posted only in English.Debbie Ho, the executive director of Chinatown Main Streets has been helping community members in Chinatown navigate their way through the coming Orange Line shutdown.On Tuesday, she said, she was given some flyers in Chinese announcing the closure, but they don't have detailed routes like those in English."They don't even have exactly where to catch the bus or whatever," said Ho. "It's discombobulating."She is making her own copies and distributing them to neighborhood businesses. At the Chinatown stop, the signs are in English, with the MBTA says riders need to access the online Rider's Guide, which is available in nine languages."If you want to be totally inclusive, then we should have that in mind putting these posters up," said Orange Line rider Arnold Chang.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Middleboro returns to diamond at Little League World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. – The stakes are high as Middleboro's Little League team takes the field again on Saturday.The locals will be on the diamond for their second game of the Little League World Series in Williamsport.Middleboro will take on the team from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania at 7 p.m.. If they lose, the Massachusetts champions will be eliminated. The winner of Saturday's game will play again on Sunday. Middleboro opened its time in Williamsport with a 5-3 loss to Tennessee on Wednesday. 
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
