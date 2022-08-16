Five things to do in the Chicago suburbs and northwest Indiana Aug. 19-25

Looking for something to do? Here are some things going on the week of Aug. 19-25 in the Chicago suburbs and northwest Indiana. Events are current as of press time; please check websites for updated information and COVID-19 restrictions.

Summer fun

Montgomery Fest will be held Aug. 19-21 at Montgomery Park. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-10 p.,. Aug. 20, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 21. Admission is free. At 301 N. River St. Go to ci.montgomery.il.us/186/Montgomery-Fest .

Good food, good life

Veg Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at the The Lot in Highland Park. Tickets are free. At 523 Central Ave. Go to enjoyhighlandpark.com .

Raja live

Bollywood star A.R. Rahman will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at Ravinia. Tickets are $44-$180. At 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. Go to ravinia.org .

Art for all

Lubeznik Arts Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 20-21 in Michigan City. Tickets are $5 on Aug. 20; free on Aug. 21. Go to lubeznikcenter.org/events .

Man in the Box

Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin and Bush will perform at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre in Tinley Park. Tickets are $32-$106. At 19100 Ridgeland Ave. Go to livenation.com .

