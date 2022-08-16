ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Five things to do in the Chicago suburbs and northwest Indiana Aug. 19-25

By Wendy Fox Weber, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

Looking for something to do? Here are some things going on the week of Aug. 19-25 in the Chicago suburbs and northwest Indiana. Events are current as of press time; please check websites for updated information and COVID-19 restrictions.

Summer fun

Montgomery Fest will be held Aug. 19-21 at Montgomery Park. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-10 p.,. Aug. 20, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 21. Admission is free. At 301 N. River St. Go to ci.montgomery.il.us/186/Montgomery-Fest .

Good food, good life

Veg Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at the The Lot in Highland Park. Tickets are free. At 523 Central Ave. Go to enjoyhighlandpark.com .

Raja live

Bollywood star A.R. Rahman will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 20 at Ravinia. Tickets are $44-$180. At 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. Go to ravinia.org .

Art for all

Lubeznik Arts Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 20-21 in Michigan City. Tickets are $5 on Aug. 20; free on Aug. 21. Go to lubeznikcenter.org/events .

Man in the Box

Alice in Chains, Breaking Benjamin and Bush will perform at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Hollywood Casino Ampitheatre in Tinley Park. Tickets are $32-$106. At 19100 Ridgeland Ave. Go to livenation.com .

Email any events in the Chicago suburbs for consideration at least two weeks in advance to wweber@tribpub.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago magazine

The 15 Sub-Cities of Chicago

Over the past year or so, I have visited all 77 of Chicago’s community areas by bus, train, bicycle, or gym shoe. Much has been written, much has been broadcast, about how Chicagoans talk, or how Chicagoans like their pizza, or what Chicagoans like to drink, or how Chicago’s woke prosecutors have made the city as dystopically anarchic as Somalia, circa 1992, or what constitutes a real Italian beef sandwich. Yet Chicago is too vast and contains too many multitudes for such generalizations. It’s been said that Chicago is a city of neighborhoods. Having traveled from Rogers Park to Mount Greenwood, from Edison Park to Hegewisch, and all the way down Ogden Avenue, until it turns into Cicero, I prefer to think of it as a city of sub-cities, each with distinct foodways, ethnic makeups, political outlooks, and bars you probably shouldn’t go into if you don’t look like you’re from around there. I’ve identified 15, and will proceed to make generalizations about them, rather than Chicago as a whole. (There is one hard and fast rule I can offer about life in Chicago: Don’t ride a bicycle on 130th Street. There’s no bike lane, and you may get sideswiped by a truck under the viaduct near the Ford plant.)
CHICAGO, IL
thechicagogenius.com

The Bear Season 2 Moves to Arlington Heights

RIVER NORTH — Amid a dispute with the River North Residents Association over the neighborhood’s inaccurate, gritty depiction in Hulu’s ‘The Bear’, producers of the show plan to move the hit series from Chicago to Arlington Heights for the renewed second season. The suburban plotline will follow the opening of a franchise location for the show’s ‘The Original Beef of Chicagoland’, replacing the cultural city backdrop with a beige canvas devoid of any personality; the establishment merely a plastic homage to the former location lacking any character or history of its own.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
City
Tinley Park, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Indiana State
City
Highland Park, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Portillo’s looks outside of Illinois for growth

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Portillo’s says it’s looking outside Illinois for growth and the Sun Belt is getting much of the company’s attention. Bloomberg says five of seven new Portillo’s locations are opening in Florida, Arizona, and Texas. Population growth in those areas is helping bolster expansion plans.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A. R. Rahman
nypressnews.com

Five ways to make Michigan Avenue even greater

Great cities tend to have great streets. Look at Barcelona and La Rambla, or Paris and Les Champs-Elysées. Chicago has many great streets, but one is iconic — and could be simply brilliant — and that is Michigan Avenue. Chicago has the opportunity to celebrate and strengthen this civic “boulevard,” elevate it to global greatness and improve city-wide connectedness. It can evolve into a more diverse, people-centric, public realm for everyone, local and international.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Metra Union Pacific North train hits pedestrian near Highland Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a pedestrian Thursday evening near Highland Park.Metra said inbound and outbound Union Pacific North line trains were halted near Highland Park after the accident as of shortly before 6 p.m., and riders should expect extensive delays.By about 7:20 p.m., one track had reopened near the scene to allow for inbound trains to resume service.Around 8 p.m., Metra said outbound service was resuming with extensive delays.Further information was not immediately available.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
POLITICO

Bailey’s back with ‘hellhole’

SPRINGFIELD — Darren Bailey, the GOP nominee for governor, returned to calling Chicago a “hellhole” of a town Thursday during Republicans’ rally at the Illinois State Fair. "Chicago, that once-great city, didn't become a hellhole just because of Lori Lightfoot and Kim Foxx. Starting with JB...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Chicago Suburbs#Northwest Indiana#Arts Festival#Central Ave#Montgomery Fest#Tribune Content Agency
97ZOK

5 Perfect Illinois Road Trips for the End of Summer

Summer turning into fall is my favorite time of the year, with good vibes for sun-worshippers and exciting new colors for inspiring leaf-peeping road trips. 5 Perfect Illinois Road Trips for the End of Summer. You have time available on your calendar and you're itching to take a quick trip...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

One Illinois Town Is Packed With 4 Cool Historic Landmarks

This far western suburb of Chicago in the Fox Valley has enough historic landmarks to plan an entire day around. If you head east down I-90 from Rockford for about an hour and then head south on Randall Road. You'll eventually come across the town of Batavia, Illinois. I personally...
BATAVIA, IL
WGN News

A crash course on the names of Chicago’s expressways

CHICAGO — The Edens? Jane Byrne? Which one is I-90, again? Driving on Chicago’s expressways and highways can be frustrating due to traffic, but it can be even more confusing if you don’t know the names of the highways. WGN’s Sarah Jindra gave a TikTok crash course to lessen the confusion surrounding the city’s major […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
macaronikid.com

Eight Events Happening This Weekend

The kids go back to school this week and it feels like summer is almost over. Well, there are still some great events happening this week. Take a look and enjoy!. 🎶Naper Nights - Bruce Springsteen & Louisiana Party Music Tribute. Friday, August 19, 2022. 5:00 PM. Adult: $20...
NAPERVILLE, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Ald. Roderick Sawyer has a plan to get Chicago back on track

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (08/16/2022): On this edition, John Kass & Jeff Carlin catch up with Chicago Alderman Roderick Sawyer (6th – parts of Chatham, Englewood, and West Englewood) to discuss his father’s legacy fulfilling late Mayor Harold Washington’s goals and what he hopes to achieve if he is elected to be the next mayor of Chicago. Plus, Kasso explains why Ald. Sawyer has a $20 bill with John’s signature on it. (Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com)
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy