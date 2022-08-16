ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Bayern and Dortmund already setting the pace in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has made such an impressive start to the season that few if any expect Borussia Dortmund or any other challenger to be able to keep up. The two rivals are the only teams remaining with 100% records after two games of the Bundesliga, where they already occupy the places they had at the end of last season – first and second.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denzel Dumfries
Person
Massimiliano Allegri
ESPN

Lyon hammer Troyes 4-1 thanks to second-half onslaught

Mateus Tete scored a double as Olympique Lyonnais rallied in the second half to ease past Troyes 4-1 and win their second game of the new Ligue 1 season. Alexandre Lacazette had Lyon in an early lead but visitors Troyes were level by half-time after Florian Tardieu equalised from the penalty spot in the 39th minute.
MLS
SB Nation

Official: Chelsea sign Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan

Chelsea’s increasingly impressive summer spending spree continues today with the official signing of Cesare Casadei, who has put pen to paper on a six-year contract after arriving from Inter Milan on Wednesday and completing his medical. The two teams reportedly agreed a non-insignificant fee of €15m (£12.5m) for the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Women's Champions League: Rangers progress to first-round final but Glasgow City exit

Rangers will play hosts PAOK in their Women's Champions League first-round final after overcoming Ferencvaros, but Glasgow City have been knocked out. SWPL1 winners Rangers won their semi-final in Greece 3-1 while City lost by the same scoreline at home to Roma. Jenny Daniellsson scored twice and Brogan Hay also...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Napoli#Scudetto#Ac Milan#Udinese#Hellas#Paramount#Italian#Uefa Champions League#Europa League#Cbs#Un
BBC

'Clear to see why Everton are interested in Brereton Diaz'

Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz has been likened to a young Alan Shearer and it is clear to see why Everton manager Frank Lampard wants to sign him, says Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. "Everton are obviously looking for a new striker," Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast....
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Diogo Jota Could Return from Injury Against Everton

With Darwin Nuñez suspended for three games and Roberto Firmino missing Monday’s Premier League match with Crystal Palace for precautionary reasons, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp’s options in attack could be limited in the coming weeks. The good news is that Firmino is expected back in training...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
NFL
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Chelsea interest showed Ratcliffe's intent

What Jim Ratcliffe is doing is almost picking at an open wound. Manchester United fans are clearly furious about the start of the season and they don't like the Glazer family anyway. There are protests planned for Monday's game against Liverpool. That is what Ratcliffe is pushing at here: to...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy