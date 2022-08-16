Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Chelsea's Cesare Casadei transfer: Why the Blues spent big on an Inter Milan teen with no senior experience
On Friday Chelsea officially signed Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan. The London club agreed to a fee with Inter Milan for the Italian young talent for €15 million plus another €5 million of add-ons. It's a relatively modes sum, but then again, Casadei is a 19-year-old midfielder who hasn't played a single minute of senior level football yet.
FOX Sports
Bayern and Dortmund already setting the pace in Bundesliga
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has made such an impressive start to the season that few if any expect Borussia Dortmund or any other challenger to be able to keep up. The two rivals are the only teams remaining with 100% records after two games of the Bundesliga, where they already occupy the places they had at the end of last season – first and second.
'You Need That Mix Of Experience And Youth' - Former Liverpool Winger On Current Reds Options Amid Injury Concerns
Former Liverpool and Real Madrid winger Steve McManaman has backed Reds boss Jurgen Klopp to make the correct decisions when it comes to playing the youngsters.
Report: Chelsea in Talks With Thomas Tuchel Over New Contract
Thomas Tuchel is in discussions with Chelsea over improving his current contract at Stamford Bridge.
ESPN
Lyon hammer Troyes 4-1 thanks to second-half onslaught
Mateus Tete scored a double as Olympique Lyonnais rallied in the second half to ease past Troyes 4-1 and win their second game of the new Ligue 1 season. Alexandre Lacazette had Lyon in an early lead but visitors Troyes were level by half-time after Florian Tardieu equalised from the penalty spot in the 39th minute.
SB Nation
Official: Chelsea sign Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan
Chelsea’s increasingly impressive summer spending spree continues today with the official signing of Cesare Casadei, who has put pen to paper on a six-year contract after arriving from Inter Milan on Wednesday and completing his medical. The two teams reportedly agreed a non-insignificant fee of €15m (£12.5m) for the...
Fabrizio Romano: Negotiations In Progress Between Manchester United, Casemiro And Real Madrid
According to recent reports, negotiations are finally ongoing between Manchester United and Real Madrid for the transfer of Midfielder Casemiro.
BBC
Women's Champions League: Rangers progress to first-round final but Glasgow City exit
Rangers will play hosts PAOK in their Women's Champions League first-round final after overcoming Ferencvaros, but Glasgow City have been knocked out. SWPL1 winners Rangers won their semi-final in Greece 3-1 while City lost by the same scoreline at home to Roma. Jenny Daniellsson scored twice and Brogan Hay also...
BBC
'Clear to see why Everton are interested in Brereton Diaz'
Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz has been likened to a young Alan Shearer and it is clear to see why Everton manager Frank Lampard wants to sign him, says Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards. "Everton are obviously looking for a new striker," Edwards told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily Podcast....
BBC
John Toshack: Former Real Madrid, Swansea and Wales boss 'on the mend', says son Cameron
Former Wales manager John Toshack is "on the mend" after being seriously ill with Covid-19 and pneumonia earlier this year. The 73-year-old was hospitalised in Spain in February but came out of intensive care in March. Toshack's son Cameron, Leeds United's assistant head coach, says his father's health is improving.
'We Want To Go Deep In All Competitions' Says Manchester City Women's Manager Gareth Taylor
Manchester City get their chase for silverware underway this evening in Madrid when they take on Kazakhstan side WFC Tomiris-Turan in the UEFA Women's Champions League
SB Nation
Diogo Jota Could Return from Injury Against Everton
With Darwin Nuñez suspended for three games and Roberto Firmino missing Monday’s Premier League match with Crystal Palace for precautionary reasons, Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp’s options in attack could be limited in the coming weeks. The good news is that Firmino is expected back in training...
BBC
Chelsea interest showed Ratcliffe's intent
What Jim Ratcliffe is doing is almost picking at an open wound. Manchester United fans are clearly furious about the start of the season and they don't like the Glazer family anyway. There are protests planned for Monday's game against Liverpool. That is what Ratcliffe is pushing at here: to...
