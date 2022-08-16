ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

'Music’s Masterpieces' features the work of filmmaker and musician Hilan Warshaw

By Staff Writer
 3 days ago

The Hermitage Artist Retreat announces a new program presented in partnership with Sarasota Opera featuring the work of Hermitage Fellow Hilan Warshaw, a filmmaker and musician whose work focuses on the lives and works of some of music’s most influential figures. The film screening and discussion will take place on Aug. 26 at the Sarasota Opera House.

Hermitage Fellow Hilan Warshaw's films explore the lives and minds of great composers, delving into the often controversial passions and experiences that informed some of music's most influential masterpieces. Blending documentary, narrative film techniques and his own musical background as a violinist and conductor, Warshaw’s internationally broadcast films shine a new light on musical and operatic creators including Wagner, Schoenberg, Berg, Bach, and Mahler. He is currently the video director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra's on-demand classical series. Warshaw will shares excerpts from his films and discusses the close relationship between the art forms of cinema and music.

“We are excited to partner with Sarasota Opera as we introduce Hilan Warshaw to the many classical music appreciators in our region,” says Hermitage Artistic director and CEO Andy Sandberg. “We are proud to support new musical voices and multidisciplinary artists, and Hilan’s extraordinary talent as a filmmaker in the field of classical music seemed like the perfect opportunity to collaborate with our friends at the opera as he shares his gifts for cinematic and musical storytelling with our community.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the Hermitage Artist Retreat on this exciting program,” says Sarasota Opera's General Director Richard Russell. “We look forward to connecting our audiences with the incredible artists who come to the Hermitage to make work.”

