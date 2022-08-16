The 2022 Indiana high school football season gets underway Friday. The Vincennes Lincoln Alices open on the road at Evansville Bosse while the North Knox Warriors will open the season at home against Sullivan. Meanwhile, the Illinois high school football campaign starts on Friday, August 26th with the Lawrenceville Indians hosting the Richland County (Olney) Tigers and the Red Hill Salukis traveling to Cerro Gordo. Both the Indians and Salukis will be on display prior to the season in intrasquad scrimmages Friday night. The Indian Red and White scrimmage will be at 7 p.m. as part of “Meet the Indians” night at Ed Loeb Field. It begins with a Booster Club fish fry at 5 p.m. and fall sports team, coaches and cheerleader introductions at 6:30 p.m. The Saluki Blue and White scrimmage will be at 7 p.m. at the Red Hill Junior/Senior High School Football Field in Bridgeport. Admission is a bottle of Gatorade. Players, coaches and cheerleaders will be introduced.

VINCENNES, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO