GOLF INDIANS THIRD AT ROBINSON
The Lawrenceville-Red Hill Golf Indians were third out of four teams competing Thursday in a quad match at Oak Glenn Golf Course near Robinson. The host Maroons were 1st with a 174 total followed by Flora at 178, the Indians at 182 and Casey-Westfield at 235. The medalist was Nathan Rich of Robinson with a 36. The Indians will next see action Monday as they return to Robinson to compete in another quad match with the Maroons, Casey-Westfield and Richland County (Olney).
BRAVES CRUSHED BY FLORA AT HOME
It was a tough day Thursday for the Parkview Baseball Braves. The Flora Cubs scored 15 runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 16-0 lopsided loss in 3 innings at Unit 20 Ballpark in Lawrenceville. The visitors tallied 16 runs on 11 hits with no errors while the hosts were blanked on only 2 hits and committed 4 errors. Parkview falls to 1-4 on the season and will head to Newton (Jasper County) Saturday at 10 a.m.
LADY BRAVES SCORE BIG IN WIN
The Parkview Lady Softball Braves had a big offensive day Thursday afternoon at Phil Alsman Field in Lawrenceville. They scored a season high 17 runs and outlasted visiting Flora 17-8. The win snapped a five game losing skid for the squad, who improved to 2-7 on the season. The Lady Braves will host the three team round robin Lady Braves Invitational Saturday at Alsman Field. The first game will pit Red Hill Junior High against Parkview at 10 a.m. followed by Albion against Red Hill at 11:30 p.m. and then Parkview against Albion at 1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
The 2022 Indiana high school football season gets underway Friday. The Vincennes Lincoln Alices open on the road at Evansville Bosse while the North Knox Warriors will open the season at home against Sullivan. Meanwhile, the Illinois high school football campaign starts on Friday, August 26th with the Lawrenceville Indians hosting the Richland County (Olney) Tigers and the Red Hill Salukis traveling to Cerro Gordo. Both the Indians and Salukis will be on display prior to the season in intrasquad scrimmages Friday night. The Indian Red and White scrimmage will be at 7 p.m. as part of “Meet the Indians” night at Ed Loeb Field. It begins with a Booster Club fish fry at 5 p.m. and fall sports team, coaches and cheerleader introductions at 6:30 p.m. The Saluki Blue and White scrimmage will be at 7 p.m. at the Red Hill Junior/Senior High School Football Field in Bridgeport. Admission is a bottle of Gatorade. Players, coaches and cheerleaders will be introduced.
IHSA basketball legend Jay Shidler has a new book: Blonde Bomber: A Ride with Shide
Jay Shidler is an Illinois High School basketball legend, who starred at Lawrenceville High School from 1972 to 1976 for Hall of Fame Coach Ron Felling. He was named Mr. Basketball in Illinois in 1976 when he averaged nearly 33 ppg. Nicknamed the Blonde Bomber, his team won the Class...
BRAVES PICK UP FIRST WIN ON ROAD
The Parkview Junior High Baseball Braves are now in the win column. They scored 3 runs in the top of the 7th inning Tuesday to snap a 4-4 tie and beat Casey at Casey 7-4. Parkview trailed early 2-0 after 3 but rallied to lead 4-3 until the bottom of the 5th when Casey tied the contest at 4 with a run. They then surged ahead in the 7th for the victory. The Braves scored 7 runs on 11 hits and committed 6 errors while the hosts scored 4 runs on only 4 hits with 2 errors. With the win, Parkview breaks a three game losing streak and are 1-3. They return to action Thursday at home with Flora.
Hazel F. Hills
Hazel F. Hills, age 88, of Lawrenceville, Illinois passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, Indiana. She was born on July 20, 1934 in Lawrence County, Illinois, the daughter of Melvin T. and Florence (Edmondson) Griesemer. She married Don. I. Hills on July 23, 1955, and he preceded her in death on August 12, 2008.
The Mill visits GDL with an exciting concert line-up
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – GDL was joined by Kelly and Tim Drake of The Mill with information on all of the exciting events coming up at The Mill Terre Haute.
LAWRENCE COUNTY FALL FESTIVAL
With the ongoing situation in downtown Lawrenceville on State Street, there have been questions as to whether or not the 2022 edition of the Lawrence County Fall Festival will occur. The 59th annual event is sponsored by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber Executive Director Paige Harvey reported to the Chamber Board of Directors Wednesday that she is optimistic that the festival will occur and the organization is continuing with it’s preparations. The Fall Festival is scheduled for Wednesday September 14th through Saturday September 17th. Harvey told Lite 103 News that advance tickets are now on sale at reduced price at the Chamber Office and also at many of the banks and financial institutions in the county.
Breaking: House Fire in Marshall, IL –
A garage/house fire started a few minutes ago in Marshall, Illinois. We will update as more information becomes available. This is about one block off of Highway 1. Photo submitted by a passerby.
5 Hidden Jems in Knox County
Here are five hidden gems in Knox County worth taking the time to look for. This beautiful orchard features a unique trellis system offering apples, peaches, and nectarines. Watch the orchard staff press fresh apple cider on site. Enjoy their baked goods, including pies, cakes, and cookies. *Orchard tours are available.
LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD
The Lawrence County Board met Wednesday at the county courthouse in Lawrenceville and did approved a finalized ordinance regulating and governing large solar power energy projects. The legislation will not affect residential use and households. It sets up the application process and fees necessary for solar companies to operate inside county lines. In a related note, the board did approve 2 applications made by Sunvest Solar LLC for projects located on the east side of Bridgeport north of Route 250. Board chairman Jim Brewer announced the appointment of board members Tom Robinson, David Burgett and Mark Jones to a committee which will handle the disbursement of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding received by the county in the future. The board did approve the use of over $152,000 of ARPA money for parking lot upgrades by the Lawrence County Health Department (LCHD) at their new location in Lawrenceville.
New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
Air show coming to Coles County Airport
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Airport Authority will be hosting an airshow this weekend at Coles County Memorial Airport. The air show will take place on Saturday starting at 11 a.m., with aerial performances lasting from noon to 3 p.m. The show will be free, but attendees may provide a donation at the […]
Four arrested in high-profile drug bust near Mt. Vernon, Illinois
Authorities served a warrant for a high-profile drug bust Tuesday morning near Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
LINK CARD TRANSITION
Those in Lawrence County and the surrounding area who are Illinois LINK card users should be aware that those cards will be temporarily out of use starting later this weekend. Officials with the Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS) say that the system will be down for scheduled transitioning to a new system starting Saturday August 20th at 11 p.m. CDT until Sunday August 21st at 6 p.m. CDT. LINK cards will be active again after the transition is completed. Those who use the cards should be prepared by making purchases, transactions and withdrawls prior to the deadline.
Former Clay County cop arrested, charged with identity deception
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Clay County deputy faces an identity deception charge. Police arrested Andrew Longyear on Wednesday. According to police, the investigation started in February. A Georgia resident told police someone else was using his identity on social media. Indiana State Police says Longyear was using...
State Police release more details on three traffic crashes on I-57 south of Kinmundy on Tuesday
State Police have released further details on three related traffic crashes on I-57 south of the Kinmundy exit on Tuesday. The first crash occurred at 6:50 Tuesday morning when the driver of a semi ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail and bridge support for the Martin Road overpass and overturned. The impact of the crash split open the trailer of the semi, spilling its load of frozen lasagna across the southbound lanes. The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Neighbors pull victim from Southern Illinois house explosion
ALLENDALE, Ill (WEHT) — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says several victims were hospitalized after a house exploded Friday evening. Deputies say they were dispatched to the the 2300 block of North Boulevard in Allendale for the incident. Authorities say two people were home at the time of the explosion and were flown to a […]
Get your tickets for the Terre Haute Hot Air Balloon Festival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Good Day Live) – Terre Haute is getting ready to launch a brand new Hot Air Balloon Festival and now is the time to get your tickets! Organizers tell Good Day Live that if tickets sell out, they will not be available at the gate. Click here for tickets and event details.
