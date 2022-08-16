ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Building super describes final moments of swimmer killed by falling tree in Bronx

By Jack Morphet, Kate Sheehy
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The Bronx woman killed by a falling tree in an apartment swimming pool had taken a break from work to do laps — and apparently heard the trunk crack and looked up just before being hit, the building super told The Post on Tuesday.

Donna Douglas, 59, was enjoying the gorgeous weather with a female pal at the River Terrace Apartments pool in Spuyten Duyvil just after 1:30 p.m. Monday when the horror occurred, said the worker, Alex Syku.

Syku, 57, said his 17-year-old daughter was lifeguarding at the time — on what was her birthday.

Donna Douglas was enjoying the gorgeous weather with a female pal at the River Terrace Apartments pool in Spuyten Duyvil when a tree fell on her.
“She heard a crack. For a second, she looked up, saw the tree leaning,’’ the super said of his teen. “She yelled, ‘Oh, my God!’

“And I believe in that moment, Donna might have looked up towards the tree,’’ the man added, saying the victim’s facial injuries indicated that was the case.

“It happened at 1:34 p.m.,’’ Syku said of the tragedy. “My daughter was talking to Donna just before she was killed.

“My daughter called me at 1:35 p.m., after she helped [the other woman] out of the pool. Then my daughter called 911, and my doorman called 911, and three or four people in the building called 911.

“When I got to the pool, I could only see a little bit of Donna’s feet — she was covered completely by the tree,’’ he said.

“The pool was completely filled with blood. If you had 200 doctors, there’s nothing you could do for her.”

Syku said he dove in — fully clothed — to get to the victim.

“I pulled Donna out of the water within 3 minutes,’’ the super said.

A doctor and a retired dentist who both live in the building “ran down because they heard what happened,’’ but it was too late for anyone to help Douglas, Syku added.

He said the victim worked online.

Donna Douglas was fatally struck and another woman is recovering.
“Donna was working from home. She took a half-hour break to have a quick swim,’’ he said.

“Donna was one of the best residents. She was always smiling, happy, she loved the pool, she loved to swim,’’ Syku said of the dead woman, who had lived at the building for about four or five years and posted several photos of bucolic scenes of the ocean on her Facebook page.

The other female swimmer who was injured has lived there for around 15 years and “is one of the No. 1 users of the pool,’’ the super said. “All summer she’s in the pool.

“They are both very good people, very nice,” he said of the two women.

The injured woman “has a bruised face but nothing major,’’ Syku said. “She came home last night at about 10 p.m. from the hospital after having CAT scans.

“She’s fine, but she’s traumatized.’’

A pink hat belonging to one of the women was still floating in the pool among tree branches Tuesday.

The city Parks Department has said the tree that fell was not on Big Apple property, making it a private owner’s responsibility.

The city Parks Department has said the tree that fell was not on Big Apple property, making it a private owner's responsibility.
Syku said the tree, which he estimated at 70 feet high, was on property next door to the apartment complex.

The downed tree came within a few inches of a gas pipe used to heat the pool, Syku noted, which would have caused another potential disaster if it had struck the line.

“[The tree] missed it by a few inches,’’ he said.

Syku said he was shocked that the tree even fell.

A doctor and a retired dentist who both live in the building "ran down because they heard what happened,'' but it was too late for anyone to help the victim.
“About six years ago, that tree was trimmed, not by us, but by next door. The tree looks very healthy from the outside. Nobody could say in a million years it was going to fall down,’’ the super said.

“I’ve been here for 10 years, and we never had any trouble with that tree. It looks very healthy.’’

Syku added that Monday’s weather was hardly threatening.

According to the super, the other woman who was injured is one of the "number one users of the pool."
The super noted that since the tragedy, “The building department has been here to take photos of the tree.”

“It was not windy at all. Yesterday was completely peaceful,’’ he said.

The super noted that since the tragedy, “The building department has been here to take photos of the tree.’’

