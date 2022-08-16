Read full article on original website
Ex-Hawkeye Receiver a ‘Great Leader’ for Big Ten Rival
In a move that shocked Hawkeye football fans, Big Ten Returner of the Year and Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones entered the transfer portal in May. Ultimately, where he decided to transfer to was even more shocking. Jones' eventual choice was Big Ten rival and the team that ruined Iowa's...
saturdaytradition.com
Charlie Jones explains decision to leave Iowa via transfer to Purdue
Charlie Jones – a former wide receiver at Iowa – made a huge decision this offseason. He decided to transfer and spend his senior year at Purdue. Jones played a vital part in the Hawkeyes’ offense last year catching 21 passes for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns, but Jones admitted that it wasn’t enough to keep him around for his senior season and went into more detail as to why he left (Via GoldandBlack.com):
Riley Moss Comfortable with Returning to Iowa
Iowa's B1G DB of the Year Made Career Decision on One More Season with Hawkeyes
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Iowa
The Big Ten Network crew recently stopped in Iowa City to check out Iowa’s fall camp. BTN analyst Joshua Perry shared some of his top takeaways from what he saw at Hawkeyes practice. Perry started with Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker and the defensive scheme. “This defense that they...
Iowa Little League Team Takes On The Little League World Series Today
It's been one heck of a run for the Little League team from various parts of Southeast, Iowa. After beating Missouri last week they now get to represent the state of Iowa in the little league World Series. There are only 20 teams worldwide who get the opportunity to take...
kciiradio.com
Lone Tree’s Donovan Ready for Transition to 8-Player
A new, yet familiar face will be taking over the Lone Tree Lion football program this fall with Joe Donovan returning to where his coaching career commenced. The co-head coach at Highland the last several years moves over one town to the east to head a Lion program where he had his first assistant job back in the 1990s. While the area is nothing new to Donovan, he is in uncharted waters transitioning from 11-man to eight-player football. The coach that has over two decades of experience is ready for the challenge of his first year in the new league. “It is an exciting brand of football. I watched a couple games a few years ago and it intrigued me. It is different with scheming on both sides of the ball like on defense you don’t have as many down linemen so you are wanting hybrid players that can play multiple positions. We are trying to find those type of players and I enjoy that strategy part of it. I look forward to the challenge ahead.”
KCRG.com
Strong storms are expected through this evening
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
kicdam.com
Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee
West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
Two Families To Open An Eastern Iowa Town’s First Craft Distillery
If I had a dollar for every time my friends and I hung out, drank a lot of beers, and came up with an idea to open a bar or restaurant, I'd have a lot of beer money. Two friends, actually, two families from Muscatine came up with an idea a few years ago to open up a distillery in their hometown and that idea is about to become a reality.
Big Box Store with Iowa Locations Dishing Out Massive Bonuses
Inflation is a word you hear a lot. It is a small word, that packs a powerful punch for families. As inflation rises, prices rise. The cost of living rises. With many Iowa, and American fmailies already feeling a pinch, it can feel difficult to find relief. The White House...
Have You Smelled This ‘Stinky’ Iowa Town?
When we step outside to start our day, we expect to smell fresh flowers or dew on the grass. The last thing anyone would expect to smell is rotten eggs or something burnt. One town in Iowa is known to have those exact smells. In fact, the unofficial nickname for this eastern Iowa town is "The City of Five Smells." It also has the unflattering distinction of being named one of the "stinkiest" cities in the world.
discovermuscatine.com
Pair of rides honor life of Charlie Harper
MUSCATINE, Iowa–On July 28 during the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI, the ride into Charles City honored the life of Charlie Harper, the longtime owner of Harpers Cycling and Fitness and supporter of RAGBRAI. Locally, cyclists, led by Diane Olson, held a sister ride that started from the Charlie and Jean Harper Pavilion on Houser Street. Riders then stopped for a moment of silence in front of Harper’s Cycling and Fitness before continuing their ride down to Wapello. In solidarity with the other riders on RAGBRAI, the ride had a length of just over 47 miles. Jean Harper and her son, Bill Harper, saw the riders off. Jean Harper also met them for lunch in Wapello. All of the riders found it a very fitting tribute to on of Muscatine’s most avid cyclists.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa motorcyclist seriously injured in Tuesday crash
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa motorcycle rider was injured in a Tuesday morning crash involving a car. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bruce Street and Boone Ave. in Ottumwa. According to the Ottumwa Police Department, a motorcycle driven by Dalton Hansen, 25, of...
Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away
There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
Your 2022 Guide to Eastern Iowa Apple Orchards [LIST]
Fall is on its way, and there are plenty of places in Eastern Iowa to celebrate! Here are some of the popular apple orchards where you can pick your own apples in 2022:. You can check out the schedule of "What's Picking" HERE. Apple cider, apple cider donuts, and hard...
KBUR
SE Iowa man injured in Motorcycle accident
Ottumwa, IA- A Southeast Iowa man was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle accident that also involved a car. TV Station KTVO reports the accident occurred Just after 11:30 AM Tuesday at the intersection on Boone Avenue and Bruce Street in Ottumwa. According to police, a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Dalton...
The 25th Annual K-Hawk Radiothon for Children’s Miracle Network is Set to Begin
The most important two days of radio we do every year are almost here and it's even more special this year. The KHAK Radiothon for Children's Miracle Network is celebrating 25 years of making a difference in the lives of Iowa kids. At the end of each summer, 98.1 KHAK...
KWQC
Stop signs added to Muscatine Houser-Grandview intersection
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The House Street and Grandview Avenue intersection has been reopened to traffic with three-way-stop signs. The intersection is now open to the public with new stop signs; however, more construction work will continue on Grandview. All drivers are reminded that there is a 25mph speed limit,...
Cedar Rapids Church Helps Children Go Back to School
As much as kids across the state might not be looking forward to it, school is almost back in session. For some kids, it's their first day of kindergarten while others may be entering their senior year of high school. Going back to school for a lot of kids means needing school supplies. One Cedar Rapids church helped as many parents and kids as they could with a school supply giveaway.
98.1 KHAK
