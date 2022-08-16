ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

Ex-Hawkeye Receiver a ‘Great Leader’ for Big Ten Rival

In a move that shocked Hawkeye football fans, Big Ten Returner of the Year and Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones entered the transfer portal in May. Ultimately, where he decided to transfer to was even more shocking. Jones' eventual choice was Big Ten rival and the team that ruined Iowa's...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Charlie Jones explains decision to leave Iowa via transfer to Purdue

Charlie Jones – a former wide receiver at Iowa – made a huge decision this offseason. He decided to transfer and spend his senior year at Purdue. Jones played a vital part in the Hawkeyes’ offense last year catching 21 passes for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns, but Jones admitted that it wasn’t enough to keep him around for his senior season and went into more detail as to why he left (Via GoldandBlack.com):
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

BTN analyst Joshua Perry provides key takeaways from bus stop at Iowa

The Big Ten Network crew recently stopped in Iowa City to check out Iowa’s fall camp. BTN analyst Joshua Perry shared some of his top takeaways from what he saw at Hawkeyes practice. Perry started with Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker and the defensive scheme. “This defense that they...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Iowa Sports
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
kciiradio.com

Lone Tree’s Donovan Ready for Transition to 8-Player

A new, yet familiar face will be taking over the Lone Tree Lion football program this fall with Joe Donovan returning to where his coaching career commenced. The co-head coach at Highland the last several years moves over one town to the east to head a Lion program where he had his first assistant job back in the 1990s. While the area is nothing new to Donovan, he is in uncharted waters transitioning from 11-man to eight-player football. The coach that has over two decades of experience is ready for the challenge of his first year in the new league. “It is an exciting brand of football. I watched a couple games a few years ago and it intrigued me. It is different with scheming on both sides of the ball like on defense you don’t have as many down linemen so you are wanting hybrid players that can play multiple positions. We are trying to find those type of players and I enjoy that strategy part of it. I look forward to the challenge ahead.”
LONE TREE, IA
KCRG.com

Strong storms are expected through this evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and thunderstorms have redeveloped over eastern Iowa this afternoon. They are expected to last into this evening. A severe thunderstorm watch is now in effect for parts of eastern Iowa until 8 PM. This includes the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Waterloo.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Gridiron Football#Wrestling#Football Players#Combat#Hawkeye Football#Freestyleworld Champion#The Des Moines Register#U20#European#The Little Hawks#Division
kicdam.com

Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee

West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
CHEROKEE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Two Families To Open An Eastern Iowa Town’s First Craft Distillery

If I had a dollar for every time my friends and I hung out, drank a lot of beers, and came up with an idea to open a bar or restaurant, I'd have a lot of beer money. Two friends, actually, two families from Muscatine came up with an idea a few years ago to open up a distillery in their hometown and that idea is about to become a reality.
MUSCATINE, IA
Kickin Country 100.5

Have You Smelled This ‘Stinky’ Iowa Town?

When we step outside to start our day, we expect to smell fresh flowers or dew on the grass. The last thing anyone would expect to smell is rotten eggs or something burnt. One town in Iowa is known to have those exact smells. In fact, the unofficial nickname for this eastern Iowa town is "The City of Five Smells." It also has the unflattering distinction of being named one of the "stinkiest" cities in the world.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
discovermuscatine.com

Pair of rides honor life of Charlie Harper

MUSCATINE, Iowa–On July 28 during the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI, the ride into Charles City honored the life of Charlie Harper, the longtime owner of Harpers Cycling and Fitness and supporter of RAGBRAI. Locally, cyclists, led by Diane Olson, held a sister ride that started from the Charlie and Jean Harper Pavilion on Houser Street. Riders then stopped for a moment of silence in front of Harper’s Cycling and Fitness before continuing their ride down to Wapello. In solidarity with the other riders on RAGBRAI, the ride had a length of just over 47 miles. Jean Harper and her son, Bill Harper, saw the riders off. Jean Harper also met them for lunch in Wapello. All of the riders found it a very fitting tribute to on of Muscatine’s most avid cyclists.
WAPELLO, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa motorcyclist seriously injured in Tuesday crash

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa motorcycle rider was injured in a Tuesday morning crash involving a car. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bruce Street and Boone Ave. in Ottumwa. According to the Ottumwa Police Department, a motorcycle driven by Dalton Hansen, 25, of...
OTTUMWA, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away

There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KBUR

SE Iowa man injured in Motorcycle accident

Ottumwa, IA- A Southeast Iowa man was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle accident that also involved a car. TV Station KTVO reports the accident occurred Just after 11:30 AM Tuesday at the intersection on Boone Avenue and Bruce Street in Ottumwa. According to police, a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Dalton...
OTTUMWA, IA
KWQC

Stop signs added to Muscatine Houser-Grandview intersection

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The House Street and Grandview Avenue intersection has been reopened to traffic with three-way-stop signs. The intersection is now open to the public with new stop signs; however, more construction work will continue on Grandview. All drivers are reminded that there is a 25mph speed limit,...
MUSCATINE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids Church Helps Children Go Back to School

As much as kids across the state might not be looking forward to it, school is almost back in session. For some kids, it's their first day of kindergarten while others may be entering their senior year of high school. Going back to school for a lot of kids means needing school supplies. One Cedar Rapids church helped as many parents and kids as they could with a school supply giveaway.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy