Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB
Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
Buccaneers hit home run again with recent free agent signing
What the Buccaneers have been able to do on the free agent side of things for the past few years is nothing short of spectacular. Carl Nassib joining the team shows this perfectly. Jason Licht has put together an overall masterclass during his time as the general manager of the...
Three changes to make NFL preseason broadcasts better
NFL preseason games should be a hotbed for experimental broadcast changes. What are three changes that could interest fans?. Sports media is usually a breeding ground for cutting-edge broadcast presentations or technology. From being the first major sports league to use the SkyCam to innovative presentations each year, the National Football League continues to keep fans entertained. But, there can always be more ways to engage casual fans. If the NFL and their partner channels want fans’ feedback on broadcast changes, the preseason is the best time to do it.
NFL・
Brandon Brown providing 'football solutions' for Giants
The New York Giants hired Brandon Brown as their assistant general manager to Joe Schoen this offseason. Brown’s hiring was part of a house cleaning in East Rutherford as the Giants try to wipe away their culture of losing. Brown, 33, was recently with the Giants’ rivals, the Philadelphia...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jordan Montgomery takes mini shot at Yankees after third dominant Cardinals start
Don’t worry, though, New York Yankees fans. Jordan Montgomery wouldn’t have been pitching in the playoffs anyway, so pay no attention to what he does in St. Louis, good or bad. Right? …Right?. Right now, Montgomery’s output is looking exceptionally good through three starts in The Lou,...
Should the St. Louis Cardinals promote Jordan Walker to Triple-A?
Rising St. Louis Cardinals phenom Jordan Walker is putting on a show in Springfield and could warrant another promotion. The 2020 draft is shaping up to be quite the haul for the St. Louis Cardinals, and no star is shining brighter than Jordan Walker. He currently sports a .310 batting average and a .915 OPS. He has risen quickly to Double-A, a level where he is over four years younger than the average player. In August, Walker has flourished even more, batting .340 with three home runs.
Paul Goldschmidt, Cards aim to stay hot vs. D-backs
Paul Goldschmidt is making a solid case for National League MVP honors. He will look to add to his resume
Rockies look to continue hot steak vs. Giants
The San Francisco Giants opened their season series against the Colorado Rockies by dominating them in a trend that started
RELATED PEOPLE
Red Sox vs. Orioles Prediction and Odds for Saturday, August 20th (Mediocre Pitchers Gives Over Value)
The Baltimore Orioles are fantastic at home, winning 16 of 21, as they host the Boston Red Sox this afternoon at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Kyle Bradish gets the start for Baltimore after allowing three runs or fewer in four straight outings. He doesn't last deep into games though, so he still has a 4.05 ERA in that stretch. Regardless, the Orioles have four straight wins behind him.
Joe Musgrove, Padres out to end slide vs. Nationals
There was a time when Joe Musgrove was 8-0 and the San Diego Padres were 11-1 when the right-hander started
FanSided
275K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0