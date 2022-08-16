ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

WFMJ.com

YSU, United Way team up for monthly food deliveries

Youngstown State University students, faculty, staff, and alumni will be helping the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley with their Satur-Day of Caring initiative on Saturday, August 20. The United Way's Satur-Day of Caring initiative began during the COVID-19 pandemic when folks worldwide could not leave their homes.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

African Cultural Weekend in Youngstown to honor black veterans

Looking for some great food, and great music this weekend?. You are in luck, as the Greater Mahoning Valley 1619 committee is sponsoring the African Cultural Weekend in Youngstown. The event is located on Phelps Street, between W. Federal St. and W. Boardman St., next to city hall. Helen Youngblood,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Learn how where you can place a sports bet at kiosks next year in the Valley

The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced Thursday, Aug. 18, the sports betting kiosk locations in the Valley. Sports betting at kiosks are set to begin in Ohio on Jan. 1. The commission approved several Valley businesses which sought a Type C sports betting license for businesses with a liquor permit that want to have a kiosk, either self-service or clerk-operated, where bets can be made.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 19th

Vindicator file photo / August 20, 1956 | Youngstown representatives to the National Junior Achievement Conference at Miami University in Oxford posed before departure at the Erie Railroad Station 66 years ago. Wearing steelworker safety helmets to show their Mahoning Valley identity are, seated from left, John Robertson, Bert Parker, Dick Zetts, Duane Brown, and Jim Coleman; standing, Dennis Splain, Judy Hopper, Beverly Kohler, Sally Harmon, and Barbara Williams.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

'Call before you dig' OHIO811 celebrates 50 years

It was a celebration for OHIO811 as they celebrate 50 years of safe digging in Ohio. Thousands of lives have been saved in continued public outreach efforts through OHIO811. Dozens gathering in North Jackson Wednesday to celebrate OHIO811's 50-year anniversary with the well-known slogan, 'call before you dig.'. "This organization...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Randy Michaels

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together with the community to help find the missing in Northeast Ohio. Randy Michaels is 33. He’s been missing since May 15, 2021, in Youngstown. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)747-7911.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Valley organized crime discussion to air Friday

True crime podcasts have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. Now, one local panel discussion hosted the producer of one of the top crime podcasts in the world and several Valley crime experts that welcomed a full house Thursday in Downtown Youngstown. The discussion was hosted by The Public Library...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Truck blocking Jacobs Road, at Oak Street Ext. in Youngstown

A semi-truck and trailer are blocking Jacobs Road at Oak St. ext in Youngstown. Police have been dispatched to the scene. You may want to avoid the intersection until they can move the truck from the roadway. This is a breaking story and will be updated once more information becomes...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Governor DeWine to visit Cortland Police Department Friday

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be making a stop in Cortland on Friday to visit its police department. The department is enhancing its initiatives to investigate and prevent violent crime with help from grant money from Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. The grant program has awarded $37.2...
CORTLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held in Trumbull County during week of August 22

Trumbull County Combine Health District (TCCHD) will be holding multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout Trumbull County during the week of August 22. The first clinic will be held on Monday, August 22 at Howland SCOPE (8273 High St NE, Howland) from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., the second will be on Thursday, August 25 at TCCHD (176 Chestnut N.E., Warren) from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the last one will be held the same day from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at TCAP (1230 Palmyra Rd S.W., Warren)
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
mahoningmatters.com

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE | Bridge replacement, spot paving in Mahoning County

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Mahoning and Trumbull counties next week. All work is weather permitting. Interstate 680 bridge replacement, Youngstown: Beginning Monday, Four Mile Road over Interstate 680 will be closed through late November for a bridge replacement. The detour will be Crum Road to Meridian Road to Salt Springs Road to Liberty Street.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
27 First News

JobsNOW: Family-friendly career fair taking place this weekend

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – How often have you applied for a job with a resume, gotten an interview and waited to hear back? This weekend, there’s a career fair that is taking a non-traditional approach and is ready to help you find a job. It can be work...
WARREN, OH

