WFMJ.com
Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley to host first-ever coffee trail fundraiser
Coffee lovers in the Mahoning Valley will soon be able to enjoy their favorite drink while helping the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley, with the Mission kicking off its fist-ever coffee trail fundraiser beginning Thursday, September 29. The fundraiser will last six weeks with a total of 17 coffee...
WFMJ.com
YSU, United Way team up for monthly food deliveries
Youngstown State University students, faculty, staff, and alumni will be helping the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley with their Satur-Day of Caring initiative on Saturday, August 20. The United Way's Satur-Day of Caring initiative began during the COVID-19 pandemic when folks worldwide could not leave their homes.
WFMJ.com
Pittsburgh-based coffee shop to open new outpost in Grove City College's Buhl Library
A Pittsburgh-based coffee vendor will be setting up shop this fall in Grove City College's newly-renovated Henry Buhl Library. Urban Trail Coffee Company will open up in the Buhl Library's Collier Cafe area, a new space created as part of the library's $9 million makeover. The cafe opens onto a new patio where students can enjoy their coffee.
‘Crooked City: Youngstown, Oh’ podcast stories shared
On a December night in 1996, prosecutor-elect Paul Gains' life would be forever changed.
WFMJ.com
Valley COVID-19 Update: Cases slightly decrease, but all counties still at high transmission level
COVID-19 cases in the Valley have slightly dropped this week, but all three counties are still at a high-level transmission risk. This week, Columbiana County is reporting 337 cases (330.8 per 100k), Trumbull County is reporting 710 cases (358.6 per 100k), and Mahoning County is reporting 850 cases (371.7 per 100k).
WFMJ.com
African Cultural Weekend in Youngstown to honor black veterans
Looking for some great food, and great music this weekend?. You are in luck, as the Greater Mahoning Valley 1619 committee is sponsoring the African Cultural Weekend in Youngstown. The event is located on Phelps Street, between W. Federal St. and W. Boardman St., next to city hall. Helen Youngblood,...
Valley bars, businesses receive sports betting license
The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced Wednesday 200 bars and restaurants that will be getting sports betting kiosks, 19 of which will be coming to the Valley.
WFMJ.com
Jackson Milton 5th graders yet to purchase school supplies due to fundraising efforts
Fifth graders at Jackson Milton Schools have yet to purchase a single school supply in their entire academic careers. So how did they get their supplies for all these years? Annual fundraising events. Jackson Milton's fifth graders are the benefactors of what began as a Youngstown State University Psychology of...
WFMJ.com
Learn how where you can place a sports bet at kiosks next year in the Valley
The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced Thursday, Aug. 18, the sports betting kiosk locations in the Valley. Sports betting at kiosks are set to begin in Ohio on Jan. 1. The commission approved several Valley businesses which sought a Type C sports betting license for businesses with a liquor permit that want to have a kiosk, either self-service or clerk-operated, where bets can be made.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 19th
Vindicator file photo / August 20, 1956 | Youngstown representatives to the National Junior Achievement Conference at Miami University in Oxford posed before departure at the Erie Railroad Station 66 years ago. Wearing steelworker safety helmets to show their Mahoning Valley identity are, seated from left, John Robertson, Bert Parker, Dick Zetts, Duane Brown, and Jim Coleman; standing, Dennis Splain, Judy Hopper, Beverly Kohler, Sally Harmon, and Barbara Williams.
WFMJ.com
'Call before you dig' OHIO811 celebrates 50 years
It was a celebration for OHIO811 as they celebrate 50 years of safe digging in Ohio. Thousands of lives have been saved in continued public outreach efforts through OHIO811. Dozens gathering in North Jackson Wednesday to celebrate OHIO811's 50-year anniversary with the well-known slogan, 'call before you dig.'. "This organization...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Missing: Randy Michaels
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together with the community to help find the missing in Northeast Ohio. Randy Michaels is 33. He’s been missing since May 15, 2021, in Youngstown. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)747-7911.
WFMJ.com
Valley organized crime discussion to air Friday
True crime podcasts have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. Now, one local panel discussion hosted the producer of one of the top crime podcasts in the world and several Valley crime experts that welcomed a full house Thursday in Downtown Youngstown. The discussion was hosted by The Public Library...
Work to restore lake in Austintown begins
Work to restore a lake in an Austintown neighborhood has begun.
Tractor show part of food, fun, and music in Vienna
Fords, Olivers and John Deeres. Those are some of the tractors at the 27th Annual Antique Tractor Show in Vienna.
WFMJ.com
Truck blocking Jacobs Road, at Oak Street Ext. in Youngstown
A semi-truck and trailer are blocking Jacobs Road at Oak St. ext in Youngstown. Police have been dispatched to the scene. You may want to avoid the intersection until they can move the truck from the roadway. This is a breaking story and will be updated once more information becomes...
WFMJ.com
Governor DeWine to visit Cortland Police Department Friday
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be making a stop in Cortland on Friday to visit its police department. The department is enhancing its initiatives to investigate and prevent violent crime with help from grant money from Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program. The grant program has awarded $37.2...
WFMJ.com
Multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be held in Trumbull County during week of August 22
Trumbull County Combine Health District (TCCHD) will be holding multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout Trumbull County during the week of August 22. The first clinic will be held on Monday, August 22 at Howland SCOPE (8273 High St NE, Howland) from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., the second will be on Thursday, August 25 at TCCHD (176 Chestnut N.E., Warren) from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the last one will be held the same day from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at TCAP (1230 Palmyra Rd S.W., Warren)
mahoningmatters.com
CONSTRUCTION UPDATE | Bridge replacement, spot paving in Mahoning County
The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Mahoning and Trumbull counties next week. All work is weather permitting. Interstate 680 bridge replacement, Youngstown: Beginning Monday, Four Mile Road over Interstate 680 will be closed through late November for a bridge replacement. The detour will be Crum Road to Meridian Road to Salt Springs Road to Liberty Street.
27 First News
JobsNOW: Family-friendly career fair taking place this weekend
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – How often have you applied for a job with a resume, gotten an interview and waited to hear back? This weekend, there’s a career fair that is taking a non-traditional approach and is ready to help you find a job. It can be work...
