I wonder what these young people's grandparents who went to war the fight did not seeing who died and who sacrificed their lives and their grandchildren in this country are following the Nazis and waving Nazi flags this is why it's so important for us to know history and there are those of us who don't think it's important but when you don't know history this is the type of bullcrap that you get
More hate groups just what the world needs in 2022. These groups must live a sad existence with so much hate built up inside of them!
I didn't actually see the proof that "far right" bands were Nazi's and of course there is no definition provided for what constitutes a "far right" band. Finally, this notion that the actual Nazi's were "far right' has been an attempt (successful I might add) to ignore the leftist roots of the 1930's Nazi movement. A little history reading would seem to be in order. Thank you
Related
The Lapedo Child had the chin and arms of a human but the jaw and build were Neanderthal
After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck
Archaelogists Discovered 800-Year-Old Ancient Palace That May Have Belonged To Genghis Khan’s Grandson
A Ukrainian couple married on top of an NYC skyscraper, then 3 hours later flew to Italy for a wedding with their families who fled the war
RELATED PEOPLE
Low water levels on Danube reveal sunken WW2 German warships
62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble
The shipwreck that sank 350 years ago has just unearthed priceless treasures
Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat
IN THIS ARTICLE
Evidence of Hebrew slaves living in Egypt before the biblical Exodus is found in the ancient Brooklyn Papyrus
Medieval Shipwreck and Artifacts in 'Immaculate Condition' Discovered off Coast of Southern England
Historian discovered details on the first transport of slaves
Pierce Brosnan is unrecognizable as a World War II vet for new film
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A French Soldier Looted Hitler’s Gold Watch — Now It Could Fetch Up To $4 Million At Auction
Will excavators unearth 10 tonnes of Nazi gold in the grounds of Polish palace?
Centuries-old warnings emerge from riverbed as Europe faces historic drought
At 95, Gina Lollobrigida, icon from Hollywood's Golden Age, to run for Senate in Italy
Ancient artifacts seized from US billionaire among 142 looted items returned to Italy
American tourist raped in public toilet in central Paris
Americans are looking to Italy, France, Greece, and Portugal for more affordable homes and better lives
Officials euthanize Freya the walrus after her sunbathing and boat-sinking antics drew crowds of fans
Vice
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 905