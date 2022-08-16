ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 905

darryl porter
3d ago

I wonder what these young people's grandparents who went to war the fight did not seeing who died and who sacrificed their lives and their grandchildren in this country are following the Nazis and waving Nazi flags this is why it's so important for us to know history and there are those of us who don't think it's important but when you don't know history this is the type of bullcrap that you get

Reply(69)
172
Keith Mims
3d ago

More hate groups just what the world needs in 2022. These groups must live a sad existence with so much hate built up inside of them!

Reply(44)
130
Richard Osborne
3d ago

I didn't actually see the proof that "far right" bands were Nazi's and of course there is no definition provided for what constitutes a "far right" band. Finally, this notion that the actual Nazi's were "far right' has been an attempt (successful I might add) to ignore the leftist roots of the 1930's Nazi movement. A little history reading would seem to be in order. Thank you

Reply(104)
204
Related
The Guardian

After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck

It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
ARTnews

Archaelogists Discovered 800-Year-Old Ancient Palace That May Have Belonged To Genghis Khan’s Grandson

Click here to read the full article. Archaelogists discovered the remains of an ancient palace that may have belonged to Genghis Khan’s grandson Hulagu Khan in the Çaldıran district of eastern Turkey’s Van province. Excavations at the site are currently ongoing. While the palace in question has not been definitively identified as a lost Khan residence, the excavation team, led by Ersel Çağlıtütuncigil of the Izmir Katip Çelebi University Turkish-Islamic Archeology Department, unearthed shards of tricolor-glazed ceramics and pottery, porcelain, bricks, and glazed roof tiles. Munkhtulga Rinchinkhorol, a Mongolian Academy of Sciences archaeologist working on the dig, told Live Science the “‘s’-like...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benito Mussolini
Reuters

Low water levels on Danube reveal sunken WW2 German warships

PRAHOVO, Serbia, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Europe's worst drought in years has pushed the mighty river Danube to one of its lowest levels in almost a century, exposing the hulks of dozens of explosives-laden German warships sunk during World War Two near Serbia's river port town of Prahovo.
EUROPE
The Independent

62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble

A French sailor has survived a 16-hour ordeal inside his capsized boat by using an air bubble.The 62-year-old sailor had sent out a distress signal on Monday evening from his 12m-long boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, which had set out from Portugal’s Lisbon.The call was sent out 22.5km off the Sisargas Islands near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.Spain’s coastguard found the sailing boat face down in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at a point when the agency’s officials said the sailor’s survival was “verging on impossible”.A rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters were deployed to aid...
ACCIDENTS
LADbible

Nazi condoms discovered amongst artefacts on sunken U-boat

A hoard of Nazi artefacts, including cigarettes, condoms, encoded messages and even the only known copy of a memo announcing the death of Adolph Hitler, has been uncovered on a U-boat almost 80-years after it was sunk. U-boat 534 was sunk by the RAF off coast of a Danish island...
JAPAN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Nazi Germany#Fringe#Belgian#Ypres City Council#European#Italian#Casapound#Neo Nazis#The University Of Mainz
TODAY.com

Pierce Brosnan is unrecognizable as a World War II vet for new film

Pierce Brosnan is disappearing into his upcoming role. The “Misfits” star, 69, was spotted in costume on the set of “The Last Rifleman,” wearing heavy aging makeup that made him almost unrecognizable. In the film, Brosnan will play Artie Crawford, a World War II veteran who...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Germany
allthatsinteresting.com

A French Soldier Looted Hitler’s Gold Watch — Now It Could Fetch Up To $4 Million At Auction

The watch was given to Hitler as a gift from Nazi officials and features engravings of key dates and Nazi iconography. On May 4, 1945, a French unit, the Régiment de Marche du Tchad, stormed Adolf Hitler’s Bavarian mountain hideout, the Berghof, just ahead of American troops. They found the home abandoned, but many personal belongings remained inside — including a wristwatch.
U.K.
tatler.com

Will excavators unearth 10 tonnes of Nazi gold in the grounds of Polish palace?

The Silesian Bridge Foundation, a non-profit organisation that aims to foster positive Polish-German relations, has reached a major milestone, after receiving the go-ahead to dig up a buried canister next month – thought to contain £200 million-worth of forgotten Nazi treasure. On 31 July, the organisation shared a...
WORLD
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
97K+
Followers
21K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy