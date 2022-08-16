Read full article on original website
Iconic Fargo pool floats into the sunset, new pool slated to open in 2024
FARGO (KFGO) – The last days of the swimming season are upon us but when Island Park pool closes on Sunday, it won’t just be for the summer. The iconic Fargo pool is slated to be demolished next March to make room for construction starting May 1, 2023 of a new pool which will open in 2024.
Becker County tables pig feedlot permit after township complaints
DETROIT LAKES — A proposed feedlot for pigs in Spring Creek Township has been tabled for three weeks by the Becker County Board, after township officials raised concerns about wear and tear on the roads, potential odor problems and other issues. Applicants Erica and Eric Zurn of rural Callaway...
Construction Work On I-94 In West Fargo Begins Aug. 22
BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, August 22, on Interstate 94 from the Raymond Interchange to the Sheyenne Interchange. The project includes the installation of guardrail, temporary median crossovers, and ramp connections. The Interstate will have a lane closure throughout the duration of the project. Flaggers will be present. The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph, and down to 40 mph where work is being performed.
State of Minnesota reverses course, will pay Moorhead veteran’s tax bill
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Kevin Shores had been receiving letters from the Clay County Auditor’s Office informing him about missing deadlines for delinquent taxes. Because of communication issues, the taxes were never paid which led to the state seizing Shore’s home this week. “The auditor is saying...
Lawyers argue to delay North Dakota law banning abortion
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Lawyers for North Dakota’s lone abortion clinic that two weeks ago closed its doors asked a judge Friday to delay the start of the state’s trigger law banning the procedure. The abortion ban is set to go into effect on Aug. 26. The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo argued for a preliminary […]
North Dakota school board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The school board in North Dakota’s most populous city reversed course Thursday on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings, following complaints from conservative lawmakers and an angry backlash from citizens around the country. Seven of the nine...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
Moorhead parents will receive a notice if their child will have a bus to ride or not
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If parents haven’t already been notified that buses will not be going through their neighborhood this school year, today is the last day. The Moorhead school board made changes to the transportation plan this year due to bus driver shortages. Families living within...
Intense Backlash Leads To Pledge Reversal In Fargo North Dakota
Turns Out The Fargo School Board Poked The Wrong Bear. Before I do the same, I'm playing it safe and opening this article with the Pledge of Allegiance. I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
Martin drops out of Cass County Commission race
FARGO (KFGO) – The founder of the Fargo-based “F5 Project” that promotes criminal justice reform has decided to drop out of the race for Cass County commission. Adam Martin tells KFGO News that his priorities have shifted. “I had an opportunity to start a treatment center, something...
A look at Bismarck Public School’s Pledge of Allegiance rules
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Fargo School Board decided to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. The move has lots of people in North Dakota concerned about a patriotic tradition in public schools. “I pledge allegiance to the flag...” If you grew up in Bismarck, you...
Fargo Police mum on heavy presence in South Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- We're still waiting for more information on a heavy police presence in South Fargo Wednesday evening. Fargo Police have said to this point they responded to a medical incident near the area of Pacific Drive South and 27th avenue south. Neighbors in the area saying authorities were...
Update: Woman found dead in South Fargo
(Update - 8:52 a.m.) -- Fargo Police now confirm to WDAY Radio that they responded to reports of an unresponsive women around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was declared dead upon arrival. The cause of her death, and the woman's identity has not been released. Crews were on scene for...
Fargo School District recruits Florida teachers upset with DeSantis’ parental rights law
FARGO (FOX) – A letter circulating on social media shows members of the Fargo Public School District recruiting Florida teachers who object to a recently-passed parental rights bill in the state. “You don’t know us, so we’ll start with this important statement: we are way OK with saying gay...
State Fire Marshal says dog accidentally caused Dilworth apartment fire
DILWORTH, MINN. (KFGO) – The State Fire Marshal investigating the cause of the apartment fire in Dilworth Wednesday morning says it was accidentally caused by a family dog. Food was being cooked in a toaster on the stove when a dog got up on the counter to try and get the food. The dog accidentally turned the stove’s burners on, which started other items on the stove on fire.
Special meeting called to discuss a possible reinstatement of the Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo School Board President Tracie Newman is calling for a special meeting to discuss a motion to reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the school board’s regular meetings. On Tuesday, August 9, in a 7-2 vote, the Fargo school Board...
Fargo School Board member Robin Nelson talks Pledge, special meeting
(Fargo, ND) -- Ahead of their special meeting Thursday evening, one member of the Fargo School Board is speaking out on the topic of the Pledge of Allegiance involving board meetings. Robin Nelson, the only board member who ran for re-election successfully this past June, says her decision to vote...
Heavy Rains Cause Minor Street Flooding in Parts of Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Heavy rains flooded streets in Detroit Lakes, Thursday. A strong line of storms swept through the Lakes Area, Thursday morning dumping several inches of rain. Streets along the Washington Ave. Roundabouts were inundated with water making it hard for vehicles to navigate the road. The...
Investigation underway into death of man found in downtown Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 a.m. Sunday. First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure. Police...
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE MULTIPLE ROADS FOR ROLLIN’ ON THE RIVER INLINE MARATHON AND HALF MARATHON ON SATURDAY MORNING
Rollerbladers & Cyclists will be abundant in Grand Forks on Saturday, August 20, 2022, for the Rollin’ on the River Inline Marathon and Half Marathon. The marathon begins at Central Valley School in Buxton, ND, and the half-marathon will start at Choice Health & Fitness in Grand Forks. Both races will begin at 7:00 a.m.
