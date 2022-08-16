ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

kfgo.com

Iconic Fargo pool floats into the sunset, new pool slated to open in 2024

FARGO (KFGO) – The last days of the swimming season are upon us but when Island Park pool closes on Sunday, it won’t just be for the summer. The iconic Fargo pool is slated to be demolished next March to make room for construction starting May 1, 2023 of a new pool which will open in 2024.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Construction Work On I-94 In West Fargo Begins Aug. 22

BISMARCK, N.D. (NDDOT) – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, August 22, on Interstate 94 from the Raymond Interchange to the Sheyenne Interchange. The project includes the installation of guardrail, temporary median crossovers, and ramp connections. The Interstate will have a lane closure throughout the duration of the project. Flaggers will be present. The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph, and down to 40 mph where work is being performed.
WEST FARGO, ND
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Government
KX News

Lawyers argue to delay North Dakota law banning abortion

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Lawyers for North Dakota’s lone abortion clinic that two weeks ago closed its doors asked a judge Friday to delay the start of the state’s trigger law banning the procedure. The abortion ban is set to go into effect on Aug. 26. The Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo argued for a preliminary […]
FARGO, ND
US 103.3

Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota

North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
#Hud#Asbestos#Housing Authority#Urban Construction#Linus Business#Business Industry#Lashkowitz High Rise#Fhra
SuperTalk 1270

Intense Backlash Leads To Pledge Reversal In Fargo North Dakota

Turns Out The Fargo School Board Poked The Wrong Bear. Before I do the same, I'm playing it safe and opening this article with the Pledge of Allegiance. I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Martin drops out of Cass County Commission race

FARGO (KFGO) – The founder of the Fargo-based “F5 Project” that promotes criminal justice reform has decided to drop out of the race for Cass County commission. Adam Martin tells KFGO News that his priorities have shifted. “I had an opportunity to start a treatment center, something...
CASS COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

A look at Bismarck Public School’s Pledge of Allegiance rules

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Fargo School Board decided to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. The move has lots of people in North Dakota concerned about a patriotic tradition in public schools. “I pledge allegiance to the flag...” If you grew up in Bismarck, you...
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police mum on heavy presence in South Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- We're still waiting for more information on a heavy police presence in South Fargo Wednesday evening. Fargo Police have said to this point they responded to a medical incident near the area of Pacific Drive South and 27th avenue south. Neighbors in the area saying authorities were...
FARGO, ND
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
NewsBreak
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Woman found dead in South Fargo

(Update - 8:52 a.m.) -- Fargo Police now confirm to WDAY Radio that they responded to reports of an unresponsive women around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was declared dead upon arrival. The cause of her death, and the woman's identity has not been released. Crews were on scene for...
kfgo.com

State Fire Marshal says dog accidentally caused Dilworth apartment fire

DILWORTH, MINN. (KFGO) – The State Fire Marshal investigating the cause of the apartment fire in Dilworth Wednesday morning says it was accidentally caused by a family dog. Food was being cooked in a toaster on the stove when a dog got up on the counter to try and get the food. The dog accidentally turned the stove’s burners on, which started other items on the stove on fire.
DILWORTH, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo School Board member Robin Nelson talks Pledge, special meeting

(Fargo, ND) -- Ahead of their special meeting Thursday evening, one member of the Fargo School Board is speaking out on the topic of the Pledge of Allegiance involving board meetings. Robin Nelson, the only board member who ran for re-election successfully this past June, says her decision to vote...
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Heavy Rains Cause Minor Street Flooding in Parts of Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Heavy rains flooded streets in Detroit Lakes, Thursday. A strong line of storms swept through the Lakes Area, Thursday morning dumping several inches of rain. Streets along the Washington Ave. Roundabouts were inundated with water making it hard for vehicles to navigate the road. The...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kfgo.com

Investigation underway into death of man found in downtown Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found downtown just before 9 a.m. Sunday. First responders were sent to a medical assist call in the 50 block of north Broadway when they found the man’s body by a structure. Police...
FARGO, ND

