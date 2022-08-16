Read full article on original website
Related
wakoradio.com
BRAVES PICK UP FIRST WIN ON ROAD
The Parkview Junior High Baseball Braves are now in the win column. They scored 3 runs in the top of the 7th inning Tuesday to snap a 4-4 tie and beat Casey at Casey 7-4. Parkview trailed early 2-0 after 3 but rallied to lead 4-3 until the bottom of the 5th when Casey tied the contest at 4 with a run. They then surged ahead in the 7th for the victory. The Braves scored 7 runs on 11 hits and committed 6 errors while the hosts scored 4 runs on only 4 hits with 2 errors. With the win, Parkview breaks a three game losing streak and are 1-3. They return to action Thursday at home with Flora.
Paul Goldschmidt, Cards aim to stay hot vs. D-backs
Paul Goldschmidt is making a solid case for National League MVP honors. He will look to add to his resume
wakoradio.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
The 2022 Indiana high school football season gets underway Friday. The Vincennes Lincoln Alices open on the road at Evansville Bosse while the North Knox Warriors will open the season at home against Sullivan. Meanwhile, the Illinois high school football campaign starts on Friday, August 26th with the Lawrenceville Indians hosting the Richland County (Olney) Tigers and the Red Hill Salukis traveling to Cerro Gordo. Both the Indians and Salukis will be on display prior to the season in intrasquad scrimmages Friday night. The Indian Red and White scrimmage will be at 7 p.m. as part of “Meet the Indians” night at Ed Loeb Field. It begins with a Booster Club fish fry at 5 p.m. and fall sports team, coaches and cheerleader introductions at 6:30 p.m. The Saluki Blue and White scrimmage will be at 7 p.m. at the Red Hill Junior/Senior High School Football Field in Bridgeport. Admission is a bottle of Gatorade. Players, coaches and cheerleaders will be introduced.
Bears rookie Velus Jones showcased playmaking ability in preseason debut vs. Seahawks
Bears wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. made his rookie debut against the Seahawks, where fans caught a glimpse of the kind of playmaker he can be for Chicago. While Jones didn’t get many opportunities on offense — he had just one catch for 4 yards — it was what he was able to do on special teams that really stood out.
Comments / 0