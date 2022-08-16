Read full article on original website
Georgia officers catch bus driver dropping migrants at rural truck stop: 'It's just not humane'
A Georgia sheriff intervened when a bus driver attempted to leave migrants at a rural truck stop in his county, instead of taking the passengers to their original destination of Washington D.C. Dade County Sgt. Chad Payne joined "Fox & Friends" to share the details of how officers rerouted the...
Arizona mayor on migrant surge: If DC needs National Guard, imagine what's happening in small border towns
Yuma, Arizona mayor Douglas Nicholls called out the Washington D.C. mayor for complaining about the influx of illegal immigrants in her city as Texas continues to send busses of migrants to the nation's capital. Mayor Douglas Nicholls joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to address how the federal government has failed...
First Texas bus of 50 mostly male illegal migrants arrives in NYC: Gov. Abbott says Big Apple is the 'ideal destination' and challenges liberal Mayor Adams to welcome them - as arrivals say city has 'best opportunities' in nation
The first bus of migrants sent from Texas by Governor Greg Abbott arrived in New York City on Friday morning. The group was dropped off at Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan after making the almost 2,000-mile trip from the border that lasted days. A group of charity workers and...
New York's mayor says Abbott sending busloads of migrants from Texas is 'horrific'
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is blasting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, saying he has used thousands of innocent people as "political pawns."
'They were just leaving them on the street': Texas Gov. Abbott has sent over 6,100 immigrants to DC as he expands to NYC
Volunteers who met the immigrants in Washington, DC, described how "shell-shocked these people were coming out of the buses."
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Parents sue Tennessee school district over curriculum including race and gender topics
A parent group on July 8, 2022, filed a lawsuit in the Twenty-First Judicial District against Tennessee education officials and the Williamson County school district for allegedly violating state laws restricting teachings on race and gender. Tennessee House Bill 580 aims to prohibit school districts from incorporating materials into the...
Reports: Georgia election data copied in effort to overturn 2020 election
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Computer experts working at the direction of lawyers supporting then-President Donald Trump and his conspiracy theories that the 2020 general election was stolen from him copied a trove of sensitive data from Georgia election systems, according to reports. Documents and other records seen by The Washington...
'Make my day': Texas Gov. Abbott challenges NYC Mayor Adams over migrant busing dispute
The dueling politicians have gone back and forth since the Lone Star State began busing migrants from the Texas-Mexico border to the Big Apple.
Giuliani appears before Georgia grand jury investigating Trump election conduct
Rudy Giuliani is appearing Wednesday before a grand jury conducting a criminal investigation of the conduct of former President Donald Trump and some of his supporters following the 2020 election. Giuliani, who was Trump's personal attorney in 2020, is a target of the Fulton County probe examining whether the former...
Judge rules to unseal videos in 2018 Tennessee slaughterhouse raid
A federal magistrate judge says the public has a right to see a video that purportedly shows an agent of the U.S. government engaged in excessive force in a raid at a Grainger County slaughterhouse. U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Steger has shot down a bid by attorneys for a slew of federal agents to keep […] The post Judge rules to unseal videos in 2018 Tennessee slaughterhouse raid appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Greg Abbott Continues Bussing Legal Asylum Seekers to Northern Cities
"I get that you are overwhelmed, but doing it this way is not a solution; it is just cruel," Ilze Thielmann, director of Team TLC NYC, told Newsweek.
Army veteran witnesses border crisis firsthand as part of cleanup operation: 'Like nothing I've ever seen'
A U.S. Army veteran joined "Fox & Friends First" Friday to detail the inhumane conditions he witnessed at the southern border while cleaning up trash as a part of his organization's, "Great American Clean Up." John Rourke described what he saw as being "like nothing I've ever seen." Inspired by...
