Iowa Little League Team Takes On The Little League World Series Today
It's been one heck of a run for the Little League team from various parts of Southeast, Iowa. After beating Missouri last week they now get to represent the state of Iowa in the little league World Series. There are only 20 teams worldwide who get the opportunity to take...
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
Iowa Schools Are Having a Problem Filling This Job
As we approach the first day of school for students across the state of Iowa, I think it'd be safe to say it hasn't been exactly a great summer for Iowa school districts. Last week we heard a former Iowa school teacher explain the real reasons teachers were leaving schools as Iowa see's a massive teaching shortage throughout the state. To be fair this isn't just an Iowa problem but the list continues on shortages for Iowa school districts.
Two Families To Open An Eastern Iowa Town’s First Craft Distillery
If I had a dollar for every time my friends and I hung out, drank a lot of beers, and came up with an idea to open a bar or restaurant, I'd have a lot of beer money. Two friends, actually, two families from Muscatine came up with an idea a few years ago to open up a distillery in their hometown and that idea is about to become a reality.
The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed
For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility
A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away
There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
Cedar Rapids Church Helps Children Go Back to School
As much as kids across the state might not be looking forward to it, school is almost back in session. For some kids, it's their first day of kindergarten while others may be entering their senior year of high school. Going back to school for a lot of kids means needing school supplies. One Cedar Rapids church helped as many parents and kids as they could with a school supply giveaway.
Popular Cedar Rapids Spot For Kids Undergoing a Change
They are synonymous with family fun and after nearly three decades, their name will soon reflect it. While The Play Station in Cedar Rapids slightly pre-dates the Sony Playstation gaming console, the owners of the Cedar Rapids (and Eldridge, Iowa near the Quad Cities) staple have decided in part due to increasing confusion, to make a name change. But almost everything else will stay the same.
Record Number of Fish Reeled in During This Year’s Fish-O-Rama [PHOTOS]
Last weekend's 20th Annual Fish-O-Rama at Robbins Lake at Ellis Park in Cedar Rapids was a huge success, with more tagged fish caught than any other year in the history of the charitable event. Fish-O-Rama, which is a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Corridor, had over...
Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget
August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
Cedar Rapids Club Shooter Now Faces Additional Murder Charges
A little over four months ago, we shared that police arrested and identified the Taboo Night Club shooter in Cedar Rapids. 32-year-old Timothy L. Rush faced the following charges at the time while being held in the Linn County Jail:. 2nd Degree Murder. Willful Injury - Causing Serious Injury. Intimidation...
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
Cedar Rapids Reopens the Vault for Historic Bank Redevelopment
The question of what will become of a historic bank building in downtown Cedar Rapids is back on the table as the development group with a previous proposal in place for the Guaranty Bank building at 220 3rd St. SE has pulled the plug on their plans, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette.
Hunter Ackerman Memorial Ride To Raise Suicide Awareness
Too many families have had to go through the pain of losing a loved one to suicide. There are never any easy answers, and the pain never truly fades away. Family and friends of Hunter Ackerman know that pain. Hunter passed away in May of 2021 leaving behind many friends and family members who miss him every day. Those friends and family will gather for the second year in a row next weekend for the 2nd Annual Hunter Ackerman Memorial Ride.
Palo Residents To See Break From Extreme Water Rate Spike-For Now
An extreme rate spike in home water bills is about the last thing anyone wants with the cost of everything else going up these days. It's a basic necessity, after all. But the city of Palo said they had to do it, until residents complained about higher water rates, and they got lowered. It won't be quite that easy in the long-term, but that's what happened according to KCRG, after residents in attendance at a special meeting in the town gathered to air their concerns, about sticker shock over an extra several hundred dollars appearing on their water bills. According to one resident:
