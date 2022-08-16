ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Schools Are Having a Problem Filling This Job

As we approach the first day of school for students across the state of Iowa, I think it'd be safe to say it hasn't been exactly a great summer for Iowa school districts. Last week we heard a former Iowa school teacher explain the real reasons teachers were leaving schools as Iowa see's a massive teaching shortage throughout the state. To be fair this isn't just an Iowa problem but the list continues on shortages for Iowa school districts.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Sports
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
State
Georgia State
KOEL 950 AM

The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed

For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
MOLINE, IL
KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Getting New Medical Marijuana Facility

A new multi-million dollar medical cannabis facility is coming soon to Eastern Iowa. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that a warehouse once owned by ACT will be turned into Iowa's newest medical marijuana plant with products hitting the market by as soon as 2023. The building is located at 2727 Scott Blvd in Iowa City. The Iowa Cannabis Company will spend $10 million to turn the 120,000-square-foot building into a facility that produces products for Iowa's medical marijuana program.
IOWA CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Founder of Iconic Iowa Furniture Store Passes Away

There were two big furniture stores all Cedar Rapidians remember growing up. Who didn't spend hours just roaming the aisles at the legendary Smulekoff's even if you never ended up buying anything? We all remember the lament leading up to the final days of its closing, after 125 years in business, back in 2014.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Cedar Rapids Church Helps Children Go Back to School

As much as kids across the state might not be looking forward to it, school is almost back in session. For some kids, it's their first day of kindergarten while others may be entering their senior year of high school. Going back to school for a lot of kids means needing school supplies. One Cedar Rapids church helped as many parents and kids as they could with a school supply giveaway.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Lee
KOEL 950 AM

Popular Cedar Rapids Spot For Kids Undergoing a Change

They are synonymous with family fun and after nearly three decades, their name will soon reflect it. While The Play Station in Cedar Rapids slightly pre-dates the Sony Playstation gaming console, the owners of the Cedar Rapids (and Eldridge, Iowa near the Quad Cities) staple have decided in part due to increasing confusion, to make a name change. But almost everything else will stay the same.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget

August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Football#Gridiron Football#Football Players#Combat#Hawkeye Football#Freestyleworld Champion#The Des Moines Register#U20#European#The Little Hawks#Division
KOEL 950 AM

Hunter Ackerman Memorial Ride To Raise Suicide Awareness

Too many families have had to go through the pain of losing a loved one to suicide. There are never any easy answers, and the pain never truly fades away. Family and friends of Hunter Ackerman know that pain. Hunter passed away in May of 2021 leaving behind many friends and family members who miss him every day. Those friends and family will gather for the second year in a row next weekend for the 2nd Annual Hunter Ackerman Memorial Ride.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Palo Residents To See Break From Extreme Water Rate Spike-For Now

An extreme rate spike in home water bills is about the last thing anyone wants with the cost of everything else going up these days. It's a basic necessity, after all. But the city of Palo said they had to do it, until residents complained about higher water rates, and they got lowered. It won't be quite that easy in the long-term, but that's what happened according to KCRG, after residents in attendance at a special meeting in the town gathered to air their concerns, about sticker shock over an extra several hundred dollars appearing on their water bills. According to one resident:
PALO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo, IA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOEL 950 AM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy