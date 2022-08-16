ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Shoppers Say This Retinol Balm Is ‘Botox on a Stick’ Thanks to How Fast-Acting It Works on Wrinkles

Click here to read the full article. There comes a time in every person’s life when they wake up one morning and seriously consider getting botox. This occasion happens for me every few months, but then I talk myself down. Not because there’s anything wrong with the procedure, but because there are some needle-free alternatives that produce similar results (especially when you commit to using them for a while). One of those products I’m talking about is Peace Out Skincare’s retinol eye stick. The easy-to-use balm is heralded as one of the best anti-aging products on the market—it’s so good that shoppers have...
It Cosmetics ‘Supercharged’ Its Iconic Eye Cream for Even More Anti-Aging Action

Click here to read the full article. Sometimes even your faves need a makeover. That’s what It Cosmetics just did with its best-selling eye cream. What was a hydrating must-have for years is now a powerhouse anti-ager. Say hello to It Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream Anti-Aging Peptide Eye Cream. It’s out now at Ulta Beauty and it retails for under $40. Score. So, what’s inside this new formula? The creamy balm contains what the brand calls 2 Percent Super Peptide Concentrate. That’s a blend of rice peptide (to reinforce the moisture barrier), soy peptide (to help boost elasticity), tripeptide (to...
Exclusive: The ELLE Beauty Advent Calendar 2022 Has Arrived

There might be a heatwave outside, but over at ELLE HQ we've been in full Christmas mode, working hard to bring you this year's epic ELLE Beauty Advent Calendar aka the only advent calendar you need this year. After last year's mega ELLE advent calendar served up a beauty stash...
Shop 13 shoes up to 70% off during Macy's flash sale, today only!

Macy's is holding a one-day-only flash sale on sneakers, sandals and other shoe styles. The sale features brands like Calvin Klein, Juicy Couture, Franco Sarto, Tommy Hilfiger and COACH at discounts up to 70% off. If you're in need of a summer shoe refresh or want to scout out your...
Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale

Click here to read the full article. You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more...
Here You Go: The Best Boots, Jackets, and Jeans at Nordstrom Right Now

Right now my shopping list has officially turned to focus on all things fall. More specifically, the fall staples that will become the backbone of my wardrobe these next few months. While my summer style was all about items like denim shorts, tanks, and sandals, then my fall shopping list hinges on their cooler-weather equivalents of jeans, jackets, and boots. Yep, I've already begun scouring the internet for the coolest versions of each and per usual, Nordstrom is coming in hot with some of my favorite versions.
Birkenstock’s New Shearling Sandals Take Cozy to A New Level & They Come in 3 Perfect-for-Fall Colors

Sandal season is here to stay, for good reason. They’re a breathable, comfortable, and stylish choice when it comes to an everyday pair. And chances are you already own a couple of this summer staple in your closet. Luckily, there’s a new excuse to add another sandal to your collection. Meet the strap sandal that’ll be your go-to pair for the fall season. Birkenstock does it again with their latest style that takes cozy to a whole new level. The beloved footwear brand reimagines its fan-favorite styles, the Madrid Big Buckle and Arizona Big Buckle, with a comfy twist. Now, you can...
5-Minute Style & Hair Care Essentials For All Your Busy Beauty Queen Needs — Shop Now

It's been a Busy Girl Summer for sure. That being said, having a lot on your plate leaves little-to-no time for your own personal care. With the summer humidity and dryness from swimming in oceans and pools all season long, your hair may be left as one big helpless mess. When heading home after a long day of work, school or any other errands or activities you may have, it can seem nearly impossible to fit in all the wellness 'to-do's' we are instructed to perform. THE DAILY CHECKOUT: THE MOROCCANOIL HAIR MASK OUR DEPUTY EDITOR SWEARS BY — SHOP...
10 best BB creams with SPF that give glowy, lightweight coverage

While the past few years have forced us to change some of our beauty habits that we’ve long since been able to ditch – think DIY manicures and, dare we say it, colouring our own hair – there’s one beauty trend from the lockdowns that’s had a lasting effect. Swapping heavier foundations for more natural, lighter coverages, such as that which you get with a BB cream, is a beauty switch we’ve been happy to adopt. According to research, one in five people have started using a tinted moisturiser, BB or CC cream since the start of the pandemic. And with more...
The 23 Best Lip Plumpers for a Naturally Plump Pout

According to Google Trends, search interest in lip plumpers has skyrocketed since May 2021. The sudden rise in popularity may be in part due to a few recent viral TikTok videos showcasing how effectively lip plumpers can volumize a pout. The lip-plumping serums and lip glosses’ popularity could also be attributed to the change in lip filler trends, with many filler-proud celebrities announcing in recent years that they’re allowing their fillers to dissolve. A natural lip-plumping alternative to fillers, the best lip plumpers can provide a temporary add volume to your lips without the needle.  A topical plumper is any lip...
EADEM's Newest Skincare Launch Makes Double Cleansing Irrelevant

I don't wear a ton of makeup on a regular basis—I'm consistently a no-makeup-makeup kind of girl—but what I use to remove my long-wearing mascara, brow pencil, blush, and concealer is just as important to me as my minimalist rotation of products. Although I swear by my holy...
Sephora Is Expanding Into All Kohl’s Stores

Sephora will be expanding its presence to all of Kohl’s 1,100-plus nationwide locations.  The retailers have been expanding their partnership — where Sephora operates a shop-in-shop inside of Kohl’s locations — gradually. It started in 2021 with the opening of 200 shops-in-shop; the retailers added nearly 400 additional doors this summer; and now, the two plan to go even bigger, exceeding the initial goal of 850 doors by 2023. More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “Sephora at Kohl’s provides our customers with easier access to...
