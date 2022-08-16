Read full article on original website
San Diego School District Ends Mandatory School Masking Plans
The San Diego Unified School District announced earlier this week that mask mandates for the fall semester would be officially removed, becoming one of the last major school districts in the country to not enforce mask mandates against COVID-19. For the last month, the SDUSD had doubled down on the...
Medical board disciplines San Diego doctor for signing COVID vaccine exemptions to patients he never treated
SAN DIEGO — The California Medical Board has disciplined San Diego doctor, Brian First, for signing COVID vaccine exemptions for two children who were not his patients. According to medical board documents, First must undergo a 60-day professional ethics course and reimburse the state $6,200 for investigating the issue.
SDUSD Board candidate Becca Williams opposes proposed property tax ballot measure
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Believe it or not, yet another proposed tax increase will be on the 2022 ballot. But this one, introduced by the San Diego Unified School District. The bond measure would allow the San Diego Unified School District to borrow $3.2 million and levy a property tax of 6-cents per $100 of value.
New “SD Promise” program makes courses free at City, Mesa and Miramar community colleges
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sixty-thousand students return to City, Mesa, and Miramar community colleges this week in San Diego; these schools have been working to make classes even more affordable. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski spoke with Chancellor Carlos Cortez of the San Diego Community College District about the new programs...
DA Summer Stephan to host Senior Wellness Community Event
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – DA Summer Stephan is hosting a Senior Wellness Community event to educate seniors about the topic of elder abuse, and how to avoid becoming a victim. Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9-11 a.m. 1050 Los Vallecitos Blvd. San Marcos, California. At the event, seniors can:. –...
Tracking lockdowns at San Diego County schools
With schools across San Diego County starting a new academic year, district officials have been busy educating parents and students on campus safety.
City of San Diego facing 'overloaded' building permit backlog, delaying home renovations
SAN DIEGO — If you're planning to make some renovations at home, you're going to need some patience. CBS 8 has heard from people who said getting a building permit from the City of San Diego is becoming more and more difficult. An overloaded system. “I mean it's tough....
Jimmy John’s Opening First San Diego County Location
Sandwich Chain to Join the New Paseo Artist Village Development
Students and parents reflect on their day after several San Diego area school districts head back to class
Summer break has come to an end for students in several districts across the San Diego area. Tuesday was their first day back at school.
Judge throws out $85M award over San Diego County custody death
A federal judge has thrown out an $85 million lawsuit award over the death of a Southern California man who was beaten, hogtied and shocked with a stun gun by sheriff’s deputies in 2015.
San Diego supervisors OK rule change on amusements operation
According to Anderson's office, the original ordinance took effect several decades ago, but the exact year was unknown.
Researchers highlight San Diego’s weakest cliffs
Scripps Institution of Oceanography researchers are using advanced technology trying to understand which cliffs in California are falling the fastest.
Off-campus apartment near San Diego State University in squalor
SAN DIEGO — Move in day for one San Diego State University student did not go as planned. Jenny Rabe shared pictures of a bug infested apartment, with dirty carpet and a missing furniture at BLVD63, an off-campus complex near San Diego State. The mother was in tears trying...
New Raspberry Rally Girl Scout Cookie joins lineup for 2023 season
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Girl Scouts San Diego and Girl Scouts of the USA announced that the new Raspberry Rally™ cookie will join its nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season, which begins in San Diego and Imperial counties on Jan. 29, 2023. Girl Scout CEO...
What's in Your Drinking Water? If You Live in One of These States, It Might Soon Be Recycled Sewage
The idea of drinking water that was recently sewage swirling down your toilet bowl, shower drain, or kitchen sink may sound pretty icky. But experts say it's actually nothing to be squeamish about — and it might be coming to your state and city soon. It's a water recycling...
School's new name, new classes bring new opportunities for La Mesa students
A middle school in La Mesa is changing its name and offering all new electives. ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons shows how the changes give students a chance to pursue their passions.
SDFNL Magazine co-founders preview the start of the 2022 San Diego High School Football Season
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Football is back!. KUSI’s Prep Pigskin Report is broadcasting the first show of the 2022 season Friday night, with a special full-game broadcast of Cathedral vs. Mater Dei on Saturday. SDFNL Magazine co-founders Montell Allen and Ruben Pena joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy a day...
Morning Report: SDUSD Candidate Puts His Progressive Bona Fides Front and Center
Cody Petterson, candidate for San Diego Unified school board’s District C, isn’t shy about who he is and what he believes. Petterson will talk your ear off about his background in environmental activism and progressive politics, and his numerous policy goals. He’s an ardent supporter of ethnic studies and community school models, and thinks his experience working on education policy will help him secure money to increase funding per pupil in the district.
'I'm distraught. I'm still distraught' | El Cajon mother outraged over child's swim lessons
EL CAJON, Calif. — An El Cajon mother is outraged after she says a San Diego area swimming instructor was too rough with her two-year-old son during swim lessons. The video, recorded by the toddler's nanny, shows the swimming instructor drop the child under water several times as the toddler cries out.
New California law looks to develop statewide safety standards for e-bikes
Electric bikes have moved well beyond a trend and are clearly not only here to stay, but growing exponentially.
