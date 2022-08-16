Cody Petterson, candidate for San Diego Unified school board’s District C, isn’t shy about who he is and what he believes. Petterson will talk your ear off about his background in environmental activism and progressive politics, and his numerous policy goals. He’s an ardent supporter of ethnic studies and community school models, and thinks his experience working on education policy will help him secure money to increase funding per pupil in the district.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO