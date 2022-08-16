ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supermoon helps NC couple create viral engagement photo

 3 days ago

One North Carolina couple has become quite the item on social media thanks to a stunning picture of their engagement.

Andrew Renfro asked his girlfriend, Abby Powell, to marry him after a hike in western North Carolina the same night the most recent supermoon made its debut.

"I've had the idea of shooting a couple in that spot for a really long time," Renfro said.

The two were friends first and started dating in 2020 before Renfro got the bright idea for the photo that has now been seen by more than 3.3 million people on TikTok.

The footage was actually shot by Renfro's brother from a half mile away.

When clouds threatened to ruin the magic of the moment, Max Renfro made the magic moment come to life.

"I got a couple of clips of just the moon and nothing else in it and then we went back in the morning and shot the actual proposal and combined the two shots," Max Renfro said.

The couple already have big plans for their next photoshoot.

"We need to go back with our first born child and recreate the shot holding it up and I'm all for it." Renfro said.

There isn't a date or location set for their wedding just yet, but finding a photographer shouldn't be a problem.

