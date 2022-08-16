Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenAvon, OH
Garfield Heights Recieve 1.3 Million Dollars From Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Great Ethiopian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast: Slight chance for afternoon storms
CLEVELAND, Ohio - In what has become a repeating theme this week, there’s a slight chance afternoon showers or thunderstorms could develop tomorrow afternoon. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the upper 70s with partly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop to around 60 degrees. Friday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s.
cleveland19.com
19 First Alert Weather Days activated this weekend across Northeast Ohio, isolated severe storms possible
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A few clouds early will lend way to predominantly starry conditions overnight as temperatures fall into the lower 60s. The 19 First Alert Weather Team has activated alert days for Saturday afternoon through Sunday. Our next storm system is taking shape west of Chicago tonight but...
Cincinnati CityBeat
'Unreasonably Cold, Snowy' Weather Predicted for the Cincinnati Area this Winter
The Farmers’ Almanac recently release its extended winter weather forecast… and it’s not looking good guys. It’s hard to picture during the sweaty month of August, but this upcoming winter is expected to be “unreasonably cold and snowy” in the Ohio and Northern Kentucky region.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tourists caught in a weekend of Arizona flash floods
The National Weather Service has enforced a flash flood warning for Central Arizona until at least 6:45 p.m. The storm may be particularly dangerous for tourists with little understanding of the dangers of flash floods.
WLWT 5
Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night
CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 17, 2022
Dry weather remains in our forecast for the rest of the week. We may add a degree or two to our temps each day over the next few days, but we keep humidity levels low through the period, yielding a pleasant, comfortable forecast through Friday. Sunshine will be dominant. Sun...
Solar eclipse 2024: One of the best viewing spots is in NE Ohio
In 2024, the skies over Ohio will be in total darkness as a total solar eclipse reaches totality high over Avon Lake near the border with Bay Village.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022
Hudson vs. Solon in high school football, August 19, 2022 — CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Check out Friday night’s Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
A fine day of fishing around Lake Erie Islands: NE Ohio fishing report
PORT CLINTON. Ohio - Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and his father, Jim, had a fine morning of fishing on Lake Erie on Thursday around the Lake Erie Islands on Governor’s Fish Ohio Day, and he had only wished for one more ingredient. “Some wind would have been nice....
Voting is spirited in our search for Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The votes are pouring in to determine Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich. Polls opened Thursday, and local sub chain Dave’s Cosmic Subs – with multiple locations in Greater Cleveland -- jumped out to an early lead. But early this morning, The Village Butcher & Salumeria, in Mayfield Village, answered with a strong salvo and shot into the lead.
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every year, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fortwaynesnbc.com
Indiana, Ohio residents could see Northern Lights tonight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Tonight, you might see something that for many is a once in a lifetime experience, especially if you live in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says a strong geomagnetic storm (G3 on a scale of 1 to...
Cuyahoga, Lorain counties remain red for high COVID-19 spread on CDC map; masks advised
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and Lorain counties — along with a majority of Ohio’s 88 counties — remain red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have been designated red since...
Crash cuts power in area of Austintown
A crash temporarily closed a road in Austintown.
‘Swing for Your Swag’ returning to Canal Park in Akron
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron RubberDucks are bringing back Swing for Your Swag at Canal Park on Thursday, Sept. 1. The event, which allows folks to hit at the stadium and aim for targets in the field for prizes, will be 3 to 8 p.m. Swing for Your Swag...
E. coli cases on the rise in Ohio, health officials may know source of illness soon
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has confirmed two cases of E. coli in Cuyahoga County on Friday.
MyWabashValley.com
Body found tangled in live powerlines in Ohio
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Police are investigating after a body was found tangled in live power lines. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at an electrical substation on the city’s east side. It wasn’t immediately clear how the body ended up there, but police say it...
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
No. 12 Cleveland Heights roars past Brunswick, 43-13, behind QB Darreon Fair
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — A fast-paced run game led to a successful Cleveland Heights victory over Brunswick, 43-13, to kick off the 2022 season. Senior quarterback Darreon Fair sparked the No. 12 Tigers’ offense with over 100 passing and rushing yards, along with both a rushing and receiving touchdown for sophomore Marquis Davis.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0