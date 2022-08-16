ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio’s Thursday weather forecast: Slight chance for afternoon storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio - In what has become a repeating theme this week, there’s a slight chance afternoon showers or thunderstorms could develop tomorrow afternoon. The National Weather Service’s forecast calls for highs in the upper 70s with partly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop to around 60 degrees. Friday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the low 80s.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Cleveland, OH
WLWT 5

Northern Lights could be visible in Ohio Thursday night

CINCINNATI — Look to the skies, Cincinnati!. A strong geomagnetic storm is causing the northern lights to be pushed further south. Related video above: Northern lights might be visible in Pennsylvania. That means much of the Greater Cincinnati area is under the chance to see them on the horizon,...
CINCINNATI, OH
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – August 17, 2022

Dry weather remains in our forecast for the rest of the week. We may add a degree or two to our temps each day over the next few days, but we keep humidity levels low through the period, yielding a pleasant, comfortable forecast through Friday. Sunshine will be dominant. Sun...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northeast Ohio#Thunderstorms#National Weather Service#Clear Skies#Radar
Cleveland.com

Voting is spirited in our search for Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich (Poll)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The votes are pouring in to determine Greater Cleveland’s best sub sandwich. Polls opened Thursday, and local sub chain Dave’s Cosmic Subs – with multiple locations in Greater Cleveland -- jumped out to an early lead. But early this morning, The Village Butcher & Salumeria, in Mayfield Village, answered with a strong salvo and shot into the lead.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
fortwaynesnbc.com

Indiana, Ohio residents could see Northern Lights tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Tonight, you might see something that for many is a once in a lifetime experience, especially if you live in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center says a strong geomagnetic storm (G3 on a scale of 1 to...
INDIANA STATE
MyWabashValley.com

Body found tangled in live powerlines in Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Police are investigating after a body was found tangled in live power lines. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at an electrical substation on the city’s east side. It wasn’t immediately clear how the body ended up there, but police say it...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
81K+
Followers
78K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy