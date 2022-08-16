ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Marys, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania finds special motivation at State Tournament

Williamsport, Pa. — Carmine Cardone drove a ball deep into the outfield during a challenger baseball game in Bradford during an off-day of the Pennsylvania State Little League Tournament. After lifting the ball into the outfield, Cardone approached the Hollidaysburg kids and told them it was “bull power” that gave him the strength for the hit. He then extended his hand and told the kids they now have it. “He’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Saint Marys, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Saint Marys, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Northern lights forecast: Aurora borealis could be visible in Pennsylvania and New Jersey next two nights

The northern lights could appear in the skies of Pennsylvania and New Jersey on Wednesday and Thursday nights. A series of plasma bursts from the sun, known as coronal mass ejections, will cause the aurora borealis to be seen farther south than usual, at least down through New England and the Great Lakes — and, if the events are strong enough, as far as the Lehigh Valley.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Destination Pennsylvania: Kinzua Viaduct

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A bridge in Pennsylvania was called the “eighth wonder of the world” when finished in 1882. In 2003, a tornado destroyed most of the historic Kinzua Viaduct. The remains of that day became the Kinzua Sky Walk, and has taken over as a top draw to the area… but there is so much more […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Dr. Oz stops in DuBois on US Senate campaign trail

DuBois, Pa. (WTAJ) — As November inches closer, Pennsylvania candidates are out on the campaign trail, including Dr. Oz who stopped in DuBois Friday morning to hear from locals. Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for US Senate spent some time at Logan’s Quick Lunch in Downtown DuBois to hear from the community about inflation […]
DUBOIS, PA
fox8tv.com

State College Restaurant Charged

Authorities with the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General have charged a State College restaurant/business owner for allegedly failing to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes. Investigators say Yean Ngan, who owns the Little Szechuan PA, Tea-Time State College, and Little College Food Court, reportedly failed to pay...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Pennsylvania

If you love to go out for a nice burger from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing burger places in Pennsylvania that you should visit next time you are craving a delicious burger. All of these are highly praised by local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to visit them, if you get the chance:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Senate Race poll: Fetterman takes 18 point lead over Oz

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new poll by the Republican firm Public Opinion Strategies shows Democrat U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman with an 18 point lead over Republican Mehmet Oz. The poll, conducted with the business-union alliance Pittsburgh Works Together, shows Fetterman with 51% support to Oz’s 33% with less than three months until the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
playpennsylvania.com

State College Casino Dealing With Various Reasons For Delay

The delay on the proposed State College mini-casino near Penn State is primarily due to a lawsuit by Stadium Casino RE, LLC (owned by Cordish Companies) against Ira Lubert and the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. This lawsuit alleges that Lubert’s bid for a casino license should be disqualified. The claim...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Pa State Police charge trooper with DUI

YORK, Pa (WTAJ) – A state trooper has been charged with a DUI after he was found driving under the influence during his shift. The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against York County trooper, Joshua M. Ravel on Thursday, Aug. 18. Ravel was assigned to Troop J and found to be under the […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
phl17.com

Pennsylvania fishing license price increasing next season

​HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners have approved a fee increase for fishing licenses and various other licenses and permits for the 2023 license year. This year’s increase is the first time Pennsylvania fishing license prices have increased since 2005. The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox8tv.com

Clearfield County Drug Court

Clearfield could be the next county in Pennsylvania to establish a drug court. Although, there’s some disagreement over how it would operate. We spoke with some of the county commissioners and the district attorney about this. Two of the Clearfield County Commissioners told 6 News on Wednesday this idea...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

