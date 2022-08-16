ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Catholic Charities ‘strained’ by migrant surge, official claims

By Kyle Schnitzer, Bruce Golding
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aXj6v_0hJOdmW600

New York City’s federation of Catholic Charities is being pushed to the limit by the massive number of migrants directed to its offices by immigration authorities in Texas over the past six weeks, officials said Tuesday.

“We have been strained here at Catholic Charities in receiving over 1,500 people,” the nonprofit’s executive director, Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, told reporters during a news conference in Manhattan.

Maryann Tharappel, who runs Catholic Charities’ special projects for immigrants and refugees, also said unspecified government officials in the Lone Star State were telling migrants to show up at its corporate headquarters in Manhattan’s Sutton Place neighborhood, its community services office in the Financial District and a neighborhood center in the Bronx.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GNyQc_0hJOdmW600
Archbishop Timothy Dolan greets newly arrived migrants at the New York Catholic Center.
Matthew McDermott
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11E4V6_0hJOdmW600
Archbishop Timothy Dolan urged New Yorkers to show compassion to the migrants.
Matthew McDermott

“These are not residential addresses,” she said.

“These are not spaces that are able to accommodate these immigrants.”

Tharappel added: “And worse, the government is assuming that these are addresses that they can receive mail at, inform them about their court cases, about upcoming deadlines related to their requirements to check in with [Immigration and Customs Enforcement].”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pk25m_0hJOdmW600
Catholic Charities has received “over 1,500 people.”
Matthew McDermott

Tharappel also displayed a sampling of the more than 300 official notices for migrants to appear in court that she said Catholic Charities recently received in the mail.

Sullivan said the crisis was being exacerbated by the busloads of migrants whom Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently began relocating to the Big Apple to protest what he calls President Biden’s “irresponsible open border policies.”

“There is frustration in the upsurge in the past week,” Sullivan said.

“But there is pride in being a New Yorker, that we’re stepping up to the plate.”

Both Sullivan and Tharappel called for help from the Biden administration.

“The magnitude of this situation which we are experiencing now requires broader than New York City, New York state,” Sullivan said.

“It requires the federal government’s response to this crisis.”

Archbishop Timothy Dolan also urged New Yorkers to show compassion to the migrants, one of whom, Jennifer, 44, spoke through an interpreter to recount her trek from Venezuela.

“These are not just refugees and asylum seekers in the plural. These are people with names, and with dads and moms,” he said.

“These are husbands and wives and kids. We love them and we welcome them. I was so happy to see them happy to be here.”

Catholic Charities, which comprises more than 90 private social-service agencies, typically spends $20 million a year helping about 46,000 immigrants and refugees across the Archdiocese of New York, which covers Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island and seven suburban counties north of the city.

Those efforts include reuniting families, teaching English and US civics, arranging work authorizations and jobs, and preventing those new to America from being exploited, according to the organization’s most recent annual report.

New York City, NY
