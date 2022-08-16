ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots, Panthers get into huge brawl during training camp practice

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 3 days ago

A massive brawl broke out between the Patriots and Panthers that resulted in multiple ejections during the first day of joint practices on Tuesday in Foxboro, Mass.

The practice fields cleared as chaos erupted between New England’s offense and Carolina’s defense, according to Henry McKenna of Fox Sports , who reported that Panthers linebacker Cory Littleton was “throwing punches.”

It’s unclear what exactly led to the on-field altercation that reportedly saw multiple players throwing haymakers. Patriots receiver Kristian Wilkerson was tackled to the ground and things escalated from there, according to Evan Lazar of Patriots.com.

After a separate fight broke out , Wilkerson, Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne and center James Ferentz — along with Panthers cornerback Kenny Robinson and defensive tackle Phil Hoskins — were all booted from practice, McKenna reported.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick at the start of a joint practice with the Panthers on Tuesday.
AP

Ferentz reportedly emerged from the dog pile without his helmet.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick then gathered his team for a long huddle . He was “audibly frustrated with the lack of … professionalism,” McKenna tweeted .

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he and Belichick agreed before practice that any player who gets into a fight would be kicked out.

Both teams took a minute to collect themselves before heading into a singular set of 11-on-11s.

