Prince Charles reacts to his portrayal on ‘The Crown’

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Prince Charles reportedly insisted he’s “nowhere near” his portrayal on Netflix’s “The Crown,” according to a senior politician.

Scottish minister Anas Sarwar revealed his unlikely encounter with the Prince of Wales, who is next in line to the throne.

At the state opening of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh last October, Sarwar had the opportunity to meet the queen’s eldest son, 73-year-old Charles.

Sarwar said when Charles met politicians before the state opening, he “came over and went, ‘Hello, nice to meet you all. I’m nowhere near how they portray me on Netflix,’ ” according to the Daily Mail .

Josh O’Connor played Prince Charles in “The Crown” while Emma Corrin portrayed Princess Diana.
Sarwar seemingly snubbed the royal protocol which states politicians should not divulge their personal conversations with any members of the royal family.

“I thought that was a really interesting way of how you describe yourself,” Sarwar said, adding, “I’m going to be in so much trouble for this because I don’t think you are meant to tell private conversations.”

Charles was married to Diana from 1981 until 1996.
Clarence House declined The Post’s request for comment.

Charles’ character was played by Josh O’Connor in Seasons 3 and 4 but Dominic West will take over the role for the final two seasons to portray an older Charles.

“The Crown,” written by Peter Morgan, has a complicated relationship with the royal family. It is a show which humanized them to the world, but it also hasn’t held back from chronicling some of their worst behavior.

