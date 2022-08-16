(Chippewa Falls, WI) — Purple benches in Chippewa Falls are being placed there in memory of 10-year-old murder victim Lily Peters. Two women – Samantha Haas and Erica Bertrand of nearby Boyd, Wisconsin – started the fundraising effort to pay for placing a bench at Valley Vineyard Church. K-S-T-P/T-V reports the idea was to create something lasting to remember the girl. Enough money was raised that there will be four purple benches set up across Chippewa Falls. Purple was Lily’s favorite color. The 14-year-old suspect in her killing is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

