Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
‘Feud’ Season 2 at FX Casts Tom Hollander as Truman Capote, Adds Calista Flockhart and Diane Lane (EXCLUSIVE)
The trio join previously announced series stars Naomi Watts and Chloë Sevigny. The second season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series will tell the true story of how Truman Capote was friends with numerous members of New York high society until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel “Answered Prayers,” with the excerpts serving as a tell-all about the city’s elite.
Christine Quinn Exits ‘Selling Sunset’ Ahead of Season 6
Quinn will not appear in the show’s sixth and seven seasons, which recently began back-to-back production. The real estate agent has previously been a major part of the show, which follows the employees of the high-end Los Angeles real estate firm Oppenheim Group. In the show’s five seasons, Quinn’s rivalry with cast member Chrishell Stause and her relationship and eventual marriage to entrepreneur Christian Richard have been major storylines for the series.
How ‘Drag Race’ Is Conquering the World and Breaking Down Barriers as RuPaul’s Emmy-Winning Franchise Expands
There’s not enough RuPaul to go around the world. But the drag competition show he created in 2009 along with World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey continues to spread into new territories with his trademark spirit intact. “Drag Race Philippines” will become the latest spinoff when...
'American Idol' Producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick Serve Up $22M California Winery
Fun fact: “American Idol” producers Nigel Lythgoe and Ken Warwick also make wine together. After creating a successful vineyard and wine operation near Paso Robles, CA, the two have decided to dispense with their grape production. Now, for the first time, their winery known as Villa San-Juliette is...
TVLine Performers of the Week (TIE): Bob Odenkirk and Tessa Thompson
THE PERFORMER | Bob Odenkirk THE SHOW | Better Call Saul THE EPISODE | “Saul Gone” (Aug. 15, 2022) THE PERFORMANCE | Bob Odenkirk is no slouch. He didn’t just deliver a great performance in the series finale of AMC’s Breaking Bad prequel; he essentially delivered three great performances, saying goodbye to each of his three alter egos and cleansing Jimmy McGill’s soul with a magnificent courtroom monologue that might have been his finest work on the series. As crooked Cinnabon manager Gene, Odenkirk was like a caged animal, desperately fleeing from the authorities and cursing himself once he got caught. But then a switch...
