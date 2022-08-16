The Parkview Junior High Baseball Braves are now in the win column. They scored 3 runs in the top of the 7th inning Tuesday to snap a 4-4 tie and beat Casey at Casey 7-4. Parkview trailed early 2-0 after 3 but rallied to lead 4-3 until the bottom of the 5th when Casey tied the contest at 4 with a run. They then surged ahead in the 7th for the victory. The Braves scored 7 runs on 11 hits and committed 6 errors while the hosts scored 4 runs on only 4 hits with 2 errors. With the win, Parkview breaks a three game losing streak and are 1-3. They return to action Thursday at home with Flora.

CASEY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO