BRAVES PICK UP FIRST WIN ON ROAD
The Parkview Junior High Baseball Braves are now in the win column. They scored 3 runs in the top of the 7th inning Tuesday to snap a 4-4 tie and beat Casey at Casey 7-4. Parkview trailed early 2-0 after 3 but rallied to lead 4-3 until the bottom of the 5th when Casey tied the contest at 4 with a run. They then surged ahead in the 7th for the victory. The Braves scored 7 runs on 11 hits and committed 6 errors while the hosts scored 4 runs on only 4 hits with 2 errors. With the win, Parkview breaks a three game losing streak and are 1-3. They return to action Thursday at home with Flora.
Clemson football 2023 recruiting class tracker
Updated 8/9 We are in full swing with the 2023 recruiting cycle, with this past month being a busy one for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program. There have been ups and downs during the process, but the Tigers have had a great start in the 23′ class. Though the team has dealt with decommitments from four-star wide receiver Nathanial Joseph and three-star tight end Reid Mikeska, Clemson still ranks among the top of 247Sports 2023 recruit team rankings. According to the 247Sports rankings, Friday’s addition of five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods has pushed Clemson up to the No.3 ranked class in...
