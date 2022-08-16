ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii football betting odds, over/under, point spread

The Hawaii and Vanderbilt football teams are scheduled to meet for a non-conference college football game in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Saturday, Aug. 27. The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. HT. The Vanderbilt football team is coming off a 2021 season that it went 2-10 overall...
Luke Knox, former Brentwood Academy football standout, dies at 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Brentwood Academy football standout has died, according to Florida International University officials. Luke Knox, 22, died suddenly late Wednesday night after being hospitalized, according to FIU. No cause of death was given. Knox, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox,...
Former Nashville high school standout football player dies at age 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A former Brentwood Academy star football player has passed away at the age of 22 according to his college coach. Luke Knox played linebacker and tight end for Brentwood Academy as a three star athlete before joining Ole Miss where he continued to play linebacker and special teams. Last year, Knox moved to tight end for the college program.
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Coming to Murfreesboro

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, will be investing more than $50 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Tennessee. McNeilus, a market leader and manufacturer of...
Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents

Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee

Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake

A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
