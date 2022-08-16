Read full article on original website
tncontentexchange.com
Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii football betting odds, over/under, point spread
The Hawaii and Vanderbilt football teams are scheduled to meet for a non-conference college football game in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Saturday, Aug. 27. The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. HT. The Vanderbilt football team is coming off a 2021 season that it went 2-10 overall...
WSMV
Luke Knox, former Brentwood Academy football standout, dies at 22
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Brentwood Academy football standout has died, according to Florida International University officials. Luke Knox, 22, died suddenly late Wednesday night after being hospitalized, according to FIU. No cause of death was given. Knox, the younger brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox,...
fox17.com
Former Nashville high school standout football player dies at age 22
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A former Brentwood Academy star football player has passed away at the age of 22 according to his college coach. Luke Knox played linebacker and tight end for Brentwood Academy as a three star athlete before joining Ole Miss where he continued to play linebacker and special teams. Last year, Knox moved to tight end for the college program.
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in Tennessee made the cut.
More professionals are moving to Nashville than nearly every other US city, study finds
Angi examined LinkedIn's June 2022 Workforce Report data to see where people have been moving within the U.S. for work over the past year.
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
Saint Thomas West becomes first hospital in Middle TN to implant wireless pacemaker
Earlier this month, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West became the first hospital in Middle Tennessee to implant a new wireless pacemaker during a cardiac procedure.
clarksvillenow.com
Fort Campbell updates list of off-limits bars, motels, businesses for soldiers
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Fort Campbell’s newest list of off-limits establishments includes 20 Clarksville operations, from bars and motels to car repair shops. As of Aug. 1, the following are declared off-limits to military personnel, according to information from Fort Campbell. Establishments. In Clarksville:. Darnell Mobile Home...
murfreesboro.com
McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Coming to Murfreesboro
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Minnesota-based McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, will be investing more than $50 million to expand its manufacturing presence in Tennessee. McNeilus, a market leader and manufacturer of...
These two cities in TN named the best markets for house flipping in the United States
Looking to flip a house? One study says those looking to get into the house flipping business should pay close attention to two cities in Tennessee.
TSU students forced to live in hotel instead of dorms, worried about safety
Many TSU students will be checking into a Best Western near campus this semester, which isn't the college experience they had in mind.
newstalk941.com
Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents
Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
MNPD Deputy Chief Mike Alexander dies at 53
Chief John Drake of the Metro Nashville Police Department announced Friday Deputy Chief of Police Mike Alexander died at his home of apparent natural causes.
fox17.com
Human remains found in Lebanon belong to girl missing from Murfreesboro
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — Human remains found in a wooded area in Wilson County belong to a 22-year-old girl who was reported missing from Murfreesboro, Tennessee by her family. Wilson County deputies responded to a property on Trammel Lane in the southeastern portion of Wilson County on Aug. 6...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee
Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
Motorcyclist airlifted to Nashville hospital following Clarksville crash
One person has been taken to the hospital following a crash in Clarksville.
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In Tennessee
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this Tennessee eatery.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Tennessee
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
Man Drowns at Tims Ford Lake
A drowning took place on Monday night at Tims Ford Lake in Franklin County. Authorities have not released the Nashville Hispanic man’s name at this time. The victim was part of a work crew which apparently was doing construction at a nearby home. As this time drowning is being ruled accidental and took place near Awalt Road and Highway 130.
‘She was a beautiful young lady’: Neighbors stunned as authorities find Mya Fuller’s remains
Neighbors are stunned to learn human remains found in Lebanon a week and a half ago belong to a 22-year-old missing woman.
