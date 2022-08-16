ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
nationalinterest.org

Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans

The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
COLLEGES
CNET

Student Loan Payments: Why Experts Think Biden Will Extend the Pause

More than 40 million borrowers are still waiting to hear whether President Joe Biden will extend the student loan payment freeze, even though the current moratorium is set to expire in just two weeks. Back in June, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said borrowers would have "ample notice" of any extensions....
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Business
State
Missouri State
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates Today for Aug. 17, 2022: 30-Year Fixed Rate Eases

Today rates followed a split path. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates saw an increase along with 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages sank a bit. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens next depends on whether inflation...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy