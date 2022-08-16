Read full article on original website
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
Student Loans Might Be Paused Again, but You Should Probably Make Payments Anyway
Federal student loan payments are slated to resume on Sept. 1, but signs point to another extension of the current moratorium. Since total student loan forgiveness seems unlikely, borrowers can pay down their debt during the pause while no interest accrues. President Biden has said he'll make an announcement about...
Student Loan Payments: Why Experts Think Biden Will Extend the Pause
More than 40 million borrowers are still waiting to hear whether President Joe Biden will extend the student loan payment freeze, even though the current moratorium is set to expire in just two weeks. Back in June, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said borrowers would have "ample notice" of any extensions....
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 14 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just two weeks.
Mortgage Interest Rates Today for Aug. 17, 2022: 30-Year Fixed Rate Eases
Today rates followed a split path. While 15-year fixed mortgage rates saw an increase along with 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages, interest rates on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages sank a bit. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of this year, what happens next depends on whether inflation...
