2022 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition Is an Ultra-Exclusive SUV With a Stratospheric Price
There's exclusive, and then there's exclusive. The Range Rover SV Carmel Edition is most definitely the latter. Land Rover on Friday introduced the Range Rover SV Carmel Edition as part of the annual Monterey Car Week festivities. Limited to just 17 examples, each one of these super-SUVs will set owners back a hefty $345,000.
New DeLorean Unveiled and Here's Our First Look
The DeLorean is back from the future but also from the past in the brand's first true relaunch since its heady, infamous days in the early 80s. After getting a close look at a prototype of the new Alpha5 I think it has a chance of standing out from a crowd of high-end electric GT's that are gunning for Tesla's domination of luxury car sales. Here's what intrigued me - and flat-out surprised me.
Lincoln Model L100 Is a Futuristic Concept With Nods to the Past
Concept cars are oftentimes thinly veiled looks at future production cars, but every once in a while, we get one that's an absolutely stunning flight of fancy. Meet the Lincoln Model L100. Making its debut Thursday during Monterey Car Week, the Model L100 is a wild glimpse into Lincoln's ambitious...
Bugatti W16 Mistral Roadster Is a $5M Send-Off for the Best Engine Ever Made
First introduced in concept form in 2000, Bugatti's W16 engine entered production in the Veyron hypercar in 2005, changing the landscape of performance as we know it forever. Essentially two narrow-angle V8s stuck together, the Veyron's 8.0-liter W16 had four turbochargers and put out 987 horsepower and 922 pound-feet of torque, enough to propel it to 60 mph in less than 2.5 seconds and reach a record-breaking, insane top speed of 253 mph. Output was then boosted to 1,185 hp for the Veyron Super Sport, which hit nearly 268 mph in 2010, breaking the top speed record yet again.
Addmotor Updates Its Fat-Tire M-340 Electric Trike With New Powertrain
Electric tricycles have long been a well-liked option for anyone seeking either a beast of burden for carrying heavy loads or a middle ground for those who aren't quite ready to swing a leg over an electric two-wheeler. That said, Addmotor is shaking up the game with the newest update to its popular electric trike, the M-340, which now gets a new powertrain and a bigger, better battery.
Buy This Pristine 1982 GMC Camper Van for the Stripes and Submarine Top
CraigslistVan life beckons, and it could be yours in this $21,000 Craigslist find.
