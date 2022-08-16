Read full article on original website
mymix1041.com
Ooltewah Head Coach James Manning
We spoke with Ooltewah High School Head Coach James Manning ahead of tonight’s big matchup against East Hamilton. You can listen to tonight’s game on Mix 104.1 and on the Mix 104.1 app.
accesswdun.com
Football: Union outlasts Fannin County on a rainy night, 14-7
BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — Throughout a rainy night, it was Union County that outlasted Fannin County by a score of 14-7. With seconds left, the Rebels attempted to play fake a counter and sent quarterback Corbin Davenport around the outside, but Panther corner Sam Page made an open field tackle to secure the win for the home team.
WDEF
Bradley Central Rolls Past Brainerd 53-13
Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Bradley Central breezed to a season opening win on Thursday beating Brainerd 53-13. The Bears enjoyed getting two safeties in the first half alone. Marcus Goree had one of the many highlights for the Bears returning a kick 59 yards for a touchdown.
WDEF
Red Bank Topples Cleveland 35-12
Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Red Bank opened their season on Thursday with a 35-12 win over Cleveland. The Lions scored on a touchdown pass with seven seconds before halftime to go up 21-12 at intermission. Red Bank took advantage of. several Blue Raiders turnovers to capture the victory.
chattanoogacw.com
Friday Night Rivals! North Murray vs Dalton
DALTON, Ga. — Friday Night Rivals returns!. This week we travel to Dalton to air the North Murray High School vs Dalton High School game. Who will take home the FNR trophy? Can the North Murray Mountaineers hunt down the elusive Catamounts?. We hope you join us at 7:30...
dadecountysentinel.com
Softball Team Strikes Out Against LaFayette, Rockmart
The Dade County High School Lady Wolverines softball team got off to a bad start last week when they hosted the LaFayette Lady Ramblers on Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Ramblers got off to a fast start when they pounded out five first inning hits, throw in pair of walks and two Lady Wolverine errors and its suddenly 7-0 LaFayette.
wutc.org
Paying The Price In Athletics At Hamilton County Public Schools
For years, athletics at public schools here in Hamilton County have fallen behind to the point that even revenue-producing sports - such as football and basketball - are incapable of competing statewide in Tennessee compared to only a generation ago. Stephen Hargis is sports editor at The Chattanooga Times Free...
Tennessee Tribune
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Music City is getting its next BIG hit!. Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards. “With...
WTVCFOX
Chattanoogan among winners of Tennessee elk hunt, TWRF raffle winners announced
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Friday was a big day for Tennessee sportsman, at least those who participated in a pair of drawings by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) and the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Foundation (TWRF). TWRA ELK PERMIT RECIPIENTS. About 11,000 people submitted applications to TWRA for one of...
mymix1041.com
New Bradley County School Principals
We were joined in the studio by the New Hopewell School principal Amber Winters and the New Oak Grove principal Brad Davis. They talked about their positions in Bradley County Schools. Learn more about Oak grove at https://oges.bradleyschools.org/. Learn more about Amber Winters at https://hes.bradleyschools.org/
eastridgenewsonline.com
August 19 Police Briefs
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports furnished by the administration. Joshua Martin was arrested on East Ridge Warrants for Theft of Merchandise and Driving on revoked. 22-011572. 6519 Ringgold Rd (Suicidal Threats (22-011578):. Police transported a woman to Parkridge East Hospital after she called...
chattanoogapulse.com
Brian Smith Joins Parks And Outdoors Department As Communications And Marketing Director
The City of Chattanooga today announced that former WTCV NewsChannel 9 meteorologist Brian Smith will serve as the new Communications and Marketing Director for Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, effective today. Working with Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin, Smith will help design a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the...
DeKalb County Sheriff’s K9 handler to perform at Grand Ole Opry
Micah McCreary holds the title of DeKalb County Sheriff's K9 handler by day, but he has a "moonlight" worthy talent that he'll showcase on a familiar stage later this month.
WDEF
Report: Chattanooga is the fastest-growing city in Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A new report says Chattanooga is the fastest growing city in the state of Tennessee. In the movie “Field of Dreams,” lead character Ray Kinsella is haunted by a voice that says “If you build it, they will come.”. That seems to be...
WTVC
Road Trippin in Cartersville, Georgia: Savoy Automobile Museum
Savoy Automobile Museum connects people to the cultural diversity of the automobile. Through changing exhibits, educational programs, and engaging experiences individuals have the opportunity to appreciate the beauty and history of automobiles. This world-class museum and showgrounds sits on approximately 37 acres in Cartersville, GA just off I-75, between Chattanooga and Atlanta. Guests visiting the museum will be met with an assortment of automobiles and original works of art. Make plans to visit soon!
WDEF
Body Found on 10th Street
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — According to the Chattanooga Police Department, a man’s body was found behind the Chattanooga Community Kitchen, this morning. “Just tragic. It’s… I don’t think being found in the back of a vehicle is the way anybody wants to finish out their life. It’s so undignified,” said Baron King, CEO of the Chattanooga Community Kitchen.
allongeorgia.com
Get in the Groove
Ryan and Melissa Faircloth are in the business of taking old, rundown things and making them pretty again. And that is just what the couple did in their latest project, The Groovy Nomad. The Dade County natives love their community. They said for years they drove by the rundown 1960’s...
WDEF
News on Collegedale Jack’s, Chick-fil-A test, O’Charley’s & Duck Donuts
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – After inspecting construction progress today, Jack’s Family Restaurants have delayed their Collegedale opening by a week. The new location on Apison Pike Road will now officially open on September 1st. This will be the Birmingham chain’s 19th restaurant in Tennessee. “All of us...
smithmountainlake.com
Man sentenced to 55 years for Bedford County murder
An Indiana man pleaded guilty Aug. 16 to aggravated murder and robbery in connection with the June 2020 stabbing death of a Moneta resident in Bedford County. Dalton Wayne Holbrook, 25, was sentenced to serve 55 years in prison on the two charges. He was arrested after the slaying of John Albert Menna, 72, who was found dead in his home on the 6000 block of White House Road near Smith Mountain Lake.
TWRA: Body of Georgia man recovered in lower eastern Tennessee after unoccupied boat found
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the body of a 57-year-old man was found in a Polk County lake Monday evening after they received a call about an unoccupied boat going in circles near a boat ramp. Boaters were able to board the boat and...
