Younger brother of injured Little League World Series player will take his place on the team
The family of a Utah Little League player recovering from a head injury in a Pennsylvania hospital said an alternate will take his place on the team when it plays on Friday in the Little League World Series in South Williamsport. The alternate is Brogan, the brother of Easton Oliverson,...
Utah little league player out of ICU, eating and drinking
Easton Oliverson continues to make tremendous strides as he recovers from being seriously injured at the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania.
Pa. team comes up with perfect gift for Little League players to take home
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT – Each year Little League World Series players head home with swag that includes their series uniform, a bat and batting gloves. The swag this year includes something unrelated to baseball and not from the Little League organization or one of its sponsors.
Injured Little League World Series player moved to tears by message from his favorite MLB player
The Utah boy who suffered a severe head injury when he fell out of a bunk bed on Monday has received a get well message from his favorite Major League Baseball player. Mookie Betts, a right fielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, told Easton Oliverson, 12, on Facebook, “Hey Easton it’s Mookie Betts. I just want you to know that we are praying for you, thinking of you and I hope to see you soon my man.”
MLB・
Waterford youth football cheerleader collapses at practice, suffers fatal injury
The school district is bringing in counselors to help fifth-grader’s classmates.
Support flows in for injured Utah little leaguer baseball player
As the 12-year-old Utah baseball player who was injured at the Little League World Series continues to recover, one of the biggest stars in the game sent him a special video.
Family of seriously injured Utah little leaguer encouraged by progress
A 12-year-old little leaguer from Utah is improving after a tragic accident earlier this week in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Team, Heads Home to Texas
As the Dodgers complete a central states turn around, they do so without their ace around. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who’s on the injured list with a back issue, took the opportunity to leave the team and head home to Texas to spend time with his family while continuing his rehab.
Pa. champion Hollidaysburg drops Little League World Series opener to Pearland, Texas
On the strength of six runs in the top of the fifth inning Thursday, Southwest Region champion Pearland (TX) defeated Hollidaysburg 8-3 to open the Little League World Series. Pearland snapped a 2-2 game with its fifth-inning surge, which included a run-scoring single by Jacob Zurek and two-run single by Jackson Wolfe.
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who sustained a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex said Thursday that he has been moved from intensive care and is able to sit up, eat and walk with support.
Young baseball player with local ties defies the odds on the diamond
Williamsport, PA — The Little League World Series is going on in Williamsport, PA and the local team from the Southeast regional is Nolansville out of the Nashville area. One of there players is Josiah Porter who has local ties to the Tri-Cities…. His father Brandon played baseball and basketball at Sullivan Central before continuing […]
Little Leaguer injured after falling off bunk bed is expected to make a full recovery, doctor says
Easton "Tank" Oliverson is expected to make a full recovery after falling from a bunk bed and fracturing his skull, according to his doctors. Easton, 12, has been moved out of the ICU into a normal hospital room.
12-Year-Old Little Leaguer Removed From ICU, Walking After Bunk Bed Fall
Easton Oliverson, the 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who was fighting for his life after falling off the top bunk of his bed Monday, is improving. Oliverson’s family provided an update Thursday and said he has been moved from intensive care. Oliverson is able to sit up, eat and walk with support. After his fall, he was helicoptered to a children’s hospital 40 miles away and underwent successful emergency surgery. Easton Oliverson suffered fractures to his cheekbone and skull, and there was bleeding between his skull and the outer covering of his brain. As of Tuesday, he was in critical condition.
Click2Houston.com
Four generations of Pearland family cheering on Little League star
WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania – Williamsport, Pennsylvania is drawing fans and families from all over the world for the Little League World Series. But this year, it’s bringing four generations of one Pearland player’s family together. “Never thought that would happen,” Pearland Little League player Ethan Richardson said.
KSLTV
Team Utah is a fan favorite at the Little League World Series
At a time when many of us are looking for something to bring us all together, Utah’s little league baseball team might just be the answer. It’s been quite a run for Team Utah to make it to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylanvia, but this week may have been the hardest of all before they even took the field.
ESPN
Snow Canyon player Easton Oliverson awake, speaking after emergency surgery for head injury
A 12-year-old player from Utah, whose team is set to play in the Little League World Series later this week, is awake and speaking after undergoing emergency surgery for a severe head injury he suffered when he fell off the top bunk of a bed early Monday morning, his family said in a Facebook post.
Pennsylvania finds special motivation at State Tournament
Williamsport, Pa. — Carmine Cardone drove a ball deep into the outfield during a challenger baseball game in Bradford during an off-day of the Pennsylvania State Little League Tournament. After lifting the ball into the outfield, Cardone approached the Hollidaysburg kids and told them it was “bull power” that gave him the strength for the hit. He then extended his hand and told the kids they now have it. “He’s...
IGN
Little League World Series Baseball 2022 - Official Launch Trailer
Little League World Series Baseball 2022 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Watch the launch trailer to see what you can expect with the game, including the ability to customize your characters and more.
thecomeback.com
MLB world adores family’s reaction to top rookie’s first homer
Wednesday marked the Major League Baseball debut of Brett Baty, one of baseball’s top prospects. The rookie third baseman didn’t waste any time endearing himself to his teammates on the New York Mets or the team’s fans. Baty’s first at-bat came in the second inning of Wednesday’s...
MLB・
