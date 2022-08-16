Easton Oliverson, the 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who was fighting for his life after falling off the top bunk of his bed Monday, is improving. Oliverson’s family provided an update Thursday and said he has been moved from intensive care. Oliverson is able to sit up, eat and walk with support. After his fall, he was helicoptered to a children’s hospital 40 miles away and underwent successful emergency surgery. Easton Oliverson suffered fractures to his cheekbone and skull, and there was bleeding between his skull and the outer covering of his brain. As of Tuesday, he was in critical condition.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO