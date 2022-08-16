ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, UT

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Injured Little League World Series player moved to tears by message from his favorite MLB player

The Utah boy who suffered a severe head injury when he fell out of a bunk bed on Monday has received a get well message from his favorite Major League Baseball player. Mookie Betts, a right fielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers, told Easton Oliverson, 12, on Facebook, “Hey Easton it’s Mookie Betts. I just want you to know that we are praying for you, thinking of you and I hope to see you soon my man.”
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Santa Clara, UT
Sports
City
Santa Clara, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Little League Baseball#The Salt Lake Tribune
WJHL

Young baseball player with local ties defies the odds on the diamond

Williamsport, PA — The Little League World Series is going on in Williamsport, PA and the local team from the Southeast regional is Nolansville out of the Nashville area. One of there players is Josiah Porter who has local ties to the Tri-Cities…. His father Brandon played baseball and basketball at Sullivan Central before continuing […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Outsider.com

12-Year-Old Little Leaguer Removed From ICU, Walking After Bunk Bed Fall

Easton Oliverson, the 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who was fighting for his life after falling off the top bunk of his bed Monday, is improving. Oliverson’s family provided an update Thursday and said he has been moved from intensive care. Oliverson is able to sit up, eat and walk with support. After his fall, he was helicoptered to a children’s hospital 40 miles away and underwent successful emergency surgery. Easton Oliverson suffered fractures to his cheekbone and skull, and there was bleeding between his skull and the outer covering of his brain. As of Tuesday, he was in critical condition.
UTAH STATE
Click2Houston.com

Four generations of Pearland family cheering on Little League star

WILLIAMSPORT, Pennsylvania – Williamsport, Pennsylvania is drawing fans and families from all over the world for the Little League World Series. But this year, it’s bringing four generations of one Pearland player’s family together. “Never thought that would happen,” Pearland Little League player Ethan Richardson said.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
KSLTV

Team Utah is a fan favorite at the Little League World Series

At a time when many of us are looking for something to bring us all together, Utah’s little league baseball team might just be the answer. It’s been quite a run for Team Utah to make it to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylanvia, but this week may have been the hardest of all before they even took the field.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Pennsylvania finds special motivation at State Tournament

Williamsport, Pa. — Carmine Cardone drove a ball deep into the outfield during a challenger baseball game in Bradford during an off-day of the Pennsylvania State Little League Tournament. After lifting the ball into the outfield, Cardone approached the Hollidaysburg kids and told them it was “bull power” that gave him the strength for the hit. He then extended his hand and told the kids they now have it. “He’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Lone Wolf Attempts Longshot Attack On Bison Calf In Middle Of Massive Yellowstone Herd

That takes some balls… Running into a whole herd of animals that are upwards of 10 times larger than you all by yourself, and then going after the thing that they will protect the most out of the whole group… on top of the fact that bison are an incredibly aggressive animal. Big balls. Wolves are an incredibly smart creatures, known for their keen hunting abilities. Whether with a pack or flying solo they are very good at what they […] The post Lone Wolf Attempts Longshot Attack On Bison Calf In Middle Of Massive Yellowstone Herd first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
thecomeback.com

MLB world adores family’s reaction to top rookie’s first homer

Wednesday marked the Major League Baseball debut of Brett Baty, one of baseball’s top prospects. The rookie third baseman didn’t waste any time endearing himself to his teammates on the New York Mets or the team’s fans. Baty’s first at-bat came in the second inning of Wednesday’s...
MLB
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
106K+
Post
944M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy