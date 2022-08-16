“The Flash” star Ezra Miller says they are seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.” In a statement provided to Variety by a representative of the actor, Miller broke their silence about the troubling behavior that they have exhibited in recent years, which has led to a series of legal issues and assault and abuse allegations. Miller also apologized for their actions. “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller says. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO