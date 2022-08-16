ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Variety

‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Seeking Treatment for ‘Complex Mental Health Issues’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Flash” star Ezra Miller says they are seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.” In a statement provided to Variety by a representative of the actor, Miller broke their silence about the troubling behavior that they have exhibited in recent years, which has led to a series of legal issues and assault and abuse allegations. Miller also apologized for their actions. “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller says. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with...
People

A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies

Ezra Miller first stepped onto the scene with their feature film debut in 2008's Afterschool and their breakout role in 2012's The Perks of Being a Wallflower, but recently, The Flash actor's career has been overshadowed by their numerous public controversies. Following a series of arrests for disorderly conduct and...
wegotthiscovered.com

Die-hard Johnny Depp fans are piling on against an unexpected target: the Women’s March

Johnny Depp fans largely felt vindicated by the outcome of the actor’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, despite the fact that the mountains of evidence seemed to hardly paint the picture of a wholly blameless victim. As such, even though Depp continues to pick up work following the verdict, the discourse has not died down as many people continue to voice support for Heard.
buzzfeednews.com

Ezra Miller Has Finally Addressed Their Recent Behavior In An Apology

After months of erratic behavior that led to arrests in several states, actor Ezra Miller said they are in treatment for "complex mental health issues" in a statement on Monday night. "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health...
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Gushes Over Working With Sons Maddox, 21, & Pax, 18, On Movie With Salma Hayek

Angelina Jolie is one proud mama! The 46-year-old Eternals star is back in the directing chair for “Without Blood” and she gushed about working alongside her two sons, Maddox, 21, and Pax, 18, who pulled their weight for the Salma Hayek vehicle in the assistant director department. “We work well together,” she told People on Wednesday, August 17. “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family, so it felt natural.”
tvinsider.com

‘Wednesday’: See Catherine Zeta-Jones & Luis Guzmán as Morticia & Gomez Addams (PHOTOS)

It’s almost hard to believe there hasn’t been a Tim Burton Addams Family until now, but Wednesday arrives this fall on Netflix. The series released the first image from the highly anticipated reimagining on Tuesday, August 16, debuting Catherine Zeta-Jones‘ Morticia Addams, Luis Guzmán‘s Gomez Addams, and Isaac Ordonez‘s Pugsley Addams. They join star Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, whose iconic look was unveiled in a June teaser trailer (below). The photos make it clear: this cast understood the assignment. (Truly, Addams Family projects never miss with casting. Name one poorly cast one. Do it! You can’t.)
