‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Seeking Treatment for ‘Complex Mental Health Issues’ (EXCLUSIVE)
“The Flash” star Ezra Miller says they are seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.” In a statement provided to Variety by a representative of the actor, Miller broke their silence about the troubling behavior that they have exhibited in recent years, which has led to a series of legal issues and assault and abuse allegations. Miller also apologized for their actions. “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller says. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with...
Ezra Miller Breaks Silence Amid Controversies, Seeks Treatment
"I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment," Miller told a media outlet after several incidents.
Complex
Ezra Miller Says They’re Seeking Mental Health Treatment, Apologizes to ‘Everyone That I Have Alarmed and Upset’
Ezra Miller issued a statement on their mental health and included an apology to those “alarmed and upset” by their “past behavior,” which includes public arrests and serious allegations of abuse, manipulation, and more. In remarks delivered to Variety and the Hollywood Reporter via a representative,...
A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies
Ezra Miller first stepped onto the scene with their feature film debut in 2008's Afterschool and their breakout role in 2012's The Perks of Being a Wallflower, but recently, The Flash actor's career has been overshadowed by their numerous public controversies. Following a series of arrests for disorderly conduct and...
Ezra Miller Has Finally Addressed Their Recent Behavior In An Apology
After months of erratic behavior that led to arrests in several states, actor Ezra Miller said they are in treatment for "complex mental health issues" in a statement on Monday night. "Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health...
Following Months Of Controversies, The Flash Star Ezra Miller Has Been Charged With Felony Burglary
The Flash actor Ezra Miller has been surrounded by controversies for months, and now they’ve been charged with felony burglary.
