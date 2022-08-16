Read full article on original website
Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war
Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Mitt Romney says he isn't encouraging Liz Cheney to run for president: 'She would not become the nominee'
Mitt Romney says he no longer wants to encourage people to run for president, especially Liz Cheney, who he says won't "become the nominee."
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Joe Biden has now been in Delaware for 150 days: President has spent more time at his home away from the White House than Trump, Obama and Bush
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden interrupted his summer vacation to return to the White House and celebrate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act - which he hailed as one of the most significant laws in our history.'. After five and a half hours he was on his way again, this...
Laura Ingraham is delusional to think GOP voters will grow tired of Trump. They love his crimes
Donald Trump's in the headlines again, and as usual, it's because of sinister and criminal activity. This time, there's the added bonus of suspected espionage, likely around nuclear secrets, because Trump's criminal aesthetic is as understated as his tacky gold-plated New York penthouse. Unsurprisingly, this is causing some in the GOP elite to occasionally slip up, and allow their longing for Trump to just go away to peek out.
House GOP Defends Trump, Saying Maybe Government Secrets Weren't So Secret
Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee held a chaotic press conference Friday in which they deflected from the possibility that former President Donald Trump put U.S. national security at risk by keeping classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home. The Republicans offered mixed messaging, but ultimately cast doubt on the FBI’s...
McConnell quiet on Cheney primary loss after previously expressing support for congresswoman
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Wednesday is silent on Rep. Liz Cheney's primary loss Tuesday night, after previously supporting the anti-Trump congresswoman against her critics. Cheney, R-Wyo., lost to her Trump-backed primary opponent Harriet Hageman by a massive margin of 66% to 29%. The result was widely expected after Cheney...
Giuliani appeared for 6 hours before Georgia grand jury; Trump attorney is target in inquiry: recap
Rudy Giuliani's attorney declined to comment on the Fulton County session. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has been subpoenaed by the same grand jury.
James Carville attacks media 'both-sidesism:' Democrats are ‘silly’ but GOP is ‘evil’
Democratic strategist James Carville condemned the media for covering "both sides" equally when Republicans are "evil" while Democrats are "just silly" on Wednesday. Appearing on camera with The Hill, Carville attacked the Republican Party for its stupidity. "The problem the Republican Party has is, they got really stupid people that vote in their primaries. And … really stupid people demand to have really stupid leaders," he said.
Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas outlined the branches of the 'Trump Crime Family' on Twitter
Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas outlined on Twitter the "Trump Crime Family." Parnas likened Trump to the "Godfather" and his ex-boss Giuliani to Trump's "consigliere." He also highlighted the roles each Trump family member played in the organization. Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas on Tuesday weighed in on...
Eric Trump: Republican Party Is Now the Trump Party
"My father's really redefined what the party is," the son of the former president told Newsmax.
Donald Trump Flack Says Email Reveals Who Took Passports From Mar-a-Lago
A Trump spokesman says the passports were seized by agents meant to protect sensitive documents, contradicting a reported statement from the Justice Department.
Syria Demands U.S. Withdraw Forces 'Immediately' After Rocket Strike
The Syrian government has long considered the presence of U.S. troops illegal.
Jim Jordan's '14 FBI Whistleblowers' Claim Met With Jokes, Skepticism
"Why would these alleged or phantom 14 FBI whistleblowers even WANT to go to Jim Jordan to report anything?" a Twitter user wrote.
Rudy Giuliani Did What He 'Had to Do' During Grand Jury Testimony: Lawyer
Rudy Giuliani spent six hours in Fulton County, Georgia, on Wednesday facing questions before a special grand jury about the state's 2020 election results.
The Republican primaries are almost over, and Trump won
The 2022 primary season is nearly over, but already one thing is clear: former President Donald Trump won. Candidates who support Trump’s false claim of widespread fraud in the 2020 election have won big in key swing states, and candidates he backed to challenge the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol have been mostly successful.
Trump Took Top Secret Documents to Mar-a-Lago Because It’s So Safe There
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump has offered a swirling array of excuses for why he took secret documents from the White House, stashed them around his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, and refused to return them to the US government—which precipitated a raid by a team of FBI agents. The most recent Trump World narrative is not that the documents weren’t secret or needed to be kept secure. Actually, his lawyers now say, Trump is very interested in securing sensitive government documents. The reasoning seems to be that a country club allowing thousands of people to wander the grounds for a fee, will keep the material—said to include information labeled with the highest level of restriction, including some documents related to our nuclear arsenal—more secure than the ultra-secure, fortified residence of the most powerful person in the world, surrounded by law enforcement and military defenses. Also known as the White House.
