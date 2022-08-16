ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Iceland launches 'buy now pay later' scheme allowing customers to take out interest-free loans to help families through cost of living crisis

By Olivia Devereux-evans For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The supermarket chain Iceland has today launched a 'buy now pay later' scheme to allow customers to take out interest-free loans to help families through the cost of living crisis.

Iceland's new initiative, announced in partnership with charity lender Fair for You, allows customers to take out small loans on a pre-loaded card to cover their grocery shop- of up to £100.

Shoppers will be able to initially apply for a Food Club Card on Fair for You's website which is pre-loaded with an amount of between £25 and £75.

For additional Iceland shops, further credit can be taken out. There is a total limit of £100 outstanding at any one time.

People will pay back £10 a week and are able to choose the day that they make repayments, able to overpay when it is convenient.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CYpsp_0hJOc0OO00
Iceland's new initiative, announced in partnership with charity lender Fair for You, allows customers to take out small loans on a pre-loaded card to cover their grocery shop- of up to £100 (stock image)

For the scheme, new customers are eligible, with the initiative subject to availability and a checker online for who can use the system.

People on benefits can apply, as long as they have a stable, regular income and a bank account which they can make their repayments from.

Potential customers on the scheme can apply online and will receive a decision on their application during business hours.

Those who are successful will get a preloaded card within five to seven working days.

People can then use the balance on their card to shop in store or online at Iceland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pCERl_0hJOc0OO00
Shoppers will be able to initially apply for a Food Club Card on Fair for You's website which is pre-loaded with an amount of between £25 and £75. For additional Iceland shops, further credit can be taken out. There is a total limit of £100 outstanding at any one time (stock image)

Iceland's new initiative aims to offer customers in the UK an affordable, flexible credit solution to combat food poverty, with six available windows throughout the year.

The scheme is particularly for the school holidays so that parents can keep their cupboards stocked.

Fair for You says they understand that circumstances can change, and if you are struggling with repayments they say they will work with you to rearrange a payment plan to help you get back on track wherever possible.

Fair for You and Iceland hope that their new scheme will allow customers to smooth out their incomes and not have to rely on using the loans throughout the year.

The launch of their scheme comes after a successful regional trial with 5,000 participants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04KJRR_0hJOc0OO00
People will pay back £10 a week and are able to choose the day that they make repayments, able to overpay when it is convenient (stock image)

Statistics from the trial revealed that 95 per cent of those involved in the trial found it helpful, while 71 per cent were less likely to fall behind on rent, council tax and other bills as a result of the scheme.

It also had a positive effect on people's reliance on foodbanks, with 92 per cent of those involved saying that the scheme decreased or stopped their need to use them.

And more than half of participants, or 57 per cent, said that they were less 'stressed, anxious or depressed' about their finances because of the scheme.

Meanwhile, 65 per cent said that their diet had improved, ITV reports.

This initiative has been supported by HM Treasury, NESTA and the Esmee Fairbairn Foundation.

In the scheme so far, £1 million has been lent to Iceland customers, according to Tyla.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nH1i2_0hJOc0OO00
Iceland Foods Managing Director Richard Walker, pictured, said that 'fresh thinking' is needed by businesses is needed to combat the cost of living crisis and find workable solutions 

Speaking via their partner Fair For You, Iceland said that they perform 'credit searches' on an application but do not do 'generic credit scoring.'

The supermarket added that they prefer to look at how customers 'repay things now' rather than something which happened years ago.

Iceland Foods Managing Director Richard Walker said: 'More than ever, people are struggling to purchase much needed everyday items during this relentless cost of living crisis, and fresh thinking is required by business and government to find workable solutions.'

'With Fair for You, we have rolled out Iceland Food Club to offer our customers even more support, helping them manage essential spending on their own terms.

'To those striving to worry less about how they will afford essential goods, this ethical credit scheme delivers real help when most needed and I believe it will make a valuable contribution to breaking the cycle of food poverty in this country.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBYiG_0hJOc0OO00
Iceland's scheme and partnership with Fair for You comes as the cost of living crisis sees prices surge and grocery bills climb at the fastest rate since 2008 (stock image)

The new scheme comes as the cost of living crisis has seen grocery bills surge at the fastest rate since 2008.

Inflation on groceries has spiked to 11.6 per cent of the four weeks to August 7, compared to 9.9 per cent in the month before.

According to research firm Kantar, this is equal to a £533 annual increase on a grocery bill for a UK household.

Butter, milk and poultry are three items which have majorly caused price surges in the UK.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iceland#Cost Of Living#Business Hours#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Sharee B.

58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan Debt

A father of two is drowning in student loan debt as a result of putting his two children through college a few years ago. The man, George Botelho, a Boston resident, depleted his savings in addition to taking out Parent Plus loans over the course of eight years in order to make sure his kids received their degrees. A few years later, his life took a turn when he went through a divorce that left his finances devastated.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Mail

Last man standing: Retired bank worker, 66, is the ONLY person living on deserted housing estate set for demolition - but he's refusing to move out despite council offering him £35,000 and two years' rent to go

A 66-year-old retired bank worker is the last person living on a housing estate which is due to be demolished - but he is refusing to move out despite multiple attempts by the council to buy him out. Nick Wisniewski has had no neighbours living beside him in the 128...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

How a mother was scammed out of her $200,000 house deposit when $210 was unexpectedly deposited into her Commonwealth Bank account

A mother was left devastated after hackers drained her bank account of $200,000 in life savings following a mysterious $210 deposit. Donna Brain, 56, from Melbourne, had saved the money to buy a new house following a painful divorce but it all disappeared in day after she noticed an unexpected $210 in her Commonwealth Bank Account.
ACCIDENTS
Sharee B.

Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made

A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
MISSOURI STATE
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

549K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy