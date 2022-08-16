Read full article on original website
Related
wtmj.com
8-year-old from Menomonie named a top finalist in the USA Mullet Championship
Mullets are making a comeback, and 8-year-old “Mullet Boy” may soon hold the title of best kid mullet in the country. Emmitt Bailey from Menomonie entered the USA Mullet Championship earlier this year. “We had seen the contest last year and just thought it was kind of cute and funny, but we missed the submission deadline,” Erin Bailey, Emmitt’s mom, said “so we were watching for it this year.”
Minnesotan Man Breaks Into Wisconsin Home To Take A Bath
Well, this is an interesting story with a very random twist. A man from Minnesota broke into a home in Wisconsin and all for one very ridiculous reason. It has been a weird month for crime in Wisconsin. Recently, police in Wausau captured something unexpected on camera: their capture of a wild turkey! Somehow, the wild turkey made it into an apartment on the second floor.
One Tank Trip: Chippewa Falls, Leinenkugel's Brewing and Lake Wissota
On today’s One Tank Trip, WCCO’s Laura Oakes takes us across the border into Wisconsin, where beer and boating are king. We tour the Leinenkugel’s Brewery in Chippewa Falls, head to Lake Wissota and discover the outdoors just across the border.
WEAU-TV 13
The Big Rig Truck Show returns to the Chippewa Valley
ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Big Rig Truck Show returns to the Chippewa Valley. The show is on August 19th and August 20th at the Rock Falls Raceway just outside of Eau Claire. There will be trucks of all sizes from all over the Midwest with some even having...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAU-TV 13
The Reboot Social is ready to open after facing delays
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A new arcade bar in downtown Eau Claire is almost ready to open its doors after a few setbacks. The Reboot Social is a new arcade bar that will be opening Labor Day weekend. Co-owner, Ian Prock, said it will be full of entertainment. “It’s three...
$25 Round Trip Sun Country Flights Between MSP, Eau Claire
UNDATED -- Sun Country Airlines has just started selling its introductory flights between Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the airport in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The regular flights between the two cities will begin on December 1st. Right now they are offering flights from Eau Claire to MSP for just $15. A return flight from the Twin Cities back to the central Wisconsin city will cost you even less at just $10.
Police: Man who broke into Wisconsin home wanted a bath
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. -- A Minnesota man who allegedly broke into an occupied Wisconsin home last week and locked himself in a bathroom never had a chance to come clean. He was getting ready to take a bath when authorities arrived. Authorities say the 29-year-old St. Paul, Minnesota man was filling up the tub when Chippewa Falls police who answered the call of a stranger in the home ordered him to come out of the bathroom. He did, wearing only a T-shirt and underwear that was inside-out. His pants were on the bathroom floor, the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reported. The unbathed suspect had an odor of alcohol, police said No one residing in the home said they knew the man and don't know how he got in. The man told police he lived in the home with his girlfriend. He continued to maintain he was in his own residence after officers told him he was in Chippewa Falls, about 90 miles from St. Paul. The man is facing charges of burglary to a dwelling and criminal trespass. He was ordered not to possess or consume alcohol.
WEAU-TV 13
Evers approves bridge rehabilitation project in Chippewa County
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A bridge rehabilitation project is set to soon be underway in Chippewa County. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $686,635 contract with prime contractor Pheifer Bros. Construction Co. of Neenah for a rehabilitation project in Chippewa County on the Wisconsin Highway 27 bridge over Big Drywood Creek between Cadott, Wis. and Cornell, Wis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wizmnews.com
La Crosse prisoner dies after self-inflicted injuries
A La Crosse County prisoner has died, days after allegedly attempting to kill himself in the jail. John Koskovich of Mindoro has died at a local hospital. The sheriff’s department says Koskovich had injured himself in his jail cell on Sunday morning, and he was transported to Mayo. Koskovich...
KAAL-TV
Former Diocese of Winona-Rochester priest faces criminal charges
(ABC 6 News) - Ubaldo Roque Huerta, a former priest with the Diocese of Winona-Rochester, has been charged with 5th-Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct of an adult. According to the Diocese, the alleged offense took place in Winona County in December of 2020. Mr. Roque Huerta was ordained a priest for...
Dunn County man will spend 12 years behind bars for trafficking meth
A 42-year-old man from Downing will spend the next 12 years in prison for trafficking meth to Wisconsin.
winonaradio.com
ATV Crash Leads to Death in Trempealeau County
(KWNO)- Around 6:00 p.m. last night Trempealeau County Sherriff’s office received a report of an elderly male who had yet to return home or been heard from since the prior day. Deputies were dispatched near Lindberg Lane where the male was last known to be checking hunting land on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead, 1 injured in multi-motorcycle crash in Wisconsin
ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Polk County, Wisconsin officials say a 69-year-old man has died after being involved in a multi-motorcycle crash Aug. 8. The sheriff's office said in a release Monday that a group of five motorcycles was traveling north on Highway 87 just before 2:30 p.m. when they came to an intersection at River Road North in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin. Officials say as the lead motorcyclist slowed to turn onto River Road, the others, unfamiliar with the approaching turn, collided with one another.
Helicopter Crashes into Powerlines in Minnesota
Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County, Minnesota. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
wwisradio.com
Purple Benches Placed in Chippewa Falls for 10 Year Old Murder Victim
(Chippewa Falls, WI) — Purple benches in Chippewa Falls are being placed there in memory of 10-year-old murder victim Lily Peters. Two women – Samantha Haas and Erica Bertrand of nearby Boyd, Wisconsin – started the fundraising effort to pay for placing a bench at Valley Vineyard Church. K-S-T-P/T-V reports the idea was to create something lasting to remember the girl. Enough money was raised that there will be four purple benches set up across Chippewa Falls. Purple was Lily’s favorite color. The 14-year-old suspect in her killing is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
mygateway.news
Elmwood graduate Katie Feuker placed for summer employment
EAU CLAIRE, WI – Summer internships are just one of the high-impact practices available to students at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, summer employment that gives ambitious Blugolds across all major’s first-hand industry and organizational experience that will set them apart as graduate school or job applicants. Junior...
River Falls Journal
"Stop the River Falls Racetrack" rally planned for Saturday
River Falls residents are planning a rally to show their opposition to the proposed racetrack in the city. The rally is Saturday, Aug. 20, at Veterans Park from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. At the rally, people can talk with other residents about the track, sign a petition and get a yard sign supporting opposition.
UPDATE: La Crosse County inmate hospitalized from suicide attempt has died
A 31-year-old man who attempted suicide while in custody at La Crosse County jail has died.
WEAU-TV 13
No injuries after 3-vehicle crash in Pepin County, WSP squad damaged
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -No injuries are reported after a three-vehicle crash in Pepin County Thursday. According to a media release from Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 18, 2022, around 11:43 a.m. the Pepin County Dispatch center received a report of a non-injury, three-vehicle, crash on US Highway 10 at the intersection of County Road P, involving a squad car from the Wisconsin State Patrol.
WEAU-TV 13
1 dead after car vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County
TRENTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is dead after a car vs. motorcycle crash in Pierce County Tuesday. According to a media release from Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 12:42 p.m., authorities received a report of a car vs. motorcycle crash on Highway 63 at County Road VV Hager City, Wis., in Trenton Township.
Comments / 0