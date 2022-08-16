Adorable 3 BR (1 BR is non-conforming) / 1 BA “lake cabin” at the Lake of the Ozarks. The home overlooks the 5 MM of the Little Niangua making it a great get-a-way spot without being right in the middle of the seasonal traffic. Upon entering this gorgeous home you feel like you have entered a peaceful cabin setting. This property allows privacy for you & your guests while relaxing in the gigantic family room or enjoying the spectacular lake view from your large back deck. Entertain family and friends in this huge yard that gently slopes to the water. Ready to get your boat out for your weekend trip? No worries, the included boat dock is the icing on the cake. Need a boat? The boat/trailer is being sold for additional money. Additionally, the cabin is within walking distance to a country type c-store, gas dock, & boat ramp. Don’t miss your opportunity to own your very own “lake escape”. Call today to schedule your private showing.

ROACH, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO