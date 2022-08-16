Read full article on original website
Related
nodawaynews.com
Local veteran honored at the 2022 Missouri State Fair
Bob Westfall, Maryville, was honored by the Missouri State Fair August 12 with his participation as one of 11 military flag retreat ceremonies honorees. He is known as the “Flag Guy” in Maryville for his volunteerism in keeping the flags in good shape for each holiday that the Host Lions Club and Boy Scout fly Old Glory. Westfall’s military time included being stationed in Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam August 1967 until honorably discharged August 28, 1968 at Fort Lewis, WA. Westfall had several members of his family and friends attend the 5:30 event in front of the Missouri State Fair Historic Administration Building. They were front: Dustin Wolters, Haley Rowe, Shelby Wolters, Angie Wolters, Carolyn Westfall, Bob Westfall, Carolyn Sturm, Shirley Shackelford; middle row: Tammy Thompson, Bob Lager, Lindsay Thompson, Robert Archer, Traci Westfall, Erin Mullins; back: Shane Sims, Christi Wiley, Drew Welch.
Missourinet
When life handed Missouri State Fair Queen lemons, she made lemonade (AUDIO)
A northeast Missouri teen is this year’s State Fair queen. 17-year-old Elsie Kigar is from Scotland County. What does it take to clinch the title of Missouri State Fair queen? The competition includes an interview, a talent or speech and an evening gown round. Kigar delivered a speech called...
KFVS12
Heartland teacher 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year semi-finalist
MISSOURI (KFVS) - A Heartland teacher is in the running for 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year. Paul Arnold, an American history teacher at Richland High School, is one of 17 semi-finalists named for honor by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). He is the only educator in...
University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri uses the MU Alert system to notify students, faculty, and parents about possible threats on or around campus 24/7. MU Spokesperson Christian Basi says the system includes a variety of alerts. "We have a very robust emergency alert system. It involves a number of different tools," Basi said. The post University of Missouri offers MU Alert to notify students about possible danger appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Girls Scouts of Eastern Missouri prepare for cookie season
ST. LOUIS – The Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri are looking forward to Girl Scout Cookie Season with a new flavor. Raspberry Rally is like a thin mint, but with raspberry instead. Cookie sales help teach scouts about STEM, business, and management skills. Cookie season opens in January 2023.
northwestmoinfo.com
Northeast Missouri Teen is This Year’s State Fair Queen
A northeast Missouri teen is this year’s State Fair queen. 17-year-old Elsie Kigar is from Scotland County. Part of the contest included her giving a speech called “Making Lemonade: When life hands you lemons, make lemonade.”. In 2020, when Scotland County did not have a traditional fair, Kigar...
showmeprogress.com
Never left junior high school
Tell us all your twelce years old, without telling us your age. So instead of commenting on the bill’s content, indicating areas you believe have issues, and offering critiques of specific texts, we get Spongebob Squarepants typing from you. How is this supposed to convince us you are Senate...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri’s Director of Agriculture Urges Farmers and Others to Use the AgriStress Holtine
(MISSOURINET) – Farmers, ranchers and other agricultural workers face a unique set of external stressors, according to MU Extension. Not only the stigma, but geographic barriers to accessing mental health care in Missouri can prevent those seeking help from getting it. That’s why the AgriSafe Network is now a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lakeexpo.com
886 Laura Hufferd Road, Roach, Missouri 65787
Adorable 3 BR (1 BR is non-conforming) / 1 BA “lake cabin” at the Lake of the Ozarks. The home overlooks the 5 MM of the Little Niangua making it a great get-a-way spot without being right in the middle of the seasonal traffic. Upon entering this gorgeous home you feel like you have entered a peaceful cabin setting. This property allows privacy for you & your guests while relaxing in the gigantic family room or enjoying the spectacular lake view from your large back deck. Entertain family and friends in this huge yard that gently slopes to the water. Ready to get your boat out for your weekend trip? No worries, the included boat dock is the icing on the cake. Need a boat? The boat/trailer is being sold for additional money. Additionally, the cabin is within walking distance to a country type c-store, gas dock, & boat ramp. Don’t miss your opportunity to own your very own “lake escape”. Call today to schedule your private showing.
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri kid in competition for best mullet in country
KENNETT, Mo. (KBSI) – It’s all business up front and a party in the back. We’re talking about mullets of course. And right now, 25 kids from across the country are vying for the title of “best mullet” in the USA. Zander Trainer is one...
Fall festival season has begun in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The fall festival season has arrived in southwestern Missouri. Those looking to bring in and celebrate Autumn have ample opportunities to do so in the area. Though these events are some of the most popular in the area, they’re by no means the only ones in the area. If you have a […]
Every county in Missouri has a place of historical value listed on the National Register of Historic Places
A typical plaque found on properties listed in the National Register of Historic Places.Jonathunder, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons. There is a list of our country's historic places that are worth preserving and these places are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. These "places" aren't limited to buildings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch a Missouri Guy Launch an Anvil 200 Feet Into the Sky
Why would a man want to launch an anvil 200 feet into the sky? If you're one Missouri man, you do it because you can and why not?. I owe this special moment in the Show Me State to the Missouri sub-Reddit page who shared a throwback to the summer of 2009 when a Farmington, Missouri man gained fame by launching an anvil high enough that Wile E. Coyote would be so very proud.
showmeprogress.com
Governor’s Ham Breakfast – Missouri State Fair – August 18, 2022
The Governor’s Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair took place this morning in Sedalia. This annual event is usually a “must attend” function for Missouri legislators, statewide office holders, members of Congress, and candidates. Usually. Whatever your view of corporate agriculture, the event does have a...
suntimesnews.com
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
Largest Home in The State of Missouri Looks Like Hogwarts
Named the Chateau Pensmore this Missouri residential home is considered the largest in the state measuring over 72,000 square feet. A list of the largest houses in every state has come out and the Missouri house is more like a castle than a regular home. The house is fairly new too it was built in 2016 and is 72,215 square feet located in the Ozark Mountains in Highlandville, Missouri.
kjluradio.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol seeks your feedback
If you’d like to let the Missouri State Highway Patrol how they’re doing, you have until the end of the month. The patrol is hosting an online Public Opinion Survey. The survey launched Tuesday, August 16 and runs through August 31. Captain John Hotz says the survey lets you rate the patrol’s performance through a simple, self-explanatory format.
ozarkradionews.com
Missouri Senate Bill 681 Makes Changes for the 2023-24 School Year
Jefferson City, MO. – Senate Bill 681 is this year’s omnibus education legislation. A vast number of changes will go into effect with the 2023-24 school year with some focused on safety of drinking water and others lowering the bar to become a substitute teacher, instituting a “Holocausts Education Week”, the B.R.I.T.E. Act, and substance abuse recovery programs for high school students.
lakeexpo.com
Outlet Mall Aftermath: Osage Beach Talks Tough TIFs And A Developer-Friendly Future
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Is Osage Beach’s TIF policy too strict? Non-competitive? Does it drive away developers?. Those questions and others swirled at the Thursday, Aug. 18, meeting of the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen. There, the board had planned to discuss and potentially vote on proposed changes to the city’s Tax Increment Financing policy. But after hearing from developers and real estate professionals, the board opted to delay those changes.
greenabilitymagazine.com
Recycle electronics at these free events
Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
Comments / 0