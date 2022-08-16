ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

9 Best Spots In Toronto To Get Butter Chicken, According To Locals

A top chef, in the past, had told us which restaurants they believed served the best Indian food in Toronto. But this time we wanted Toronto locals to weigh in. More specifically, we wanted to know which spots in the 6ix served up some of the best butter chicken in the city, according to the layperson. So Narcity asked its readers on Instagram to dish out where they thought would satiate our taste buds the best.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Statistics Canada#Toronto#Coast City#Rentola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Housing

Comments / 0

Community Policy