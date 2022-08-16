Read full article on original website
Narcity
Some Detached Homes In Toronto & The GTA Are Getting Cheaper & This Is How Much They Cost
There might be some hope for future homebuyers in Toronto and the GTA after all. Re/Max published its Hot Pocket Communities Report for 2022, in which the company compares what the real estate market has been looking like between the first and second quarters for Toronto and the entire GTA.
A couple in their 50s live permanently on a cruise ship because it's cheaper than a mortgage
They hope to spend around $36,000 a year.
Narcity
Manitoba Is Increasing Its Minimum Wage & It'll No Longer Be The Lowest In Canada
The minimum wage in Canada can be a tricky thing, with different provinces having their own rules, regulations and amounts. Well, Manitobans have some good news to look forward to — the government just announced a plan to increase the minimum wage there. At the moment, the minimum wage...
Narcity
9 Best Spots In Toronto To Get Butter Chicken, According To Locals
A top chef, in the past, had told us which restaurants they believed served the best Indian food in Toronto. But this time we wanted Toronto locals to weigh in. More specifically, we wanted to know which spots in the 6ix served up some of the best butter chicken in the city, according to the layperson. So Narcity asked its readers on Instagram to dish out where they thought would satiate our taste buds the best.
Narcity
Ontario Lottery Winner Won $1M On His First Try & Plans To Help Pay Off His Mom's Mortgage
Drake isn't the only Ontario millionaire paying his mama's bills. Ontario lottery winner and Mississauga resident Nathaniel Marksman won a Maxmillions prize of $1 million from the June 3 Lotto Max Draw - and he told OLG it was his first time ever playing the lottery. The 24-year-old toy store...
Narcity
A Redditor Asked People Why They Think 'Calgary Sucks' & Locals Came In Hot
Canada has a ton of cities and people love to compare them to each other. What one has, another will almost certainly lack. But one Redditor decided to ask Calgarians what they dislike about Calgary and people really went in. In the Reddit post, a user asked why people dislike...
Narcity
Canada's Most Widely-Spoken Languages Have Been Revealed & Here's What's On The Rise
The stats are in and it's official: Mandarin and Punjabi are now some of Canada's most widely-spoken languages. On August 17, Statistics Canada released new census data that brought some interesting facts to light. For starters — and this one comes as no surprise — English and French remain the...
Narcity
This Oceanfront Home For Sale In BC Is Cheaper Than The Average Condo In Vancouver
This oceanfront home for sale in B.C. has stunning views and is surprisingly cheaper than the average condo in Vancouver. The home is located in Haida Gwaii, B.C. and is for sale for $599,00 — which is so much less than the price of a condo in Vancouver, which averages at $755,000.
Narcity
Ontario Just Updated Its 'Plan To Stay Open' & These 5 Things Are Coming
The Ontario government just announced its new plans on how it will work to ease some of the strains on the province's health care system. On Thursday, August 18, Health minister Sylvia Jones, alongside Minister of Long-Term Care Paul Calandra, detailed the second phase of the Plan to Stay Open.
Narcity
You Can Visit Rainbow Boathouses Near Ottawa & It's Like A Mini Trip To The East Coast
There is a row of colourful boathouses near Ottawa that will make you think you're in Newfoundland. You should plan a visit to the South Lancaster Wharf if you're looking for a pop of colour to brighten things up. It's a scenic place for a picnic or to add some colour to your social media feed and it's free to visit.
Narcity
Canada's Drag Race Queen Bombae Says It Felt 'Really Good' To Rep Indian Culture On TV
Not everyone has the chance to honour their cultural heritage on a major stage like Canada’s Drag Race, but Bombae showed up and out for her community. Narcity sat down with this week’s eliminated queen who shared how it felt when viewers from India would text her about her performance on Canada’s Drag Race.
